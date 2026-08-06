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The Cycling Podcast

The Cycling Podcast
NewsSports
The Cycling Podcast
Latest episode

732 episodes

  • The Cycling Podcast

    S14 Ep113: Stage 6 | Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhône | Tour de France Femmes 2026

    08/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    Wins don’t get much more popular than this! Find out more by listening to Rose Manley and Denny Gray on the ground at the Tour de France Femmes as The Cycling Podcast Féminin brings you daily coverage from the race.
    There will be analysis, interviews, plenty of French flavour and undoubtedly, there will be cheese, so tune in every night to not miss out.
    To listen to the episodes as soon as they are released, follow The Cycling Podcast in your favourite podcast app. 
    Also on the agenda: battles over Napoleonic battles and Ventoux weddings
    Introducing our sponsors, MyWhoosh
    Our Tour de France Femmes coverage is sponsored by MyWhoosh.
    MyWhoosh is a serious indoor training and racing platform, built for riders who love cycling, and it’s free. It’s built for anyone who wants to ride indoors with purpose, whether that’s staying fit, following a training plan, joining a community ride, racing hard, or exploring virtual roads and it’s free to ride, just like outdoors.
    Episode sponsors
    Bikmo
    The Cycling Podcast is supported by Bikmo, cycle insurance built for cyclists who actually ride.
    Whether it's a crash, a stolen bike, or your pride and joy arriving at baggage reclaim in three separate pieces – it's covered. Flexible policies you can cancel anytime, 50 per cent off extra household bikes, plus protection for your kit, race entries and travel.
    Follow us on social media:
    Twitter @cycling_podcast
    Instagram @thecyclingpodcast
    Friends of the Podcast
    Sign up as a Friend of the Podcast at thecyclingpodcast.com to listen to new special episodes every month plus a back catalogue of more than 300 exclusive episodes.
    The 11.01 Cappuccino
    Our regular email newsletter is now on Substack. Subscribe here for frothy, full-fat updates to enjoy any time (as long as it’s after 11am).
    The Cannibal & Badger
    Friends of the Podcast can join the discussion at our virtual pub, The Cannibal & Badger. A friendly forum to talk about cycling and the podcast. Log in to your Friends of the Podcast account to join in.
    The Cycling Podcast is on Strava
    The Cycling Podcast was founded in 2013 by Richard Moore, Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie.
  • The Cycling Podcast

    S14 Ep112: Stage 5 | Mâcon to Belleville-en-Beaujolais | Tour de France Femmes 2026

    08/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    The GC battle has only just started. Find out more by listening to Rose Manley, Denny Gray and Lizzy Banks on the ground at the Tour de France Femmes as The Cycling Podcast Féminin brings you daily coverage from the race.
    There will be analysis, interviews, plenty of French flavour and undoubtedly, there will be cheese, so tune in every night to not miss out.
    To listen to the episodes as soon as they are released, follow The Cycling Podcast in your favourite podcast app. 
    Also on the agenda: beards and muffs
    Introducing our sponsors, MyWhoosh
    Our Tour de France Femmes coverage is sponsored by MyWhoosh.
    MyWhoosh is a serious indoor training and racing platform, built for riders who love cycling, and it’s free. It’s built for anyone who wants to ride indoors with purpose, whether that’s staying fit, following a training plan, joining a community ride, racing hard, or exploring virtual roads and it’s free to ride, just like outdoors.
    Episode sponsors
    Bikmo
    The Cycling Podcast is supported by Bikmo, cycle insurance built for cyclists who actually ride.
    Whether it's a crash, a stolen bike, or your pride and joy arriving at baggage reclaim in three separate pieces – it's covered. Flexible policies you can cancel anytime, 50 per cent off extra household bikes, plus protection for your kit, race entries and travel.
    Follow us on social media:
    Twitter @cycling_podcast
    Instagram @thecyclingpodcast
    Friends of the Podcast
    Sign up as a Friend of the Podcast at thecyclingpodcast.com to listen to new special episodes every month plus a back catalogue of more than 300 exclusive episodes.
    The 11.01 Cappuccino
    Our regular email newsletter is now on Substack. Subscribe here for frothy, full-fat updates to enjoy any time (as long as it’s after 11am).
    The Cannibal & Badger
    Friends of the Podcast can join the discussion at our virtual pub, The Cannibal & Badger. A friendly forum to talk about cycling and the podcast. Log in to your Friends of the Podcast account to join in.
    The Cycling Podcast is on Strava
    The Cycling Podcast was founded in 2013 by Richard Moore, Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie.
  • The Cycling Podcast

    S14 Ep111: Stage 4 | Gevrey-Chambertin to Dijon | Tour de France Femmes 2026

    08/04/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Who cut the mustard? Find out by listening to Rose Manley, Denny Gray and Lizzy Banks on the ground at the Tour de France Femmes as The Cycling Podcast Féminin brings you daily coverage from the race.
    There will be analysis, interviews, plenty of French flavour and undoubtedly, there will be cheese, so tune in every night to not miss out.
    To listen to the episodes as soon as they are released, follow The Cycling Podcast in your favourite podcast app. 
    Also on the agenda: bosom watch and press pack wacky races
    Introducing our sponsors, MyWhoosh
    Our Tour de France Femmes coverage is sponsored by MyWhoosh.
    MyWhoosh is a serious indoor training and racing platform, built for riders who love cycling, and it’s free. It’s built for anyone who wants to ride indoors with purpose, whether that’s staying fit, following a training plan, joining a community ride, racing hard, or exploring virtual roads and it’s free to ride, just like outdoors.
    Episode sponsors
    Babbel
    Learn a language the fun, easy way with intuitive 15-minute lessons you can do when you want. Choose from 14 languages including Spanish, French, Italian and German. Listeners can get up to 60% off for a limited time only at www.babbel.com/cycle
    Bikmo
    The Cycling Podcast is supported by Bikmo, cycle insurance built for cyclists who actually ride.
    Whether it's a crash, a stolen bike, or your pride and joy arriving at baggage reclaim in three separate pieces – it's covered. Flexible policies you can cancel anytime, 50 per cent off extra household bikes, plus protection for your kit, race entries and travel.
    Follow us on social media:
    Twitter @cycling_podcast
    Instagram @thecyclingpodcast
    Friends of the Podcast
    Sign up as a Friend of the Podcast at thecyclingpodcast.com to listen to new special episodes every month plus a back catalogue of more than 300 exclusive episodes.
    The 11.01 Cappuccino
    Our regular email newsletter is now on Substack. Subscribe here for frothy, full-fat updates to enjoy any time (as long as it’s after 11am).
    The Cannibal & Badger
    Friends of the Podcast can join the discussion at our virtual pub, The Cannibal & Badger. A friendly forum to talk about cycling and the podcast. Log in to your Friends of the Podcast account to join in.
    The Cycling Podcast is on Strava
    The Cycling Podcast was founded in 2013 by Richard Moore, Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie.
  • The Cycling Podcast

    S14 Ep110: Stage 3 | Geneva to Poligny | Tour de France Femmes 2026

    08/03/2026 | 55 mins.
    Follow along with Rose Manley, Denny Gray and Lizzy Banks on the ground at the Tour de France Femmes as The Cycling Podcast Féminin brings you daily coverage from the race.
    There will be analysis, interviews, plenty of French flavour, and undoubtedly, there will be cheese, so tune in every night to not miss out.
    To listen to the episodes as soon as they are released, follow The Cycling Podcast in your favourite podcast app. 
    Also on the agenda: daydreaming of Denny Gray and the peculiar feeling of comté.
    Introducing our sponsors, MyWhoosh
    Our Tour de France Femmes coverage is sponsored by MyWhoosh.
    MyWhoosh is a serious indoor training and racing platform, built for riders who love cycling, and it’s free. It’s built for anyone who wants to ride indoors with purpose, whether that’s staying fit, following a training plan, joining a community ride, racing hard, or exploring virtual roads, and it’s free to ride, just like outdoors.
    Episode sponsors
    NordVPN
    Get NordVPN two-year plan + four months extra ➼ https://nordvpn.com/tcp It’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
    Follow us on social media:
    Twitter @cycling_podcast
    Instagram @thecyclingpodcast
    Friends of the Podcast
    Sign up as a Friend of the Podcast at thecyclingpodcast.com to listen to new special episodes every month plus a back catalogue of more than 300 exclusive episodes.
    The 11.01 Cappuccino
    Our regular email newsletter is now on Substack. Subscribe here for frothy, full-fat updates to enjoy any time (as long as it’s after 11am).
    The Cannibal & Badger
    Friends of the Podcast can join the discussion at our virtual pub, The Cannibal & Badger. A friendly forum to talk about cycling and the podcast. Log in to your Friends of the Podcast account to join in.
    The Cycling Podcast is on Strava
    The Cycling Podcast was founded in 2013 by Richard Moore, Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie.
  • The Cycling Podcast

    S14 Ep109: Stage 2 | Aigle to Geneva | Tour de France Femmes 2026

    08/02/2026 | 57 mins.
    The cheese angel has returned! Follow along with Rose Manley, Denny Gray and Lizzy Banks on the ground at the Tour de France Femmes as The Cycling Podcast Féminin brings you daily coverage from the race.
    There will be analysis, interviews, plenty of French flavour and undoubtedly, there will be cheese, so tune in every night to not miss out.
    To listen to the episodes as soon as they are released, follow The Cycling Podcast in your favourite podcast app. 
    Also on the agenda: hypothetical middle fingers and roadside excursions
    Introducing our sponsors, MyWhoosh
    Our Tour de France Femmes coverage is sponsored by MyWhoosh.
    MyWhoosh is a serious indoor training and racing platform, built for riders who love cycling, and it’s free. It’s built for anyone who wants to ride indoors with purpose, whether that’s staying fit, following a training plan, joining a community ride, racing hard, or exploring virtual roads, and it’s free to ride, just like outdoors.
    Follow us on social media:
    Twitter @cycling_podcast
    Instagram @thecyclingpodcast
    Friends of the Podcast
    Sign up as a Friend of the Podcast at thecyclingpodcast.com to listen to new special episodes every month plus a back catalogue of more than 300 exclusive episodes.
    The 11.01 Cappuccino
    Our regular email newsletter is now on Substack. Subscribe here for frothy, full-fat updates to enjoy any time (as long as it’s after 11am).
    The Cannibal & Badger
    Friends of the Podcast can join the discussion at our virtual pub, The Cannibal & Badger. A friendly forum to talk about cycling and the podcast. Log in to your Friends of the Podcast account to join in.
    The Cycling Podcast is on Strava
    The Cycling Podcast was founded in 2013 by Richard Moore, Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie.
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About The Cycling Podcast
The Cycling Podcast takes listeners to the heart of professional cycling with weekly episodes and daily coverage of the Grand Tours. Join journalists Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie – and a few special guests along the way – as they podcast about the latest cycling news and the world of professional cycling. Founded by Richard Moore, Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie in 2013, The Cycling Podcast is one of the longest-running independent sports podcasts. To support The Cycling Podcast, subscribe as a Friend of the Podcast to join our community, listen to special episodes released throughout the year and access our archive stretching back to 2015. Subscribe at thecyclingpodcast.com
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