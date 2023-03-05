The original Arsenal podcast - coming to you twice a week (Mondays and Fridays) with news, interviews, analysis, special guests, jokes and occasionally some rea... More
Arsecast Extra Episode 525 - 08.05.2023
In this episode, we discuss the 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park. There's praise for Arsenal's game management and ability to stand up the home side's physical approach, not least because of the lack of refereeing intervention. We chat about the team selection, the decision to go with Jorginho in midfield, Martin Odegaard's contribution, missed chances, big saves from Aaron Ramsdale, Granit Xhaka's incredible defensive intervention and Spanish swearing, and keeping the pressure on Man City. Then we answer listener questions about Jakub Kiwior, the time-wasting/shithousery aspect of the performance, adding experience to the youthful aspects of the team, Kieran Tierney's impressive cameo, and lots more, including magpie facts.
5/8/2023
1:31:20
Episode 728 - Decisions
In this week's show I chat to James Benge of CBS Sports about decision making by Premier League clubs, and how easy it is to go off the rails – as evidenced by Chelsea's season, and Leeds appointing Sam Allardyce. There's Arsenal chat about how Mikel Arteta can improve next season, summer strategies, some of the younger players whose departures could fund high profile arrivals even if we might be a bit torn about some of them leaving, and much more.Follow James @jamesbenge
5/5/2023
52:10
Arsecast Extra Episode 524 - 03.05.2023
In this episode, we discuss the 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night. We chat about the changes Mikel Arteta made to his starting line-up, the influence and contributions of Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka, the hour of the game when we probably should have scored more goals, the tension that came with Chelsea's goal, but overall a performance that merited three points for us. We also talk about how bad they were in the context of this game, Aubameyang's sad night, and Lampard's decisions, before taking questions about Jakub Kiwior's performance, Xhaka's mysterious jacket, the decision to allow Charlie Patino to leave, being pragmatic with team selection for these final games, and lots more.
5/3/2023
1:27:05
Arsenal Women Arsecast Episode 64: Sellout
In this episode of the Arsenal Women Arsecast we're previewing the huge game at a sold-out Emirates as Arsenal take on Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-final 2nd leg with the tie poised at 2-2. Tim talks to Lia Walti in the mixed zone in the immediate aftermath of the first leg in Germany, after which Tim speaks to both Jonas Eidevall and Lotte Wubben-Moy at the MD-1 press conference at London Colney. You can follow Tim on Twitter @Stillmanator
4/30/2023
53:18
Arsecast Extra Episode 523 - 27.04.2023
In this episode, we discuss the 4-1 defeat to Man City on Tuesday night. We chat about the performance levels of both sides, the way City caused us problems to which we had little answer – especially in the first half when Aaron Ramsdale kept the scoreline respectable. Should Mikel Arteta have done something different tactically, if not from the start but at the break? There's discussion of the goals, the second just before the break deserves some time because of the VAR intervention, and we talk about where this leaves us after what has been a good season so far. We have questions about Leandro Trossard, how the manager can lift his troops, the mindset for the last five games, midfield recruitment and lots more – including an update on the Arseblog donation to the Arsenal Foundation fundraiser.Please help support our April fundraiser for the Arsenal Foundation – details can be found on the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/arsenalvision