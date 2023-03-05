Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Cycling Podcast

The Cycling Podcast

Podcast The Cycling Podcast
Podcast The Cycling Podcast

The Cycling Podcast

The Cycling Podcast
The Cycling Podcast – daily insight and analysis of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España and Classics. Join journalists Daniel Friebe and Lionel ... More
The Cycling Podcast – daily insight and analysis of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España and Classics. Join journalists Daniel Friebe and Lionel ... More

  • S11 Ep39: Kilometre 0 - Imbroglio! The Big Italian Food Lie
    Ask most people to think of Italy and what's the first image that will come to their mind? For cycling fans it could be the Giro - but, generally, throughout the world, that picture in the mind's eye is as likely to be of food as it is, say, the national flag, the Leaning Tower of Pisa or the Colosseum.  In recent years, it's been noticeable for journalists on the race that the Giro has leaned further into the notion of Italy as a sort promised land of the finest food and wine on the planet – no longer just 'the hardest race in the most beautiful place', per the sales pitch, but also the one where you'll eat the best meals.  Italian recipes are genuine, humble in origin but luxurious in taste – and also ancient. So at least we're always told. And yet recently one professor in Italy, Alberto Grandi of the University of Parma, hit the headlines all over the world and caused outrage at home by claiming that a lot of it was lies, mythology, either a misremembering of the past or a deliberate attempt to distort the truth.  In this episode of KM0, Daniel Friebe speaks to, among others, Grandi and John Dickie, the author an acclaimed history of Italian food, Delizia!, to find out what Grandi has claimed and whether, indeed, we'll ever look at pizza, pasta and cappuccino in the same way again.  In addition to this episode, we'll also post Daniel's full interview with Alberto Grandi (with subtitles) on the podcast's YouTube channel.
    5/8/2023
    39:11
  • S11 Ep39: Arrivée | La Vuelta Femenina | Controversies and crosswinds
    The Vuelta Femenina gave Rose Manley and Lizzy Banks plenty to talk about in this special Arrivée episode.  It was a packed seven days at the first women's Grand Tour of the year. Rose and Lizzy cover the fall-out from a controversially timed pee stop, the return of a legend to winning ways and the emergence of a new climbing star.
    5/8/2023
    48:40
  • S11 Ep38: Stage 2 | Teramo – San Salvo | Giro d’Italia 2023
    In this episode of Girovagando, we hear news, interviews and opinion from stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia, with Daniel Friebe and Brian Nygaard on the ground in Italy and Lionel Birnie back at base in the UK. There's an appearance from the one and only Ciro Scognamiglio – plus our preview of tomorrow's stage…and review of yesterday's dinner!
    5/7/2023
    44:15
  • S11 Ep37: Stage 1 | Fossacesia Marina – Ortona | Giro d’Italia 2023
    In this episode of Girovagando, we hear news, interviews and opinion from stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia in Abruzzo, with Daniel Friebe and Brian Nygaard on the ground in Italy and Lionel Birnie back at base in the UK. There's the (almost) daily postcard from sometime host Larry Warbasse – who's also riding the Giro for AG2r Citroën – plus our preview of tomorrow's stage…and review of yesterday's dinner!
    5/6/2023
    1:04:11
  • S11 Ep36: Girovagando – The XL Giro d’Italia Preview
    On Saturday the Giro d'Italia rolls out of Pescara on the Adriatic coast and, as ever, The Cycling Podcast will be there to document every stage, every polemica and every violation of the sacred codes of Italian gastronomy.  In this episode, Daniel Friebe, Lionel Birnie and Brian Nygaard present our comprehensive preview of the first Grand Tour of 2023: who is riding, where the race is going and – if you'll indulge our uncharacteristic speculation – who is likely to be in pink when the peloton arrives in Rome.  We hear, too, from our sometime Italian historical and cultural guru, John Foot, about the state of Il Bel Paese in 2023. There are also interviews with one of the men masterminding Remco Evenepoel's Giro bid, Soudal-Quickstep coach Vasilis Anastopoulos, and the journalist who, whatever happens on the road, will, as ever, be the undisputed crowd favourite of the next month, Ciro Scognamiglio of La Gazzetta dello Sport.
    5/3/2023
    1:50:24

About The Cycling Podcast

The Cycling Podcast – daily insight and analysis of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España and Classics. Join journalists Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie – and a few special guests along the way – as they podcast about the latest cycling news and the world of professional cycling. Expect a mix of insight and analysis as our three experienced journalists cover not just the big talking points but take you behind the scenes of professional cycling. The Cycling Podcast was founded in 2013 by Richard Moore, Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie To support The Cycling Podcast, subscribe as a Friend of the Podcast and listen to more than 50 episodes. Subscribe at thecyclingpodcast.com (https://thecyclingpodcast.supportingcast.fm/)
