Locked On Lakers - Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Lakers
Locked On Podcast Network, Andy and Brian Kamenetzky
SportsBasketball
5 of 1681
  • Anthony Davis (30 Points, 23 Rebounds) Dominates as the Lakers Beat Warriors 117-112, Lead 1-0
    With extended rest following their Game 6 win over Memphis on Friday and the Warriors coming off a Game 7 on Sunday, the Lakers clearly viewed Game 1 as one they had a chance to steal. Still, they'd need rock solid play up and down the roster, and that's what they got on Tuesday, beating Golden State 117-112 in San Francisco to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Things started and finished with Anthony Davis, who was a force on both sides of the ball, finishing with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five blocks and five steals. He was active early offensively, and over the course of 44 minutes (!!!) was inside the head of basically every Warriors player who ventured into the paint. It was a superstar performance from the guy who needs to be the best player for the Lakers to advance. He wasn't alone. D'Angelo Russell had 19 points and six assists, and more than a few of each came at very, very opportune moments. Dennis Schroder was productive off the bench, and was one of the guys who hassled Steph Curry throughout. Another? Jarred Vanderbilt, who also hit a critical fourth quarter triple from the corner. LeBron (9-24) wasn't efficient, but he was effective. And so on and so on. It was a huge win for the Lakers, who quickly grabbed home court advantage away from the Warriors and gave themselves a ton of confidence heading into Thursday's Game 2. HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky SEGMENT 1: The Lakers steal Game 1 in a game that lived up to all the hype and then some. SEGMENT 2: Anthony Davis was a monster, and the Lakers need it to continue. SEGMENT 3: The supporting cast came up big for L.A., from Russell to Schroder to Vanderbilt. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. BetterHelp This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at Betterhelp.com/LockedOnNBA and get 10% off your first month.  PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    36:30
  • Who Guards Steph Curry? Can Kevon Looney Contain Anthony Davis? Lakers/Warriors Mega-Preview!
    It's an epic second round series, so we have an epic show ahead of Tuesday's Game 1, in a crossover episode with Cyrus Saatsaz and Kylen Mills, hosts of Locked On Warriors. It starts with a series of questions about the Warriors... The season has been all over the place - is there a moment in time Lakers fans should look at, or a certain configuration of available players, or a similar sign to understand what kind of team the Warriors are now? (Because with the Lakers, for example, nothing that happened before the trade deadline matters even a little.) What about Kevon Looney and Draymond Green? Can they neutralize Anthony Davis, in particular? Why do fans seem so upset with head coach Steve Kerr? Then it's questions about the Lakers... Who guards Steph? Should Looney scare people who are pulling for the Lakers to win? What role player has the best chance to be impactful given the matchups and the context? (Hint: It rhymes with Fluey Glotchimura.) Overall, this has the potential to be a series that lives up to all the hype, given the sheer star power, good depth, rowdy crowds and high stakes involved. It's very possibly the last meaningful installment of Steph vs. LeBron. There's a lot on the line for both teams, in trying to determine what the teams look like next season. Should be a lot of fun, and it starts on Tuesday with a game the Lakers will be pushing to win, because they will never be as well rested as they are in Game 1. HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky, with Cyrus Saatsaz and Kylen Mills. SEGMENT 1: This series should be a banger. Where are the Warriors right now, as a team? SEGMENT 2: Burning questions about the Lakers from the Warriors crew. SEGMENT 3: Predictions. Who wins and why? Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. BetterHelp This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at Betterhelp.com/LockedOnNBA and get 10% off your first month.  PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    49:03
  • Lakers to Play Warriors in Second Round. Savor "LeBron James vs. Steph Curry" While You Can.
    The Lakers have a second round opponent, and it's the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 Sunday in Sacramento to win that series 4-3. To say this is as high-end a second round series the NBA could muster in this or any other year is not an overstatement. Maybe some series could be its equal, but better? Hard to picture. But that's what fans get for the next couple of weeks. Steph, Klay, Dray and the Warriors vs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Crown jewel franchises, and two of the league's brightest stars. Is it the easier series for the Lakers? Probably not. But from a hoops fan standpoint? The chance to see LeBron and Steph in one more series while both are still elite level players - Curry dropped 50 in Game 7 - is hard to resist. And make no mistake, LeBron is highly motivated to prove those who think he's too old at this point wrong. He laid a social media smackdown on Dillon Brooks following the end of that series, for example. But it's an interesting question at this point: What is the top end of "Playoff LeBron" at this point in his career? Was it what we saw vs. the Grizzlies? Is there another gear? We'll find out. HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky SEGMENT 1: Lakers vs. Warriors. Oh, yeah. Plus, LeBron James took the Dillon Brooks stuff personally, after all. SEGMENT 2: What does Playoff LeBron look like, now? What's the max, here? SEGMENT 3: Which team did you want? Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. BetterHelp This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at Betterhelp.com/LockedOnNBA and get 10% off your first month.  PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    36:36
  • The Lakers Destroy Grizzlies 125-85 in Game 6, Advance to Second Round of the Playoffs
    The playoffs are a nervous time for fans, and certainly tension was higher for after the Lakers were badly beaten on Wednesday in Memphis in Game 5. It put a ton of pressure on Friday's Game 6, because nobody connected to the Lakers, fan or player, wanted to go back to Memphis for Game 7. Well, they won't have to. The Lakers absolutely destroyed the Grizzlies in front of the home crowd, winning 125-85 behind huge games from D'Angelo Russell (12-17 shooting, 5-9 from 3, 31 points) and LeBron James (22 points on 13 shots). But the most dominant player on the floor for LA was Anthony Davis. He was strong offensively, with 16 points (6-9 shooting). He owned the glass (14 rebounds). He ruled the paint (five blocks, and a seemingly infinite number of altered shots). He was the catalyst of the strongest defensive performance the Lakers have turned in this season. (All of the starters got to sit through the fourth, as well.) Memphis needed half of the third quarter just to reach 50 points. A suffocating team defense shut down the paint, made the Grizzlies uncomfortable on the perimeter, and forced turnovers. Darvin Ham tightened the rotation as the Lakers clearly went all in on Game 6, and it paid big dividends. Particularly with the Sacramento Kings beating Golden State in San Francisco, forcing a Game 7 in that series and meaning the Lakers will get a few extra days off before the second round begins Tuesday somewhere in northern California. It was a spectacular night for the Lakers, and Lakers fans, at the Crypt as the Lakers won their first playoff series since the title run. HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. Ultimate Pro Basketball GM To download the game just visit probasketballgm.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store. PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    18:18
  • Can the Lakers Close Out Memphis in Game 6? Will Darvin Ham Adjust His Bench Rotation?
    The Lakers hit a wall on Wednesday, missing shots and falling short against a highly motivated Memphis Grizzlies squad in Game 5. LeBron James looked tired, but vowed to be better in Game 6. And surely the Crypto.com Arena crowd will be jacked up for the first closeout game the fans have seen in a very, very long time. One key will be keeping that energy flowing throughout, and not allowing the Grizzlies the ability to put fear into nearly 20,000 folks. It'll help for the Lakers to hit some shots, because these sub-30% 3-point nights aren't gonna get it done. It'll help to force some turnovers, and create easy buckets. It'll help for LeBron to do good stuff early, after a really bad night on Wednesday. And would it also help if Darvin Ham tweaked the rotation? There have been many, many calls for Ham to quit running with the small lineups while Anthony Davis is off the floor, where LeBron or Rui Hachimura is playing center, and the Lakers are undersized. Those small bench lineups were hammered in Game 5. But what's the right solution? Is it to play Wenyen Gabriel more? Mo Bamba? What about those minutes going to Malik Beasley? Should they instead go to Lonnie Walker IV, or should both guys sit and the rotation get a little shorter? Plenty of choices, and in a tight series, they matter. But whatever the decisions, the Lakers have every reason to come out focused and get 'er done. HOSTS: Andy and Brian Kamenetzky SEGMENT 1: Darvin Ham is looking at the rotation. Is it time to make changes? SEGMENT 2: Is it Bamba? Walker? What are the ripple effects effects when changes like this are made? SEGMENT 3: What goes into making these kinds of choices? What about some of the crazier ideas fans have? Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. Ultimate Pro Basketball GM To download the game just visit probasketballgm.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store. PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    39:51

More Sports podcasts

About Locked On Lakers - Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Lakers

Andy and Brian Kamenetzky bring you a daily look into the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA. The Kamenetzky Brothers have covered the Lakers since 2005 for a variety of media outlets including the LA Times, ESPN and The Athletic, with a unique style combining traditional journalism, informal commentary and offbeat humor. They'll break down all the latest news surrounding L.A.'s premiere franchise on the "Locked On Lakers" podcast, a part of the "Locked On Podcast Network". #nba #lakers
