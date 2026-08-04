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242 episodes
- Help us raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital here: https://tinyurl.com/FFTDonate2026
Heath Cummings answers your biggest dynasty questions from rookie draft strategy to veteran trade values in a solo mailbag! Should you capitalize on rookie draft value or trade your picks for next year's class (2:50), and what long-term outlooks should you expect for Antonio Williams (9:08), Cyrus Allen (14:20), DeZhaun Stribling (18:55), and Caleb Douglas (19:44)? Heath also evaluates a Deebo Samuel trade (16:00), discusses whether it's time to sell high on Drake Maye (17:00), and weighs if fantasy managers should finally move on from Derrick Henry (20:26). The episode wraps up with live questions from the chat (21:33), and the latest news surrounding Zay Flowers' contract extension!
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- Help us raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital here: https://tinyurl.com/FFTDonate2026
Heath Cummings is joined by Adam Pfeifer of FantasyLife.com to break down the biggest fantasy football risers and fallers emerging from NFL training camps. We start with the news of Deebo Samuel's return to the 49ers and what it means for Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, & Christian McCaffrey (10:39). The guys also discuss the latest on Malik Nabers recovery and whether he'll be ready for Week 1 (17:08). Next, they debate if it's finally time to rank Jonathon Brooks ahead of Chuba Hubbard (28:50) and examine whether Baker Mayfield's ongoing contract negotiations should change how fantasy managers value him this season and beyond (39:41). They also dive into the growing buzz surrounding Parker Washington after an impressive training camp and whether the hype is worth buying into (45:16). To wrap things up, Heath and Adam answer your chat questions, providing dynasty insights and trade advice (49:37).
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- Heath Cummings is joined by Scott Boulanger (aka Jax Falcone) to predict which dynasty players are poised for peak seasons in 2026.
The guys discuss whether Alvin Kamara's return affects Travis Etienne, if the Bears' passing game is primed for a breakout, and whether Zay Flowers or DeVonta Smith is more likely to set new career highs. Then they reveal the players they believe are on the verge of the best seasons of their careers, including Justin Herbert, Brock Purdy, Kenneth Walker, Jonathon Brooks, Christian Watson, Quentin Johnston, Dalton Kincaid, and Kyle Pitts.
Whether you're buying, selling, or preparing for your draft, find out which players could be ready to reach new heights this season.
(0:00) Welcome Back Jax Falcone!
(3:00) Alvin Kamara & Travis Etienne
(4:30) Bears Passing Game Breakout?
(6:00) DeVonta Smith vs. Zay Flowers
(11:00) Justin Herbert
(13:50) Brock Purdy
(16:26) Kenneth Walker
(19:24) Jonathon Brooks
(22:50) Christian Watson
(26:30) Quentin Johnston
(29:21) Dalton Kincaid
(32:40) Kyle Pitts
(35:11) Chat Questions
#FantasyFootball #NFL #FantasyFootballAdvice #Podcast
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LIVE Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft + Mailbag! Should You Trade Achane, McBride & More?07/18/2026 | 28 mins.Join us LIVE for a Fantasy Football Today Dynasty rookie mock draft! Before and during the draft fills, we're diving into your dynasty mailbag, including whether to trade De'Von Achane, if Trey McBride is enough for Justin Jefferson, whether it's time to push all-in as a contender, and more.
- Training camp is almost underway, and dynasty values are about to move. Theo Gremminger joins Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to break down the biggest position battles across the NFL, including Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy, Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr., Chuba Hubbard vs. Jonathan Brooks, plus the RB and WR competitions that dynasty managers should actually care about, and the ones they shouldn't.
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About Fantasy Football Today Dynasty
Love Fantasy Football Today? Obsessed with Dynasty Fantasy Football? This is the podcast you need. Join host Heath Cummings, the rest of the FFT crew, and guests from around the industry in this new show dedicated specifically to Dynasty leagues. During the season you'll still get Waiver Wire, Buy or Sell, Grade the Trade, and Fantasy Cops, just from a Dynasty perspective. You'll also get weekly Dynasty risers and fallers in-season, Deep Dynasty Sleepers, prospect profiles during NFL Draft Season, start-up and rookie-only mock drafts, and much more. Fantasy Football Today Dynasty is the only podcast you'll need to dominate your Dynasty league!Podcast website
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