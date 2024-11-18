Irish Illustrated Insider: Digesting a Far From Perfect Notre Dame Blowout Victory Over Virginia
Instant Analysis: Wrapping Up Virginia, Onto Army
Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister and Tim O'Malley are joined by FootballScoop's national college football writer and Irish Illustrated Contributor John Brice, as they react to what they heard during the November 18th press conference with Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman as the Irish prepare for a trip to Yankee Stadium to face Army.
As always, Instant Analysis is brought to you by the RVMH Hall of Fame, located in Elkhart, Indiana.
Overtime: Notre Dame Beats Virginia 35-14
Irish Illustrated Insider: Will Notre Dame’s Senior Day Dominance Continue Against Virginia?
Irish Illustrated Insider: Notre Dame Moves Up In The College Football Rankings, What’s Next?
