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1374 episodes
- JP Finlay and Mitch Tischler join you to discuss the breaking news that the Commanders signed Stefon Diggs. Diggs immediately steps in and will help this team as a security blanket for Jayden Daniels and gives the Burgundy and Gold a reliable #2 receiver. Hear the guys thoughts on the deal before a pair of great interviews with NBC Sports Boston reporters Phil Perry and Bill Messina.
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- JP Finlay and Mitch Tischler join you for another training camp episode of Beltway Football as they update Commanders fans on the latest excitment at practice from big plays being made to some chippiness occurring as the camp heat and intensity continues to rise.
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- JP Finlay and Mitch Tischler join you for another episode of Beltway Football where they tell you all about the Commanders first padded practice of the year. The guys open on certain plays that stood out to them before getting to a TE conversation and one thing!
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- JP Finlay and Mitch Tischler join you for the first fan day at Commanders Training Camp. The guys open up breaking down the injuries at TE and C before getting to who stood out at practice and of course one thing!
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Commanders Training Camp Day 2: More practice observations, issues at center & a win for the defense07/30/2026 | 24 mins.JP Finlay and Mitch Tischler are back after Day 2 of Washington Commanders Training Camp to recap a rough go for the centers, an impressive display by Odafe Oweh and the defense, as well as position battles at running back, QB3 and kicker.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Beltway Football
Beltway Football is hosted by Monumental Sports Network's JP Finlay and Mitch Tischler, covering all things Washington Commanders. Subscribe for instant reactions to Commanders news, postgame shows and analysis on the team.Podcast website
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