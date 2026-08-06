Who cut the mustard? Find out by listening to Rose Manley, Denny Gray and Lizzy Banks on the ground at the Tour de France Femmes as The Cycling Podcast Féminin brings you daily coverage from the race.

There will be analysis, interviews, plenty of French flavour and undoubtedly, there will be cheese, so tune in every night to not miss out.

To listen to the episodes as soon as they are released, follow The Cycling Podcast in your favourite podcast app.

Also on the agenda: bosom watch and press pack wacky races

Introducing our sponsors, MyWhoosh

Our Tour de France Femmes coverage is sponsored by MyWhoosh.

MyWhoosh is a serious indoor training and racing platform, built for riders who love cycling, and it’s free. It’s built for anyone who wants to ride indoors with purpose, whether that’s staying fit, following a training plan, joining a community ride, racing hard, or exploring virtual roads and it’s free to ride, just like outdoors.

Episode sponsors

Babbel

Learn a language the fun, easy way with intuitive 15-minute lessons you can do when you want. Choose from 14 languages including Spanish, French, Italian and German. Listeners can get up to 60% off for a limited time only at www.babbel.com/cycle

Bikmo

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Bikmo, cycle insurance built for cyclists who actually ride.

Whether it's a crash, a stolen bike, or your pride and joy arriving at baggage reclaim in three separate pieces – it's covered. Flexible policies you can cancel anytime, 50 per cent off extra household bikes, plus protection for your kit, race entries and travel.

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The Cycling Podcast was founded in 2013 by Richard Moore, Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie.