Introducing 'Fantasy Football Today Dynasty'

Look out for new episodes in this feed starting Tuesday, July 18. Love Fantasy Football Today? Obsessed with Dynasty Fantasy Football? This is the podcast you need. Join host Heath Cummings, the rest of the FFT crew, and guests from around the industry in this new show dedicated specifically to Dynasty leagues. During the season you'll still get Waiver Wire, Buy or Sell, Grade the Trade, and Fantasy Cops, just from a Dynasty perspective. You'll also get weekly Dynasty risers and fallers in-season, Deep Dynasty Sleepers, prospect profiles during NFL Draft Season, start-up and rookie-only mock drafts, and much more. Fantasy Football Today Dynasty is the only podcast you'll need to dominate your Dynasty league! To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices