EMERGENCY POD: The Snyders announce that they are SELLING THE TEAM to Josh Harris' group
5/12/2023
42:40
5/12/2023
42:40
THE 2023 SCHEDULE POD: Giving game-by-game predictions and identifying what has to happen for a win-heavy year
JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey have an official Commanders schedule to discuss! The hosts jump right into it by looking at each and every game on Washington's 2023 slate and, as they do so, also predict the results of the matchups. During that exercise, the fellas discuss what Sam Howell's year needs to look like in order to keep his job and one of the trio predicts a coaching change (eyeball emoji x 100). After the week-by-week analysis, JP, Mitch and Pete identify the turning-point games as well as the best and worst stretches of the campaign. Finally, they discuss what has to happen in order for the Commanders to pop off in 2023 and finish, like, 12-5. If you like podcasts where JP provides an early look at his 10-year anniversary plans and Mitch sporadically hates on the Jets, then this is the episode for you.
5/12/2023
1:18:18
What to make of this Commanders-Andrew Luck story and Chase Roullier's departure. Plus, our mock preseason schedules
JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey begin this Beltway Football by getting you up to speed on the Commanders-Andrew Luck-Jim Irsay story that's taking off to begin the week, and while two hosts aren't that bothered by it all, one is. From there, the guys assess the release of Chase Roullier before discussing the NFL's pending schedule announcement and, most importantly, running through possible opponents for Washington's preseason schedule. If you like podcasts where both Mitch and Pete's mock preseason schedules sink as soon as they leave the shore and JP's past as a manager is briefly recapped, then this is the episode for you.
5/8/2023
31:38
Why did the Commanders' expected win total drop? Also, is the team too fixated on guys with "position flex"?
JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey set out to answer two questions in this Beltway Football: 1) Why did the Commanders' expected win total for 2023 drop in Vegas (it's now at 6.5)? and 2) Is the team's insistence on finding guys with "position flex" actually hurting them? Those two discussions take up the bulk of proceedings — there's some undrafted free agent talk, too — but be sure to stick around to the end to hear JP's one-on-one interview with Emmanuel Forbes, where the first-rounder describes his nervy draft night and how he plans to help Washington. If you like podcasts where JP reveals he's living and loving his Toyota Corolla life, then this is the episode for you.
5/4/2023
27:40
DRAFT RECAP POD: Grading what the Commanders accomplished and wondering about their aggressiveness
JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey are here to wrap up the 2023 NFL Draft by running through what the Commanders did on Day 3 and grading how the squad fared overall. While doing so, they touch on each of Saturday's selections, discuss how Eric Bieniemy and Jack Del Rio are feeling right about now and wonder if the franchise was aggressive enough. That final conversation leads into a grander one about Washington's aggressiveness as a whole compared to more pushy operations like the Eagles. Then, to close, there's some tension that needs to be released before you hear JP catch up with Jahan Dotson and Sam Howell at the Commanders' draft party. If you like podcasts where there's serious snippy-ness between hosts, then this is the episode for you.
The Beltway Football podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Commanders Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.