The Bill and Doug Show: Ohio State Football Talk

Ohio State plays its final nonconference game on Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats. Ohio is one of the favorites to win the MAC this year and has already beaten one Power Four team in West Virginia. What are Doug Lesmerises and Bill Landis watching out for on Saturday, and what's their score prediction? They lay it out in this episode of The Bill and Doug Show.
Ohio State's Ryan Day on four Ps: Pettijohn, Patricia, punt return and portal plans
Ohio State coach Ryan Day doesn't like the proposal to have a single transfer portal window in January, while the College Football Playoff is still going on. Will the Big Ten fight it? Plus what's up with freshman linebacker Riley Pettijohn, issues in the OSU punt return game, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on the sideline. Thanks for joining The Bill and Doug Show.
Ohio State, Oregon and Miami are college football's most dominant teams: New CFB playoff rankings
It's time for updated College Football Playoff rankings, as Bill Landis and Doug Lesmerises give their No. 1 through No. 12 playoff bracket ahead of Week 3 action. Three teams stand out to them so far -- Ohio State, Oregon and Miami. But who else makes their 12? And what do they think about the AP poll discussion that has so many people upset? Thanks for joining The Bill and Doug Show.
Julian Sayin and Dante Moore are college football's best new starting QBs for title contenders
Eight college football teams in the AP preseason Top 15 are leaning on quarterbacks without much starting experience. On this episode of The Bill and Doug Show, Doug Lesmerises runs through all eight of them and puts them in five tiers two weeks in. It's Julian Sayin at Ohio State, Dante Moore at Oregon, Bryce Underwood at Michigan, Arch Manning at Texas, C.J. Carr at Notre Dame, Ty Simpson at Alabama, D.J. Lagway at Florida and Gunner Stockton at Georgia. Who looks ready to lead his team to a national title and who doesn't? Thanks for joining The Bill and Doug Show.
Ohio State Around the Shoe: Bo Jackson's breakout; could Jeremiah Smith play in the NFL now?
From comparing Jeremiah Smith to Ohio State receivers currently in the NFL, to figuring out what Bo Jackson might look like in the Buckeyes' running back rotation by the Michigan game, to whether Ohio State should play an in-state team every season, Around the Shoe has you covered with the best quick-hit discussion on Ohio State football. Joining Bill Landis and Doug Lesmerises on the show this week are Cameron Teague Robinson from The Athletic and Dan Hope from Eleven Warriors. Look for two new OSU reporters to hop on each week for a fun spin through the best topics on Ohio State football. Thanks to Dan and Cam for their time, and thank you for checking out Around the Shoe on The Bill and Doug Show.
