"I'm starstruck every time I'm at a track meet and I get to be side by side with some of these incredible athletes. That has not worn off and I don't think it ever will. And I hope it never does."

It's been a few years since Jay Holder has been on the Ali on the Run Show, and today he returns as USA Track & Field's Chief Content & Communications Officer. Jay talks about how he got the job a year ago, what the first year in the role has been like, and what impact he hopes to have on the organization, the sport, the athletes, and beyond. He reflects on his time going from New York City newsrooms to the Atlanta Track Club to being Executive Director of Running USA, and shares his advice for people looking to break into the running industry. Plus, his recap from this year's U.S. National Championships at Icahn Stadium in New York City, including what it took to get New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the meet, and what it was like once he was on site. Jay lives in Severna Park, MD, with his wife, Lauren, and their two children.

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IN THIS EPISODE:

What's making Jay happy today, and how he found his local running group (3:20)

Jay shares his take on running streaks — including one of his own — and what's next on his race calendar (8:20)

The books, music, movies, and TV shows Jay is into right now (12:40)

Jay's lows from 2026 USAs (19:40)

What was the main feedback or critique from this year's USAs? (23:30)

Jay's highlights from USAs, and how they got NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the meet (28:00)

On racing the New York Road Runners Team Championships 5-miler in Central Park during the meet weekend (41:00)

Who are the biggest stars in our sport right now? (45:35)

How Jay got the job as USATF CCCO (50:30)

What impact does Jay want to have on the sport? (56:30)

What does a Chief Content & Communications Officer do? (1:04:30)

On being starstruck at work (1:07:00)

What will LA 2028 look like for Jay? (1:13:00)

Jay's advice for people who want to work in the running industry (1:19:50)

On Jay's recent health diagnoses, and how he has processed them (1:23:45)

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