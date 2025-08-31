LIVE: Alabama Loses, Arch Manning Craters and More Week 1 Reactions
Join Tate, Joel, and Van live after Texas vs. Ohio State! We react to Arch's start and the rest of the first week of College Football.
Host: Tate Frazier, Van Lathan and Joel Anderson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jack Wilson, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian and Victoria Valencia
1:27:15
Week 1 War With Three Top-10 Matchups, Plus Bold Predictions
Tate, Joel, and Van kick off the show discussing whether or not this is the best Week 1 ever.
(0:00) Welcome to Ringer Tailgate
(0:30) Biggest Week 1 ever
(2:26) Lee Corso’s final chapter
(7:40) Ohio State vs. Texas
(17:43) LSU vs. Clemson
(26:44) Miami vs. Notre Dame
(33:18) TCU vs. UNC
(40:01) Joel’s Big Prediction
(43:13) Van’s Big Prediction
(48:13) Coach Prime vs. Georgia Tech
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Van Lathan and Joel Anderson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jack Wilson, Jonathan Frias, Brian H. Waters, and Mike Wargon
1:14:01
Introducing 'Ringer Tailgate'!
1:00
Texas Title Doubts and the New SEC Hierarchy. Plus, Bold Predictions, Sleeper Teams, and More.
In the inaugural episode of Ringer Tailgate, Tate, Van, and Joel share their favorite college football memories, explain why Alabama may be on the outside looking in within the SEC, and reveal the teams they believe are most likely to make the playoff.
(0:00) Welcome to Ringer Tailgate!
(6:06) What’s the last great college game you attended?
(12:37) Preseason AP no. 1 teams historically don’t win the title
(16:00) Sark has brought stability back to Texas
(20:33) One big prediction
(35:13) Counterplay: Biggest zag of the offseason
(44:48) Alabama is not the class of college football anymore
(50:30) Coach Prime vs. Coach Belichick
(58:29) AP Top 25: Ranking teams by contender, pretender, or sleeper
(1:14:41) Trap Game Tracker: Where do we expect the biggest teams to stumble?
(1:20:06) Top five favorite college players of all time
(1:33:14) Big Van on Campus: What are the three best college campuses?
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Van Lathan and Joel Anderson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jack Wilson, Jonathan Frias, and Mike Wargon
Welcome to Ringer Tailgate—the college football show where sharp analysis, wild banter, and just the right amount of chaos collide. Van Lathan, Joel Anderson, and Tate Frazier are your sideline squad for SEC showdowns, Big Ten brawls, West Coast weirdness, and everything in between. It’s your ultimate CFB hangout: smarter than your average fan forum, but way more fun than your coach’s press conference. New episodes drop every Wednesday, and you can catch the crew live on YouTube every Saturday evening throughout the season.