The Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman

Katie Schide is the reigning Trail Runner of the Year, a Western States and UTMB champion, and Germain Grangier is a UTMB and Diagonale des Fous podium performer -- they are two of the best trail runners in the world. This episode goes deeper into the major breaking news that they have officially re-signed a long term partnership with On, the Swiss performance juggernaut and one of the fastest growing brands in the world. We discuss their history with On, testing and developing confidence in the new product, On's increased investments in the outdoor and trail categories, the excitement of working with such a fast growing brand, navigating the process together as a team and all the considerations that went into this huge decision. Of course, at the end we talk about their upcoming trail season which will be highlighted by their participation at Hardrock Congrats to Katie and Germain on this big new step.