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1671 episodes
- In this episode I'm joined in my studio by Elliot Smith from ArsenalVision Podcast to chat about Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Real Betis in Dublin on Wednesday evening. We discuss the key events of the game, and three sloppy mistakes which led to goals for the opposition. We also chat about the returns of Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli, some players who are surplus to requirements, an unfortunate injury, and the need to bring in a new defender with some focus on the rumoured target Ezri Konsa. Then we talk about the Vinicius Junior situation which had some developments yesterday which make a move to North London seem less likely. Have Arsenal been played or was their pursuit of the player justified? And if it doesn't happen, what do they do next? All that, a bit more.
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- In this episode of the Arsenal Women Arsecast, Tim and Jamie start by discussing Jenna Nighswonger's impending move to Bay FC and the departure of Marc Skinner at Manchester United. Then they take listener questions on how quickly we can expect new players to settle in, Lisa Baum's development, the WSL fixture list and its implications, the spending of clubs like London City Lionesses and Spurs and whether the Arsenal squad sufficiently reflects North London.
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- In this episode we discuss Arsenal's first meaningful pre-season friendly, and reflect on the 4-1 win over Girona on Saturday. There's discussion of Max Dowman and how important he might be in the early part of the season, some chat about the goalscorers and in particular Gabriel Jesus and what the future might, or should, hold for him. Then we get the latest on Arsenal's incoming transfer business, with deals for the two Brazilians – Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior – in the spotlight. There's some movement on the first, but the latter remains an intensely complicated situation, without any significant developments to report as yet, but James gives us the latest as he understands it. Then we have listener questions about Gabriel Martinelli, whether we should re-sign Takehiro Tomiyasu, our wealth of midfield options and how we set up next season, the League Cup, the whereabouts of Albert Stuivenberg, and lots more.
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- In this episode I'm joined by Lewis Ambrose to chat about Mikel Arteta's comments about how he wants better individuals as he looks to build the squad ahead of the new season. We chat about what exactly he means, and whether interest in someone like Vinicius Junior will require an evolution on the part of the manager in terms of what he asks of his wingers. We also talk about the potential arrival of Bruno Guimaraes as someone who can add a different dynamic to the dressing room, freshening up the squad and the team as we look to defend the title. There's also a more general transfer round-up, discussion of the big FIFA related story this week, and lots more.
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- In this episode we start with the arrival of Christos Tzolis and some chat about the deal for the Greek international and what he might bring to the team, before we venture into the obvious territory: Arsenal's widely reported interest in Vinicius Junior. We chat about the player himself, the financial challenges we'd need to overcome in order to make it happen with fees and wages etc, and what actively trying to make a move like this says about Arsenal's transfer market ambitions. These are not the kinds of deals we're typically involved in. We also discuss how it might play out if we can't get it done, and where that might leave us in the market, before James answers a listener question about how the story he wrote with David Ornstein came to pass. There are also questions about William Saliba's back, defensive recruitment, Mikel Arteta's new contract, signing players you don't like, and lots more.
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About Arseblog Arsecast, The Arsenal Podcast
The original Arsenal podcast - coming to you twice a week (usually Mondays and Fridays) with news, interviews, analysis, special guests, jokes and occasionally some really terrible songs.Get extra bonus content and help support Arseblog by becoming an Arseblog Member on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/arseblogSee acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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