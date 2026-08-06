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30 for 30 Podcasts

ESPN
Sports
30 for 30 Podcasts
Latest episode

110 episodes

  • 30 for 30 Podcasts

    THE BETRAYAL OF SHOHEI OHTANI Episode 5: The Feds

    08/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Encrypted text messages, a trunk full of baseball cards, and a private bank account - federal law enforcement takes us inside their investigation of Shohei and Ippei.

    Next episode coming Tuesday, August 11th.
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  • 30 for 30 Podcasts

    THE BETRAYAL OF SHOHEI OHTANI Episode 4: The Bookie

    08/04/2026 | 39 mins.
    Matt Bowyer was running one of the largest illegal sports betting operations in the country when he thought he scored the client of a lifetime.

    Next episode coming Thursday, August 6th.
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  • 30 for 30 Podcasts

    THE BETRAYAL OF SHOHEI OHTANI Episode 3: Baseball Boy

    07/30/2026 | 45 mins.
    Shohei’s life has been well-documented since he was a young baseball phenom in Japan, but digging into Ippei’s past reveals a more complicated picture than anyone knew.

    Next episode coming Tuesday, August 4th.
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  • 30 for 30 Podcasts

    THE BETRAYAL OF SHOHEI OHTANI Episode 2: The Interview

    07/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    A surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

    Episodes drop every Tuesday and Thursday. Thank you for listening.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • 30 for 30 Podcasts

    THE BETRAYAL OF SHOHEI OHTANI Episode 1: The Letter O

    07/28/2026 | 31 mins.
    ESPN Investigative Reporter Tisha Thompson receives a tip that, if true, could damage Shohei Ohtani’s picture-perfect reputation.

    Episodes drop every Tuesday and Thursday. Thank you for listening.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About 30 for 30 Podcasts
Original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series, featuring stories from the world of sports and beyond. 30 for 30 offers captivating storytelling for sports fans and general interest listeners alike, going beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. Sports stories like you've never heard before.
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