Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

  • S6 Ep 14: Swerve Week
    Dueling scorecards, dramatic scorecards, deep introspection ... and the story of Swerve Week.  Kudos to Athletic Greens - athleticgreens.com/chasingscratch Kudos to Goodr - use promo code CHASINGSCRATCH for free shipping at goodr.com Kudos to Titleist & FootJoy MUSIC CREDITS:  "Summer City" is by Senbei purchased via PremiumBeat.com "Engimatic" is from bensound.com "Tides of Time" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "The Big Showdown" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "C Major Prelude" is by Bach "Forever Yours" is by Wayne Jones "Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell 
    4/28/2023
    1:21:26
  • S6 Ep 13: 72 Hours in Kentucky
    Mike and Eli get together in Kentucky for the first 36-hole Gauntlet major, coach basketball, try cold therapy, and Eli talks with his new nutrition coach for the first time and comes to a revelatory conclusion.  Kudos to our new partner Ice Barrel: get $150 off at icebarrel.com/chasingscratch  Kudos to Vuori - get 20% off your first order at vuoriclothing.com/chasingscratch Kudos to Titleist & FootJoy MUSIC CREDITS:  "Summer City" is by Senbei purchased via PremiumBeat.com "Engimatic" is from bensound.com "Tides of Time" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "The Big Showdown" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "C Major Prelude" is by Bach "Forever Yours" is by Wayne Jones "Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell 
    4/21/2023
    1:26:59
  • S6 Ep 12: Quiet Mike & The Season Gauntlet
    Mike becomes fully aware of a glaring mental weakness and confesses it to Eli; a new season-long competition format is conceived.  Kudos to Titleist & FootJoy MUSIC CREDITS:  "Summer City" is by Senbei purchased via PremiumBeat.com "Tides of Time" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "The Big Showdown" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "C Major Prelude" is by Bach "Forever Yours" is by Wayne Jones "Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell 
    4/7/2023
    1:08:55
  • S6 Ep 11: Nutrition
    Mike and Eli receive a mysterious message from Carl Weathers, Eli gets a lesson with a new training aid that brings new levels of confidence, and Steve Kamb of NerdFitness.com comes on to discuss how to develop a long-term nutrition plan.   Kudos to Steve Kamb - mention “Chasing Scratch” when you do your free call with Nerd Fitness for $50 off your first month of coaching, or $100 off a 6-month membership - get started on NerdFitness.com Kudos to Goodr - use promo code CHASINGSCRATCH at goodr.com for Free Shipping Kudos to Athletic Greens - athleticgreens.com/chasingscratch  Kudos to Titleist & FootJoy MUSIC CREDITS:  "Summer City" is by Senbei purchased via PremiumBeat.com "Tides of Time" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "The Big Showdown" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "C Major Prelude" is by Bach "Forever Yours" is by Wayne Jones "Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell 
    3/31/2023
    1:17:21
  • S6 Ep 10: Bandon
    Mike and Eli talk about their trip to Bandon Dunes with good friend Charlie Warzel.  Kudos to Vuori - visit vuoriclothing.com/chasingscratch for 20% off your first purchase.  Kudos to Titleist & FootJoy Kudos to Charlie Warzel  MUSIC CREDITS:  "Summer City" is by Senbei purchased via PremiumBeat.com "Tides of Time" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "The Big Showdown" purchased via PremiumBeat.com "C Major Prelude" is by Bach "Forever Yours" is by Wayne Jones "Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell 
    3/24/2023
    2:01:04

About Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

Two guys. One goal. Zero chance.
