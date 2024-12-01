Liverpool Level Man City & Take Charge as Title Favorites
0:50 - Liverpool deal Man City a brutal blow with a 2-0 win at Anfield that takes the Reds 9 points clear at the top of the table and leaves Pep Guardiola scratching his head for answers15:10 - Arsenal power past West Ham behind 5 first half goals to keep their positive momentum going as they enter the busy period with a growing number of injuries24:20 - Chelsea cruise to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge and keep the pressure on the frontrunners in their surprisingly strong season thus far32:40 - Ruben Amorim secures his first Premier League win as Manchester United manager with a 4-0 victory over Everton40:05 - A roundup of the remaining results: Tottenham 1-1 Fulham, Brentford 4-1 Leicester City, Wolves 2-4 Bournemouth, Brighton 1-1 Southampton, Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle, Nottingham Forest 1-0 Ipswich Town
Dark Days for Pep at Man City; Liverpool Go 8 Points Clear at the Top
(0:58) Man City hit a new low under Pep Guardiola as the champions lose their 5th consecutive match in all competitions in a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham, deflating the mood around the club just days after announcing Guardiola re-signed on a 2 year contract(14:47) Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool to a nervy 2nd-half comeback win at Southampton, pushing the Reds 8 points clear at the top of the table(27:55) Ruben Amorim makes his debut as Manchester United manager with a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town and asks for patience from supporters as they work on creating a clear identity at the club(39:00) Chelsea roll through Leicester with a 2-1 win at the King Power, leading the Foxes to sack manager Steve Cooper after a lackluster 12 league games in charge(47:54) A roundup of the remaining results: Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Fulham 1-4 Wolves, Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace, Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton, Everton 0-0 Brentford
Arsenal & Chelsea's Missed Opportunity, Man City's Slide Continues, Liverpool Keep Purring
0:49 - Chelsea and Arsenal battle it out to a 1-1 draw in a bruising and tense match between the two London clubs16:38 - Pep Guardiola loses four consecutive matches for the first time in his managerial career after Brighton come back from behind to stun Man City at the Amex27:07 - Arne Slot continues his humming start to life at Liverpool, leading the Reds to a five point lead at the top of the table after a 2-0 win against Aston Villa37:35 - A round-up of the rest of the results from the weekend: Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich Town, Wolves 2-0 Southampton, Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City, Nottingham Forest 1-3 Newcastle, Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth, Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham, West Ham 0-0 Everton
Brighton CEO Paul Barber Special
(0:20) Introduction to Paul Barber, his experience in MLS, his relationship with Brighton Chairman Tony Bloom, and his role at the club(5:55) Brighton's initiative to grow their women's team and provide the proper resources as a launchpad to future success(8:40) A deep dive into the cutting-edge recruitment processes the club uses to bring in and sell top talent and why their model stands out from the rest(17:45) How proper succession planning has propped the club up despite having to sell key talent to larger clubs(20:55) Fabian Hurzeler's early success and how he's fitting into the club's structure so far(26:55) Where Brighton see themselves within the transfer ecosystem of the Premier League and what their path for future growth looks like(29:50) What Paul feels like the ultimate vision of Brighton is and the steps they need to take in order to get there(32:35) The process the club is taking to grow its brand globally
Manchester United Begin Post-Ten Hag Era, Surprising Results in the Top 4
1:00 - Manchester United draw with Chelsea - enter Post-Ten Hag Era19:51 - Arsenal drop points, lose 1-0 away to Newcastle28:55 - Bournemouth stun Manchester City 2-135:41 - Liverpool come from behind to win 2-1 against Brighton46:21 - Tottenham win 4-1 at home against Aston Villa54:30 - Other results recap.
