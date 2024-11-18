Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsIrishIllustrated.com Insider
Listen to IrishIllustrated.com Insider in the App
Listen to IrishIllustrated.com Insider in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

IrishIllustrated.com Insider

Podcast IrishIllustrated.com Insider
IrishIllustrated.com
The Irish Illustrated Insider podcast is hosted by Tim Prister, Tim O'Malley, John Brice, and Pete Sampson. Bringing you the latest Notre Dame football news and...
More
Sports

Available Episodes

5 of 600
  • Irish Illustrated Insider: Digesting a Far From Perfect Notre Dame Blowout Victory Over Virginia
    Sign up now to access the daily Notre Dame news and recruiting scoop on the Four Horsemen Lounge and all of the premium Notre Dame stories on IrishIllustrated.com!Get your first month for only $1.00 -- sign up today.What's on your mind?Talk about it at the Four Horseman LoungeSign up for our FREE Notre Dame NewsletterSubscribe to our Irish Illustrated Insider PodcastCheck out our YouTube channelLike us on FacebookFollow us on Twitter: @timprister @KevinSinclair_ @timomalleyND @jfreeman58@TomLoy247@JohnBrice1Download the CBS Sports App and get the latest Notre Dame news today.
    --------  
    56:25
  • Instant Analysis: Wrapping Up Virginia, Onto Army
    Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister and Tim O'Malley are joined by FootballScoop's national college football writer and Irish Illustrated Contributor John Brice, as they react to what they heard during the November 18th press conference with Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman as the Irish prepare for a trip to Yankee Stadium to face Army. As always, Instant Analysis is brought to you by the RVMH Hall of Fame, located in Elkhart, Indiana.
    --------  
    7:09
  • Overtime: Notre Dame Beats Virginia 35-14
    Want more Notre Dame coverage? Check us out on our main website: https://247sports.com/college/notre-dame/ Irish Illustrated Insider: https://open.spotify.com/show/01Txd706SjsgvM0cm0UXuM Follow us on Twitter! https://x.com/irishillustratd Follow us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/irishillustrated
    --------  
    35:35
  • Irish Illustrated Insider: Will Notre Dame’s Senior Day Dominance Continue Against Virginia?
    Sign up now to access the daily Notre Dame news and recruiting scoop on the Four Horsemen Lounge and all of the premium Notre Dame stories on IrishIllustrated.com!Get your first month for only $1.00 -- sign up today.What's on your mind?Talk about it at the Four Horseman LoungeSign up for our FREE Notre Dame NewsletterSubscribe to our Irish Illustrated Insider PodcastCheck out our YouTube channelLike us on FacebookFollow us on Twitter: @timprister @KevinSinclair_ @timomalleyND @jfreeman58@TomLoy247@JohnBrice1Download the CBS Sports App and get the latest Notre Dame news today.
    --------  
    59:07
  • Irish Illustrated Insider: Notre Dame Moves Up In The College Football Rankings, What’s Next?
    Sign up now to access the daily Notre Dame news and recruiting scoop on the Four Horsemen Lounge and all of the premium Notre Dame stories on IrishIllustrated.com!Get your first month for only $1.00 -- sign up today.What's on your mind?Talk about it at the Four Horseman LoungeSign up for our FREE Notre Dame NewsletterSubscribe to our Irish Illustrated Insider PodcastCheck out our YouTube channelLike us on FacebookFollow us on Twitter: @timprister @KevinSinclair_ @timomalleyND @jfreeman58@TomLoy247@JohnBrice1Download the CBS Sports App and get the latest Notre Dame news today.
    --------  
    26:09

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About IrishIllustrated.com Insider

The Irish Illustrated Insider podcast is hosted by Tim Prister, Tim O'Malley, John Brice, and Pete Sampson. Bringing you the latest Notre Dame football news and analysis.
Podcast website

Listen to IrishIllustrated.com Insider, Club Shay Shay and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:46:55 PM