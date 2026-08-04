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Heath Cummings is joined by Adam Pfeifer of FantasyLife.com to break down the biggest fantasy football risers and fallers emerging from NFL training camps. We start with the news of Deebo Samuel's return to the 49ers and what it means for Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, & Christian McCaffrey (10:39). The guys also discuss the latest on Malik Nabers recovery and whether he'll be ready for Week 1 (17:08). Next, they debate if it's finally time to rank Jonathon Brooks ahead of Chuba Hubbard (28:50) and examine whether Baker Mayfield's ongoing contract negotiations should change how fantasy managers value him this season and beyond (39:41). They also dive into the growing buzz surrounding Parker Washington after an impressive training camp and whether the hype is worth buying into (45:16). To wrap things up, Heath and Adam answer your chat questions, providing dynasty insights and trade advice (49:37).

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