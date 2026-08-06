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110 episodes
- Encrypted text messages, a trunk full of baseball cards, and a private bank account - federal law enforcement takes us inside their investigation of Shohei and Ippei.
Next episode coming Tuesday, August 11th.
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- Matt Bowyer was running one of the largest illegal sports betting operations in the country when he thought he scored the client of a lifetime.
Next episode coming Thursday, August 6th.
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- Shohei’s life has been well-documented since he was a young baseball phenom in Japan, but digging into Ippei’s past reveals a more complicated picture than anyone knew.
Next episode coming Tuesday, August 4th.
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- A surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
Episodes drop every Tuesday and Thursday. Thank you for listening.
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- ESPN Investigative Reporter Tisha Thompson receives a tip that, if true, could damage Shohei Ohtani’s picture-perfect reputation.
Episodes drop every Tuesday and Thursday. Thank you for listening.
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Original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series, featuring stories from the world of sports and beyond. 30 for 30 offers captivating storytelling for sports fans and general interest listeners alike, going beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. Sports stories like you've never heard before.Podcast website
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