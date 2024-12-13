Giants Talk: A San Francisco Giants Podcast

Why Willy Adames bought into Buster Posey's vision
Willy Adames joins Alex Pavlovic on "Giants Talk" to discuss why he bought into Buster Posey and the Giants' vision for his future, his excitement to play alongside Matt Chapman and why he chose to wear #2. Intro::55 - Willy Adames press conference break down3:05 - How the Adames deal went down3:50 - Kyle Tucker available6:00 - First base and DH options7:05 - Corbin Burnes speculation Willy Adames:8:40 - Why he bought into Buster Posey and the Giants' vision9:40 - On if the Giants made assurances that they will compete10:20 - On the city of San Francisco11:10 - How he celebrated after signing his contract11:55 - If he’s spoked to Logan Webb or any other teammates yet12:55 - On being a "connecter" teammate13:45 - On hitting at Oracle14:40 - His excitement for playing alongside Matt Chapman15:10 - Why he chose to wear #2
Buster Posey discusses Willy Adames signing, why Giants were out on Juan Soto
Buster Posey joins Alex Pavlovic on "Giants Talk" from the MLB Winter Meetings to discuss the Willy Adames signing, why the Giants were out on Juan Soto's free agency and gives his thoughts on Rōki Sasaki.Intro:1:00 – Roki Sasaki speculation3:45 – Corbin Burnes speculationBuster Posey:6:20 - Buster Posey on his experience so far at the MLB Winter Meetings7:00 – When in the process Willy Adames became the guy for the Giants7:45 – On speaking with Logan Webb and Adames as they build the roster8:30 – Why they were out on Juan Soto9:30 – On the pitching market10:20 – On if they will meet with Rōki Sasaki11:50 – On connecting back to the World Series years and players13:15 – How does he anticipate using his former teammates?14:45 – On understanding the importance of the team’s history and players15:40 – Best and worst part of the new job
Jung Hoo Lee on track for spring, Jordan Hicks will remain in Giants rotation
Cole Kuiper and Alex Pavlovic break down the league's reaction to the Giants' reported Willy Adames agreement, how it has brought clarity to San Francisco's infield, and discuss the latest updates on Jung Hoo Lee, Jordan Hicks and Camilo Doval.1:00 – Reactions to reported Willy Adames signing6:30 – Plan to introduce Adames this week7:00 – Clarity on the in-field lineup8:30 – Updates on Jung Hoo Lee, Camilo Doval, and Jordan Hicks21:00 – Michael Conforto signs with the Dodgers23:30 – Juan Soto signs record contract with the Mets30:10 – Alex Cobb signs with the Tigers33:30 – MLB Winter Meetings auction
Giants reportedly agree to record contract with Willy Adames
Cole Kuiper and Alex Pavlovic break down the Giants' reported seven-year, $182 million contract with star shortstop Willy Adames and what this means for the rest of San Francisco's offseason plans.:45 – Giants reportedly agree to record contract with Willy Adames4:30 – Details on contract6:20 – Breaking down Buster Posey’s first deal, why getting it done before Juan Soto signs was important9:00 – Any red flags about Adames?12:00 – How good can Giants’ infield be?17:00 – Are the Giants changing their perception with this deal?19:00 – What do the rest of the Winter Meetings look like for the Giants?23:00 – Do the Giants now have a “star player?”27:00 – Buster establishing the Giants’ identity
Brandon Crawford announces retirement; Giants' goals for Winter Meetings
Cole Kuiper and Alex Pavlovic break down Brandon Crawford's legacy in San Francisco after he announced his retirement, what Blake Snell signing with the Dodgers means and what Buster Posey should look to accomplish at the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings.:45 – Discussing Brandon Crawford’s retirement and legacy with the Giants7:15 – Alex and Cole's favorite Crawford moment11:00 – Blake Snell signs with the Dodgers18:30 – On the Dodgers’ deferred contracts, should more teams spend?24:30 – What does Snell to LA mean for the Giants pursuit of a starting pitcher?27:45 – Other recent MLB signings30:45 – Rob Manfred and the “golden at-bat” rule35:15 – What should Buster Posey look to accomplish at the Winter Meetings?
