The Bill and Doug Show: Ohio State Football Talk

Ohio State Around the Shoe: Bo Jackson's breakout; could Jeremiah Smith play in the NFL now?

From comparing Jeremiah Smith to Ohio State receivers currently in the NFL, to figuring out what Bo Jackson might look like in the Buckeyes' running back rotation by the Michigan game, to whether Ohio State should play an in-state team every season, Around the Shoe has you covered with the best quick-hit discussion on Ohio State football. Joining Bill Landis and Doug Lesmerises on the show this week are Cameron Teague Robinson from The Athletic and Dan Hope from Eleven Warriors. Look for two new OSU reporters to hop on each week for a fun spin through the best topics on Ohio State football. Thanks to Dan and Cam for their time, and thank you for checking out Around the Shoe on The Bill and Doug Show.