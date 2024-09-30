MA$E SAYS TITLETOWN ISN'T LEAVING THIS YEAR IN THE NFL & REGGIE BUSH IS GOING BACK TO USC!

On this episode, Maurice Clarett joins the show to talk about his trip back to Ohio State for the first time in over 20 years. Then, we breakdown the opening night of the NFL with TITLETOWN taking care of business over the Ravens 27-20. Next, we discuss Shaq's comments about Rudy Gobert or as Killa calls him, Yogurt (AYOOO). Finally, we talk about USC officially retiring Caleb Williams jersey & Reggie Bush makes his return back to SoCal as well!