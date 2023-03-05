634. My 2023 Boston Marathon Experience

"It felt like, I'm figuring out what these things look like for me. Not, what's everyone doing or what should I be doing or what's expected of me?" There's nowhere I'd rather be on the third Monday in April than at the Boston Marathon finish line! This year, I was honored to be asked back to perform a variety of roles in Boston. I was one of the start and finish line announcers at the B.A.A. 5K and invitational miles, I hosted a live show with Keira D'Amato at Glossier's new store on Newbury Street, I was one of the race announcers at the finish on Marathon Monday, and I was the finish line reporter for the world feed broadcast. (Big Papi!!!) It was a fun, rewarding weekend that included run-ins with Eliud Kipchoge (and his content team), a hair-braiding party with one of the best milers in the country, and so much more. What you'll get on this episode: A big-picture recap from my weekend in Boston (3:00) Thursday, April 13: the arrival, the errands, and the first run-in with the NN content team (19:00) Friday, April 14: the run "with" Kipchoge, the press conference, the expo live show, and the welcome reception (26:05) Saturday, April 15: the 5K, the elite miles, and the Keira D'Amato live show (40:05) Sunday, April 16: the long run, the hair-braiding party, and the broadcast production meetings (57:30) Monday, April 17: Marathon Monday! (1:08:10) Tuesday, April 18: the last run (1:25:15)