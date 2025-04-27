The Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman

Canyons 100k & 50k Post Race Show & Podium Interviews | Trailgating
Welcome to Freetrail's coverage of the 2025 Canyons by UTMB hosted by Dylan Bowman. Today we recap the 100k and 50k races. Thanks to everyone for tuning into this weekend's coverage! And a huge thanks to HOKA!
Canyons 50k Preview Show & Predictions with Tim Tollefson & Corrine Malcolm | Trailgating
Welcome to Freetrail's coverage of the 2025 Canyons by UTMB. Today's show previews the 50k -- one of the most exciting 50k races of the season. Today's cohosts are Dylan Bowman, Corrine Malcolm, and Tim Tollefson. Play fantasy here: https://fantasy.freetrail.com/events/a97a930b-e6a7-454b-b67f-b6dea6a55c8a Thanks to HOKA for supporting our coverage! Check out the new HOKA Mafate X: https://www.hoka.com/en/us/coming-soon/mafate-x/1161990.html?dwvar_1161990_color=ZTM
Canyons 100k Preview with Tim Tollefson & Corrine Malcolm | Trailgating
Welcome to Freetrail's coverage of the 2025 Canyons by UTMB. Today's show previews the Golden Ticket battle for entry to the 2025 Western States 100. Today's cohosts are Dylan Bowman, Corrine Malcolm, and Tim Tollefson. We're also joined at the end by Maggie Tides from the Placer Land Trust -- an organization that protects wild places for recreation, agriculture, and simple existence. Thanks to HOKA for supporting our coverage!
Rest Day | Katie Schide & Germain Grangier Return to On, Warner Brothers Discovery Partners with Golden Trail & Recent Race Results
Welcome to Rest Day, Freetrail's occasional news pod covering the latest happenings in trail running. The docket today: Katie Schide & Germain Grangier return to On Warner Brothers Discovery broadcast partnership with Golden Trail World Series EmKay Sullivan's Golden Ticket rolls down to Abby Hall Golden Trail World Series kicks off in Asia Gorge Waterfalls, Lake Sonoma, & Desert RATs recaps
Katie Schide & Germain Grangier | The Next Chapter with On
Katie Schide is the reigning Trail Runner of the Year, a Western States and UTMB champion, and Germain Grangier is a UTMB and Diagonale des Fous podium performer -- they are two of the best trail runners in the world. This episode goes deeper into the major breaking news that they have officially re-signed a long term partnership with On, the Swiss performance juggernaut and one of the fastest growing brands in the world. We discuss their history with On, testing and developing confidence in the new product, On's increased investments in the outdoor and trail categories, the excitement of working with such a fast growing brand, navigating the process together as a team and all the considerations that went into this huge decision. Of course, at the end we talk about their upcoming trail season which will be highlighted by their participation at Hardrock Congrats to Katie and Germain on this big new step. Hope you enjoy the show.