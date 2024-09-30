MA$E SAYS TITLETOWN ISN'T LEAVING THIS YEAR IN THE NFL & REGGIE BUSH IS GOING BACK TO USC!
On this episode, Maurice Clarett joins the show to talk about his trip back to Ohio State for the first time in over 20 years. Then, we breakdown the opening night of the NFL with TITLETOWN taking care of business over the Ravens 27-20. Next, we discuss Shaq's comments about Rudy Gobert or as Killa calls him, Yogurt (AYOOO). Finally, we talk about USC officially retiring Caleb Williams jersey & Reggie Bush makes his return back to SoCal as well!
NFL WEEK 1 PREDICTIONS WITH MICHAEL IRVIN!
On this episode, we're joined by 3-Time Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall Of Fame, "THE PLAYMAKER" Michael Irvin to talk about Patrick Surtain II's BIG deal to stay with the Denver Broncos, Damar Hamlin is named the starting Safety for the Buffalo Bills & NFL Week 1 predictions!
MAYBE KILLA WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG, IT'S TIME TO WORRY ABOUT TEAM USA! | S4 EP65
LEBRON IS EXACTLY WHO SHOULD BE REPRESENTING AMERICA & COACH PRIME TO USC WOULD BE FIRE! | S4 EP66
MA$E & KILLA GIVE THEIR SUPER BOWL PICKS & EDGAR BERLANGA SAYS HE KNOCKING OUT CANELO! | S5 EP3
On this episode, we talk about the state of FLORIDA in College Football, Is The U back?! Ma$e & Killa give their predictions on the NFL Season with their Super Bowl picks, Trent Williams resigns with the 49ers & Boxer Edgar Berlanga joins the show!
It Is What It Is, hosted by platinum-selling recording artists Ma$e and Cam’ron alongside Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson, combines barber shop dialogue and sports commentary in hilarious and insightful episodes everyday. Join Ma$e and Cam'ron as they interview NBA, NFL, and other sporting icons plus celebrities and welcome back recurring guests to share insight and discuss the hottest topics!!
