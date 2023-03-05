Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ali on the Run Show

Podcast Ali on the Run Show
Ali Feller
Every week on the Ali on the Run Show, I talk with inspiring people who lead interesting lives on the run and beyond. And while running is what brings us all to... More
  • 636. LIVE at the Eugene Marathon with Shalane Flanagan
    "I would describe this past year as 'drinking from a fire hose.'" It was the day before the Eugene Marathon, and the goal was to get everyone in the audience feeling less "baaaaah!" and more "aaaaaah." Enter: Olympic silver medalist, 2017 New York City Marathon champion, assistant coach for the Bowerman Track Club and University of Oregon cross country team, and best-selling cookbook author Shalane Flanagan. We talked marathons, we talked motherhood, and we got a quote-worthy pep talk to close it all out. Thank you to the Eugene Marathon for having us, and thank you to the hundreds of people who filled the room with the very best energy. (Registration is now open for the 2024 Eugene Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K! Use code ONTHERUNEUGENE to save on registration.) SPONSORS:  goodr: Use code ONTHERUN for free shipping on your entire order The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race: Register TODAY (before the price increase on April 12!) for the world’s largest and most iconic 10K road race, taking place in Atlanta, GA, on July 4, 2023. For more from Shalane: Shalane Flanagan on Episode 518 of the Ali on the Run Show Shalane Flanagan on Episode 462 of the Ali on the Run Show Shalane Flanagan on Episode 438 of the Ali on the Run Show Shalane Flanagan on Episode 242 of the Ali on the Run Show Follow Shalane: Instagram @shalaneflanagan Twitter @shalaneflanagan Facebook Follow Ali: Instagram @aliontherun1 Join the Facebook group Twitter @aliontherun1 Support on Patreon Subscribe to the newsletter SUPPORT the Ali on the Run Show! If you’re enjoying the show, please subscribe and leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts. Spread the run love. And if you liked this episode, share it with your friends!
    5/3/2023
    1:03:04
  • 635. Aisha McAdams & Katherine Burgess, Founders of Rhoam Creative Studio
    "We learned from other mentors. We both believe wholeheartedly that it’s a responsibility to then mentor other people and be transparent." Fact: Only 1% of creative agencies are owned by women. Photographer Aisha McAdams (@ai.shoots) and graphic designer Katherine Burgess (@katherine_kart) are here to up that number. They are the founders of Rhoam Creative Studio, a creative design and production studio for sports and lifestyle brands. They have worked with brands including Puma, Tracksmith, Bandit Running, On Running, Maurten, Strava, Brooks, Hoka, Ciele, and more. They are passionate, they are talented, and they are here to help brands share their stories while also helping elevate women in the space. SPONSORS: Bandit Running: Use code ONTHERUN15 to get 15% off your entire Bandit order. UCAN: Click here to get a FREE Edge sample pack (you’ll just pay the cost of shipping), and use code ALI23 for 20% off your next UCAN order. What you’ll get on this episode: How Katherine and Aisha met (13:40) On being female creatives in a male-dominated industry (18:40) All about Katherine’s “women are missing from sports coverage” project (26:30) The decision to launch Rhoam Creative Studio (35:40) On being part of the 1% (41:20) Aisha and Katherine share their highlight — and lowlight — reels (45:00) What it’s like working with Aisha and Katherine (55:25) Aisha and Katherine share their dream clients, their big goals, and their greatest wishes (1:00:30) Follow Ali: Instagram @aliontherun1 Join the Facebook group Twitter @aliontherun1 Support on Patreon Subscribe to the newsletter SUPPORT the Ali on the Run Show! If you’re enjoying the show, please subscribe and leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts. Spread the run love. And if you liked this episode, share it with your friends!
    4/27/2023
    1:05:50
  • 634. My 2023 Boston Marathon Experience
    "It felt like, I’m figuring out what these things look like for me. Not, what’s everyone doing or what should I be doing or what’s expected of me?" There's nowhere I'd rather be on the third Monday in April than at the Boston Marathon finish line! This year, I was honored to be asked back to perform a variety of roles in Boston. I was one of the start and finish line announcers at the B.A.A. 5K and invitational miles, I hosted a live show with Keira D'Amato at Glossier's new store on Newbury Street, I was one of the race announcers at the finish on Marathon Monday, and I was the finish line reporter for the world feed broadcast. (Big Papi!!!) It was a fun, rewarding weekend that included run-ins with Eliud Kipchoge (and his content team), a hair-braiding party with one of the best milers in the country, and so much more. SPONSORS: Tracksmith: New customers, use code ALINEW for $15 off your first Tracksmith order over $75. Returning customers, use code ALIGIVE for free shipping, plus a portion of the proceeds from your order will be donated to Moms Demand Action. Sidekick: Use code ONTHERUN for 15% off your next order. What you’ll get on this episode: A big-picture recap from my weekend in Boston (3:00) Thursday, April 13: the arrival, the errands, and the first run-in with the NN content team (19:00) Friday, April 14: the run “with” Kipchoge, the press conference, the expo live show, and the welcome reception (26:05) Saturday, April 15: the 5K, the elite miles, and the Keira D’Amato live show (40:05) Sunday, April 16: the long run, the hair-braiding party, and the broadcast production meetings (57:30) Monday, April 17: Marathon Monday! (1:08:10) Tuesday, April 18: the last run (1:25:15) For more, check out: Ali on the Run Show Episode 591: The Life-Changing Date Night Episode, Five Years Later Ali on the Run Show Episode 632: LIVE at the Boston Marathon with Sara Hall, Aliphine Tuliamuk, & Sara Vaughn Ali on the Run Show Episode 633: Run Your Way with Emma Bates A Runner's Weekend - Boston Marathon 2023, via Kofuzi on YouTube Follow Ali: Instagram @aliontherun1 Join the Facebook group Twitter @aliontherun1 Support on Patreon Subscribe to the newsletter SUPPORT the Ali on the Run Show! If you’re enjoying the show, please subscribe and leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts. Spread the run love. And if you liked this episode, share it with your friends!
    4/25/2023
    1:30:50
  • 633. Run Your Way with Emma Bates
    "Do the damn thing." Emma Bates! All eyes were on professional runner Emma Bates throughout Monday's Boston Marathon. In a shock to some, Emma found herself leading the race for many of the middle miles, including up the infamous Newton hills. But Emma? And her coach, Joe Bosshard? Not shocked. Emma ended up finishing fifth, as the top American woman, and with a personal best time of 2:22:10. In this conversation, Emma talks about her fitness and her confidence heading into the 2023 Boston Marathon, including the pre-race conversation she had with Joe where he told her she was in American Record shape. She talks about her all-too-relatable pre-race breakdown and how she dealt with it, and about what it was like leading the deepest professional women's field in Boston Marathon history. Plus, how she celebrated, how she's feeling now, and what's next. SPONSOR: New Balance. Click here to shop New Balance’s latest releases for the season. (The SuperComp Trainer is my favorite shoe!) For more, check out: Emma Bates on Episode 547 of the Ali on the Run Show Emma Bates on Episode 527 of the Ali on the Run Show Emma Bates on Episode 490 of the Ali on the Run Show Emma Bates on Episode 444 of the Ali on the Run Show Follow Emma: Instagram @emmajanelbates Twitter @emmajbates Follow Ali: Instagram @aliontherun1 Join the Facebook group Twitter @aliontherun1 Support on Patreon Subscribe to the newsletter SUPPORT the Ali on the Run Show! If you’re enjoying the show, please subscribe and leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts. Spread the run love. And if you liked this episode, share it with your friends!
    4/21/2023
    56:54
  • 632. LIVE at the Boston Marathon with Sara Hall, Aliphine Tuliamuk, & Sara Vaughn
    Let the Boston Marathon recaps begin! First up: We went live! I hosted a live show at the Boston Marathon Expo on Friday, April 14, in front of a massive, awesome, standing-ovation-ready crowd. The topic: marathons and motherhood. The guests: three women who know it well. Welcome returning favorites — all three of whom went on to race Boston three days later — Sara Hall, Sara Vaughn, and Aliphine Tuliamuk. SPONSORS: UCAN: Click here to get a FREE Edge sample pack (you’ll just pay the cost of shipping), and use code ALI23 for 20% off your next UCAN order. Vacation Races: Use code ONTHERUN200 for $200 off any Global Adventures trip, or code ONTHERUN15 for 15% off any half marathon or ultra marathon registration. Follow Ali: Instagram @aliontherun1 Join the Facebook group Twitter @aliontherun1 Support on Patreon Subscribe to the newsletter SUPPORT the Ali on the Run Show! If you’re enjoying the show, please subscribe and leave a rating and review on Apple Podcasts. Spread the run love. And if you liked this episode, share it with your friends!
    4/20/2023
    55:05

About Ali on the Run Show

Every week on the Ali on the Run Show, I talk with inspiring people who lead interesting lives on the run and beyond. And while running is what brings us all together, on these episodes, we're digging a little deeper. These conversations are about the decisions people have made to get where they are today, and how getting sweaty has factored in. Whether you’re on the run toward something great or away from something that’s holding you back, join me on this never-ending adventure, and let’s all pick up the pace together.
