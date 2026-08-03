Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

Right before getting on the plane to Ireland, we make predictions, answer questions, define success, and try to prepare for the biggest golf trip of our lives.

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MUSIC CREDITS:

"Faceoff" by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-fre…isrc=USUAN1100414

Artist: incompetech.com/

"Summer Noir" purchased via PremiumBeat.com

"Meaningful Change" purchased via PremiumBeat.com

"Amazing World Time Lapse" purchased via PremiumBeat.com

The Lincoln Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPLFqtV7dGY

"Epic Battle Speech" is by Wayne Jones

"C Major Prelude" is by Bach

"Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell

"Connect The Dots" purchased via PremiumBeat.com

"The Latest Scandal" purchased via PremiumBeat.com

"The Old Tale" purchased via PremiumBeat.com

"Philosophy" by Eskimotion purchased via PremiumBeat.com

"The Reason" Karoake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk5JYEFcGnU&list=RDMk5JYEFcGnU&start_radio=1

Mixed by Lenny Sterner

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