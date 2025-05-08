The Beat: Talking Tuesday with Adam King takes a look at the next era for Ryan Day
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is breathing a lot easier these days thanks to a national title run for the ages. What will the new "relaxed" iteration of the Buckeyes head coach look like?
Talking Stuff: Ohio State commit Jordan Thomas is confident, ready to represent Buckeyes defense
Ohio State commitment Jordan Thomas joins The Austin & Birm to talk about his recruitment, his connection with the Buckeyes and more in the latest episode of Talking Stuff.
The Beat: Sonny Styles leads Ohio State as James Laurinaitis revamps Buckeyes linebackers room
Ohio State has a long and proud tradition at linebacker and the room, led by Sonny Styles, has come a long way toward meeting the legacy under the direction of second-year linebackers coach James Laurinaitis.
The Beat: Ohio State recruiting hitting official visit season, three kick times announced
It's official visit season for Ryan Day and the Ohio State recruiting staff and there are 11 visitors heading to town this weekend for the Buckeyes. Austin Ward and Jeremy Birmingham are breaking down the key storylines heading into a pivotal recruiting period for Ohio State.
The Beat: EA Sports puts Ohio State in spotlight as Buckeyes take over college football
Ohio State is more powerful than ever as a brand but are the Buckeyes finally cool again? Welcome to Three Thoughts Thursday on The Beat with Austin & Birm.
Austin Ward and Jeremy Birmingham live and breathe the Scarlet and Gray. As trusted insiders on the Ohio State beat, they bring unmatched access and perspective from inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to the Horseshoe and beyond. If it’s happening in Buckeye Nation, they’re on it.