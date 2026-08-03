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Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

Chasing Scratch
GolfSports
Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast
Latest episode

232 episodes

  • Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

    S9 Ep 17: LIVE from Ireland Week 1 Wrap-Up

    08/03/2026 | 40 mins.
    Mike and Eli wrap up Week 1 in Ireland
    Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch 
    Kudos to Fairways and Fundays
    Mixed by Lenny Sterner
    Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
  • Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

    S9 Ep 16: LIVE from Ireland - Rounds 3, 4, & 5

    07/31/2026 | 41 mins.
    Mike and Eli document rounds 3-5 of the 2026 Ireland trip at Seapoint, Ardglass, and The Island. 
    Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch 
    Kudos to Fairways and Fundays
    Mixed by Lenny Sterner
    Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
  • Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

    S9 Ep 15: LIVE from Ireland - Rounds 1 & 2

    07/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    Mike and Eli document their opening rounds of the 2026 Ireland trip at Portmarnock and Royal Dublin. 
    Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch 
    Kudos to Fairways and Fundays
    Mixed by Lenny Sterner
    Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
  • Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

    S9 Ep 14: Next Stop, Dublin

    07/24/2026 | 53 mins.
    Right before getting on the plane to Ireland, we make predictions, answer questions, define success, and try to prepare for the biggest golf trip of our lives. 
    Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch 
    Kudos to Lagoon: Get 15% off at lagoonsleep.com/scratch
    Kudos to Mizzen+Main: use code SCRATCH20 at mizzenandmain.com for 20% off your first purchase
    Kudos to Swaggerty's - https://www.swaggertys.com/ 
    MUSIC CREDITS:
    "Faceoff" by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
    Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-fre…isrc=USUAN1100414
    Artist: incompetech.com/
    "Summer Noir" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "Meaningful Change" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "Amazing World Time Lapse" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    The Lincoln Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPLFqtV7dGY 
    "Epic Battle Speech" is by Wayne Jones
    "C Major Prelude" is by Bach
    "Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell
    "Connect The Dots" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "The Latest Scandal" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "The Old Tale" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "Philosophy" by Eskimotion purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "The Reason" Karoake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk5JYEFcGnU&list=RDMk5JYEFcGnU&start_radio=1 
    Mixed by Lenny Sterner
    Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
  • Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

    S9 Ep 13: A Tale of Two 4ths

    07/10/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Mike and Eli recap their July 4th rounds & then hit a legendary set of questions for the Mid-Year Mailbag. 
    Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch 
    Kudos to Titleist: titleist.com
    Kudos to LMNT: drinkLMNT.com/chasingscratch
    MUSIC CREDITS:
    "Dangerous" by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
    Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-fre…isrc=USUAN1100414
    Artist: incompetech.com/
    "Summer Noir" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "Meaningful Change" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "Amazing World Time Lapse" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    The Lincoln Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPLFqtV7dGY 
    "Epic Battle Speech" is by Wayne Jones
    "C Major Prelude" is by Bach
    "Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell
    "Connect The Dots" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "The Latest Scandal" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "The Old Tale" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "Philosophy" by Eskimotion purchased via PremiumBeat.com
    "The Reason" Karoake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk5JYEFcGnU&list=RDMk5JYEFcGnU&start_radio=1 
    Mixed by Lenny Sterner
    Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
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About Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast
Two friends. One goal. Unlimited optimism.
Podcast website
GolfSports

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