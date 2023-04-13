Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series, featuring stories from the world of sports and beyond.
Original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series, featuring stories from the world of sports and beyond.

  • The Bag Game E1: The Making of Billy Preston
    To unravel how a top college recruit’s NBA dreams ran into a sprawling federal investigation, reporter Paula Lavigne explores his early years. Billy Preston and his mom struggle to get by in L.A. An active kid, Billy finds basketball through his mom’s partner, a high school coach and former professional player. Billy’s star rises in youth leagues. He generates buzz as an NBA prospect. Top colleges vie for his talents, and his family pulls out all the stops to support his goals. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    36:36
  • The Bag Game E2: Nichole and the Bag Man
    Billy’s mom Nichole lets her son focus on improving his game. Meanwhile she fields all the onlookers who want Billy on their team. To play for a top college, Billy couldn’t accept any money or he’d ruin his eligibility. Yet offers to circumvent that abound: aka, the bag game. In the college recruitment dance, Billy gets his top pick and Nicole makes a connection that promises to secure the family’s finances. But Billy’s dream is short-lived. And Nicole’s dealings later get federal investigators’ attention. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    51:52
  • The Bag Game E3: The Sting
    The NCAA’s amateurism rules kept schools from paying players like Billy, so money wouldn't sway their college decision. But Paula learns how the youth teams delivering top recruits could serve as a go-between, where influence could be peddled. We hear one youth coach in Florida court much-needed funding from big-time shoe companies, only to land in hot water for what he promises in return. He didn’t know he was being recorded. The bag game unravels, as the feds’ secret investigation comes to light. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    42:45
  • The Bag Game E4: Plausible Deniability
    Federal prosecutors tell the college sports world, “We have your playbook." As court cases begin, details come out on secret payments. Who made them and for whose benefit? Who was the victim of all this and what, exactly, was the crime? Why were no head coaches called to testify? Prosecutors break their silence and reveal their legal strategy. After playing overseas, Billy returns for the NBA draft. His name and the Kansas program have been swept into the case. Sentences come down for defendants. Billy and Nichole don’t face charges, but feel the impact of the fallout. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    45:57
  • TRAILER: The Bag Game
    ESPN and 30 for 30 Podcasts present "The Bag Game." Investigative reporter Paula Lavigne shines light on the biggest pay-to-play scandal in college basketball, through the story of Billy Preston. He was a five-star recruit set to start for Kansas, when his path crossed a sprawling federal investigation. The complex case ensnared major athletic programs, coaches, apparel executives and agents. But did it clean up corruption in college sports? And what did it mean for players like Billy? Coming April 2023. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    1:40

About 30 for 30 Podcasts

Original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series, featuring stories from the world of sports and beyond. 30 for 30 offers captivating storytelling for sports fans and general interest listeners alike, going beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. Sports stories like you've never heard before.
