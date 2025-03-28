Powered by RND
Locked On Mariners - Daily Podcast On the Seattle Mariners

  One of the Best Opening Days in Mariners History
    Logan Gilbert spun seven innings of one-hit ball while Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco carried the bats to a 4-2 Mariners win on Opening Day. Ty and Colby react.
    36:00
  How Many Games Will the Mariners Win? + Opening Day Preview
    Giveaway terms and conditions!Check out our Patreon!Follow the show on Twitter: @LO_Mariners | @TyDaneGonzalez | @CPat11Follow the show on Bluesky: @lockedonmariners | @tdg | @mlbcolbySupport Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Wonderful PistachiosLooking for a snack that’s both delicious and nutritious? Get snackin’ and get crackin’ with the snack that packs a protein punch. Visit WonderfulPistachios.com to learn more.Supply HouseJoin the TradeMaster program today at SupplyHouse.com/TM and start ordering plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies with just a few clicks. Plus, use promo code S-H-5 for 5% off your first order. That’s SupplyHouse.com!UpworkVisit Upwork.com right now and post your job for free to connect with top talent and grow your business today! Just IngredientsVisit JustIngredients.us/Bryce-Harper and use code LOCKEDONMLB for 20% off your order! And for more wellness tips, follow @just.ingredients on Instagram.Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with MonarchMoney. Use code LOCKEDONMLB at monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLBfor $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    35:09
  Our 2025 Mariners Flag Players
    It's Flag Day! Ty and Colby pick "their guys" on the 2025 Mariners roster. 
    45:37
  BREAKING: MARINERS SIGN CAL RALEIGH TO SIX-YEAR EXTENSION!!!
    Ty and Colby react to the Mariners reportedly signing Cal Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million extension.
    34:28
  Did the Mariners Do Right by Mitch Haniger?
    It's the last Mailbag Monday before Opening Day! Ty and Colby answer your Mariners questions, including if the team gave Mitch Haniger a proper send-off.
    31:56

Locked On Mariners podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Seattle Mariners and Major League Baseball. Hosted by Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode, the Locked On Mariners podcast takes you through the latest happenings and provides your daily Mariners fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Mariners franchise. Locked On Mariners takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Mariners locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Mariners podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
