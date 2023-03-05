Arsecast Extra Episode 523 - 27.04.2023

In this episode, we discuss the 4-1 defeat to Man City on Tuesday night. We chat about the performance levels of both sides, the way City caused us problems to which we had little answer – especially in the first half when Aaron Ramsdale kept the scoreline respectable. Should Mikel Arteta have done something different tactically, if not from the start but at the break? There's discussion of the goals, the second just before the break deserves some time because of the VAR intervention, and we talk about where this leaves us after what has been a good season so far. We have questions about Leandro Trossard, how the manager can lift his troops, the mindset for the last five games, midfield recruitment and lots more – including an update on the Arseblog donation to the Arsenal Foundation fundraiser.Please help support our April fundraiser for the Arsenal Foundation – details can be found on the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/arsenalvisionGet extra bonus content and help support Arseblog by becoming an Arseblog Member on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/arseblog Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.