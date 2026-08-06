In this episode we start with the arrival of Christos Tzolis and some chat about the deal for the Greek international and what he might bring to the team, before we venture into the obvious territory: Arsenal's widely reported interest in Vinicius Junior. We chat about the player himself, the financial challenges we'd need to overcome in order to make it happen with fees and wages etc, and what actively trying to make a move like this says about Arsenal's transfer market ambitions. These are not the kinds of deals we're typically involved in. We also discuss how it might play out if we can't get it done, and where that might leave us in the market, before James answers a listener question about how the story he wrote with David Ornstein came to pass. There are also questions about William Saliba's back, defensive recruitment, Mikel Arteta's new contract, signing players you don't like, and lots more.



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