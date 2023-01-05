Locked On Lakers - Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (30 Points, 23 Rebounds) Dominates as the Lakers Beat Warriors 117-112, Lead 1-0
With extended rest following their Game 6 win over Memphis on Friday and the Warriors coming off a Game 7 on Sunday, the Lakers clearly viewed Game 1 as one they had a chance to steal. Still, they'd need rock solid play up and down the roster, and that's what they got on Tuesday, beating Golden State 117-112 in San Francisco to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Things started and finished with Anthony Davis, who was a force on both sides of the ball, finishing with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five blocks and five steals. He was active early offensively, and over the course of 44 minutes (!!!) was inside the head of basically every Warriors player who ventured into the paint.
It was a superstar performance from the guy who needs to be the best player for the Lakers to advance.
He wasn't alone. D'Angelo Russell had 19 points and six assists, and more than a few of each came at very, very opportune moments. Dennis Schroder was productive off the bench, and was one of the guys who hassled Steph Curry throughout. Another? Jarred Vanderbilt, who also hit a critical fourth quarter triple from the corner. LeBron (9-24) wasn't efficient, but he was effective. And so on and so on.
It was a huge win for the Lakers, who quickly grabbed home court advantage away from the Warriors and gave themselves a ton of confidence heading into Thursday's Game 2.
HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky
SEGMENT 1: The Lakers steal Game 1 in a game that lived up to all the hype and then some.
SEGMENT 2: Anthony Davis was a monster, and the Lakers need it to continue.
SEGMENT 3: The supporting cast came up big for L.A., from Russell to Schroder to Vanderbilt.
