Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

Dueling scorecards, dramatic scorecards, deep introspection ... and the story of Swerve Week.
4/28/2023
1:21:26
S6 Ep 13: 72 Hours in Kentucky
4/28/2023
1:21:26
S6 Ep 13: 72 Hours in Kentucky
Mike and Eli get together in Kentucky for the first 36-hole Gauntlet major, coach basketball, try cold therapy, and Eli talks with his new nutrition coach for the first time and comes to a revelatory conclusion.
4/21/2023
1:26:59
S6 Ep 12: Quiet Mike & The Season Gauntlet
4/21/2023
1:26:59
S6 Ep 12: Quiet Mike & The Season Gauntlet
Mike becomes fully aware of a glaring mental weakness and confesses it to Eli; a new season-long competition format is conceived.
4/7/2023
1:08:55
S6 Ep 11: Nutrition
4/7/2023
1:08:55
S6 Ep 11: Nutrition
Mike and Eli receive a mysterious message from Carl Weathers, Eli gets a lesson with a new training aid that brings new levels of confidence, and Steve Kamb of NerdFitness.com comes on to discuss how to develop a long-term nutrition plan.
3/31/2023
1:17:21
S6 Ep 10: Bandon
3/31/2023
1:17:21
S6 Ep 10: Bandon
Mike and Eli talk about their trip to Bandon Dunes with good friend Charlie Warzel.