Giants Talk: A San Francisco Giants Podcast

Buster Posey discusses Willy Adames signing, why Giants were out on Juan Soto

Buster Posey joins Alex Pavlovic on "Giants Talk" from the MLB Winter Meetings to discuss the Willy Adames signing, why the Giants were out on Juan Soto's free agency and gives his thoughts on Rōki Sasaki.Intro:1:00 – Roki Sasaki speculation3:45 – Corbin Burnes speculationBuster Posey:6:20 - Buster Posey on his experience so far at the MLB Winter Meetings7:00 – When in the process Willy Adames became the guy for the Giants7:45 – On speaking with Logan Webb and Adames as they build the roster8:30 – Why they were out on Juan Soto9:30 – On the pitching market10:20 – On if they will meet with Rōki Sasaki11:50 – On connecting back to the World Series years and players13:15 – How does he anticipate using his former teammates?14:45 – On understanding the importance of the team’s history and players15:40 – Best and worst part of the new job