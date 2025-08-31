Texas Title Doubts and the New SEC Hierarchy. Plus, Bold Predictions, Sleeper Teams, and More.

In the inaugural episode of Ringer Tailgate, Tate, Van, and Joel share their favorite college football memories, explain why Alabama may be on the outside looking in within the SEC, and reveal the teams they believe are most likely to make the playoff. (0:00) Welcome to Ringer Tailgate! (6:06) What’s the last great college game you attended? (12:37) Preseason AP no. 1 teams historically don’t win the title (16:00) Sark has brought stability back to Texas (20:33) One big prediction (35:13) Counterplay: Biggest zag of the offseason (44:48) Alabama is not the class of college football anymore (50:30) Coach Prime vs. Coach Belichick (58:29) AP Top 25: Ranking teams by contender, pretender, or sleeper (1:14:41) Trap Game Tracker: Where do we expect the biggest teams to stumble? (1:20:06) Top five favorite college players of all time (1:33:14) Big Van on Campus: What are the three best college campuses? The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit www.rg-help.com to learn more about the resources and helplines available. Host: Tate Frazier Guests: Van Lathan and Joel Anderson Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jack Wilson, Jonathan Frias, and Mike Wargon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices