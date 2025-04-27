Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsThe Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman

Dylan Bowman
SportsRunning
The Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 384
  • Canyons 100k & 50k Post Race Show & Podium Interviews | Trailgating
    Welcome to Freetrail's coverage of the 2025 Canyons by UTMB hosted by Dylan Bowman. Today we recap the 100k and 50k races. Thanks to everyone for tuning into this weekend's coverage! And a huge thanks to HOKA!
    --------  
    1:26:34
  • Canyons 50k Preview Show & Predictions with Tim Tollefson & Corrine Malcolm | Trailgating
    Welcome to Freetrail's coverage of the 2025 Canyons by UTMB. Today's show previews the 50k -- one of the most exciting 50k races of the season. Today's cohosts are Dylan Bowman, Corrine Malcolm, and Tim Tollefson.   Play fantasy here: https://fantasy.freetrail.com/events/a97a930b-e6a7-454b-b67f-b6dea6a55c8a Thanks to HOKA for supporting our coverage! Check out the new HOKA Mafate X: https://www.hoka.com/en/us/coming-soon/mafate-x/1161990.html?dwvar_1161990_color=ZTM  
    --------  
    1:02:33
  • Canyons 100k Preview with Tim Tollefson & Corrine Malcolm | Trailgating
    Welcome to Freetrail's coverage of the 2025 Canyons by UTMB. Today's show previews the Golden Ticket battle for entry to the 2025 Western States 100. Today's cohosts are Dylan Bowman, Corrine Malcolm, and Tim Tollefson. We're also joined at the end by Maggie Tides from the Placer Land Trust -- an organization that protects wild places for recreation, agriculture, and simple existence.  Thanks to HOKA for supporting our coverage!
    --------  
    1:18:18
  • Rest Day | Katie Schide & Germain Grangier Return to On, Warner Brothers Discovery Partners with Golden Trail & Recent Race Results
    Welcome to Rest Day, Freetrail's occasional news pod covering the latest happenings in trail running. The docket today:   Katie Schide & Germain Grangier return to On Warner Brothers Discovery broadcast partnership with Golden Trail World Series EmKay Sullivan's Golden Ticket rolls down to Abby Hall Golden Trail World Series kicks off in Asia Gorge Waterfalls, Lake Sonoma, & Desert RATs recaps   Read TrailMix newsletter   Play Fantasy this weekend   Subscribe to our YouTube   Subscribe to our Newsletter   Sponsors:   Use code freetrail10 for 10% off Speedland Footwear Grab a trail running pack from Osprey Use code FREETRAIL25 for 25% off your first order of NEVERSECOND nutrition at never2.com Go to ketone.com/freetrail30 for 30% off a subscription of Ketone IQ   Freetrail Links: Website | Freetrail Pro | Patreon | Instagram | YouTube | Freetrail Experts   Dylan Links: Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Strava
    --------  
    1:12:31
  • Katie Schide & Germain Grangier | The Next Chapter with On
    Katie Schide is the reigning Trail Runner of the Year, a Western States and UTMB champion, and Germain Grangier is a UTMB and Diagonale des Fous podium performer -- they are two of the best trail runners in the world.    This episode goes deeper into the major breaking news that they have officially re-signed a long term partnership with On, the Swiss performance juggernaut and one of the fastest growing brands in the world.   We discuss their history with On, testing and developing confidence in the new product, On’s increased investments in the outdoor and trail categories, the excitement of working with such a fast growing brand, navigating the process together as a team and all the considerations that went into this huge decision. Of course, at the end we talk about their upcoming trail season which will be highlighted by their participation at Hardrock    Congrats to Katie and Germain on this big new step. Hope you enjoy the show.   Sponsors:   Use code freetrail10 for 10% off Speedland Footwear Grab a trail running pack from Osprey Use code FREETRAIL25 for 25% off your first order of NEVERSECOND nutrition at never2.com Go to ketone.com/freetrail30 for 30% off a subscription of Ketone IQ   Freetrail Links: Website | Freetrail Pro | Patreon | Instagram | YouTube | Freetrail Experts     Dylan Links: Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Strava  
    --------  
    52:42

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman

Professional ultrarunner, Dylan Bowman, brings conversations with a wide-ranging cohort of guests, covering ultrarunning, sports, business, and the outdoor industry.
Podcast website
SportsRunning

Listen to The Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Freetrail Podcast with Dylan Bowman: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/29/2025 - 2:24:18 AM