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Locked On Lakers - Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Lakers
Locked On Podcast Network, Andy and Brian Kamenetzky
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The Lakers Would Love to Get Players Like PJ Washington... But are the PJ Washingtons Available?08/07/2026 | 37 mins.The Lakers need to fill out their roster, and the biggest need is a forward with defensive versatility who can also shoot a little.
Dallas forward PJ Washington seems to fit that bill.
But for this to work, the Mavs would have to want some stuff the Lakers could send them. That's a problem, given LA's relatively bare cupboard of assets. But even more problematic? Apparently the Mavs don't want to trade Washington anywhere. Can't acquire a guy who isn't available. And even someone like Klay Thompson may not be as available as speculated. The Mavs would certainly trade him, but reportedly don't want to buy him out. Probably because they think there's interest and if they're patient, the Mavs might get something in return.
We'll see. But as we open the mailbag, it answers one of the most common Q's we get, namely whether another big move is coming, or if this is likely the team we'll see open training camp.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have some spots on the roster that don't get much attention when talking about the rotation. Guys like Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, Bronny James and to a lesser degree, Jarred Vanderbilt. Dudes who take up roster spots and for one reason or another, aren't expected to play much, if at all.
Could any of them defy expectations? And if so, which one is the best bet?
HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky
SEGMENT 1: The Lakers want players, but are players available?
SEGMENT 2: Are they likely to be the team they are now when camp opens?
SEGMENT 3: Could Knecht surprise?
Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
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- The great David Aldridge at The Athletic has a review of the summer's activity around the NBA, ranking teams by how successful an offseason they had. That doesn't mean teams finishing higher are better overall, just that the offseason was relatively speaking more productive. The Lakers came in at 11th, which seems pretty fair, all things considered.
On the one hand, you can argue that in raw terms, they might not be quite as good as they were last season (this is, more or less, a referendum on the impact of losing LeBron James, because there are areas where the Lakers have definitely improved, like at starting center). On the other hand, if you're trying to envision what a long term vision for the squad might look like in the Luka Doncic era, that's a lot more clear now. The Lakers are also a lot younger, and seem to have hit on their first round pick in Cam Carr.
Overall, there's a lot to feel good about!
Does Aldridge get his evaluation right?
The answer does in some ways get to a fairly pervasive criticism of Rob Pelinka's work, hsitorically and this season, about a proclivity for player options. Sometimes, they've been mystifying. This year? Maybe not?
Finally, Luka finished in the top 10 for NBA2K's 3-point ratings. This is cearly not meant to be a reflection of raw percentages or efficiency, because Doncic doesn't measure up in that regard. But swag? Audaciousness? That he's got in excess. So what was 2K factoring in? And what do things look like when you dig a little deeper into his percentages?
HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky
SEGMENT 1: The Athletic looks at LA's offseason.
SEGMENT 2: Why the Lakers gave away the contracts they did.
SEGMENT 3: Luka and NBA2K.
Photo Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
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Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- The Lakers have a hole at forward. Most people think that hole is at power forward, more specifically. And no question, it would be great to fill it with a high end, versatile defender who also comes with a good skill set offensively. Scottie Barnes or OG Anunoby, or a top shelf defender/ball mover like prime Draymond.
But of course, those guys are really, really hard to find.
And as the offseason moves along, it's more likely the Lakers will hold off on filling that spot until the season is underway, or the deadline, or even next offseason. So in the meantime, what do they do with what they have? Well, one thing to consider is the role of Luka Doncic. He is a force offensively who can make a lot of disparate parts work well together, as long as everyone understands his role. But he's obviously not a traditional point guard, because he's so flippin' large. So when people talk about that last starting spot, are they really just talking about defense?
How does Luka fit in?
Is what they need not so much a power forward, per se, but a versatile wing who can take on multiple matchups and allow the Lakers to slot players like Luka and Austin Reaves in more suitable ways?
HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky
SEGMENT 1: Is Luka part of the solution?
SEGMENT 2: What do the Lakers need at PF?
SEGMENT 3: How versatility on D is much more important than skill on O.
Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- Maybe it's because his dad is a broadcaster for the Lakers, but Klay Thompson has been connected via rumors to the purple and gold for years. And now, at 36, he's reportedly on the trade block with the Mavs.
So once again, the question is asked, how would Klay look on the Lakers?
He's a long way from the elite shooter/defender of his prime, but Klay still does have some utility as a high volume 3-point shooter (still around 40% pretty consistently), and given that he now plays off the bench, the expectations for his performance is much more in line with what he's capable of delivering. Plus, he's been relatively healthy over the last few seasons, meaning even at an elevated age, he's a decent bet to give the Lakers 70 games.
On the other hand, Thompson doesn't really fit the team's timeline, or positional need. He's not a piece that will help bring them significantly closer to the upper crust of the West, and would put bodies in front of players like Cam Carr and Adou Thiero. Is that someone the Lakers should be pursuing, if it's not directly addressing a position of need?
It gets to a core question - are the Lakers better off doing what they can to get the best player at, say, power forward, even if he's not a great fit or comes with question marks because he does more for the team RIGHT NOW, or should they hold off and try to find a player is a better fit long term, even if it causes some pain in the interim?
The answer to that question largely dictates whether the Lakers are essentially done with big swings this summer.
HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky
SEGMENT 1: Dallas is shopping Klay, reportedly. Should LA bite?
SEGMENT 2: Logistics aside, what would Klay look like on the Lakers?
SEGMENT 3: Mr. Right, or Mr. Right Now?
Photo Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- The Lakers had a very eventful offseason, leading to what could rightly be called a radical roster makeover. Whether you like, dislike, or remain undecided about Luka Doncic's new look running mates, one thing's for sure: Rob Pelinka and company were not content to sit on their collective hands and play things safe.
But did they actually do a good job with their moves? NBA Front Office Podcast co-host Keith Smith has a new piece for Spotrac, compiling anonymous (and therefore candid) thoughts from Lakers assistant coaches and rival execs/scouts around the league on what they're expecting from this new team. What are the strengths? The Weaknesses? The potential.
Hosts: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky
Segment 1 Do the players around Luka make sense?
Segment 2: Walker Kessler's importance.
Segment 3: New roster, better offense?
(Keith Smith's article: https://www.spotrac.com/news/_/id/3424/2026-nba-western-conference-summer-league-notebook)
Photo credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDON for an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Lakers - Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Lakers
Locked On Lakers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA. Hosts Andy and Brian Kamenetzky, who have covered the Purple and Gold since 2005 for media outlets including the LA Times, ESPN and The Athletic, offer traditional journalism, informal commentary, and offbeat humor to provide expert, local analysis. Locked On Lakers takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Lakers locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Lakers podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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