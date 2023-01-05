THE 2023 SCHEDULE POD: Giving game-by-game predictions and identifying what has to happen for a win-heavy year

JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey have an official Commanders schedule to discuss! The hosts jump right into it by looking at each and every game on Washington's 2023 slate and, as they do so, also predict the results of the matchups. During that exercise, the fellas discuss what Sam Howell's year needs to look like in order to keep his job and one of the trio predicts a coaching change (eyeball emoji x 100). After the week-by-week analysis, JP, Mitch and Pete identify the turning-point games as well as the best and worst stretches of the campaign. Finally, they discuss what has to happen in order for the Commanders to pop off in 2023 and finish, like, 12-5. If you like podcasts where JP provides an early look at his 10-year anniversary plans and Mitch sporadically hates on the Jets, then this is the episode for you.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.