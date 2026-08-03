Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast

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232 episodes
- Mike and Eli document rounds 3-5 of the 2026 Ireland trip at Seapoint, Ardglass, and The Island.
Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch
Kudos to Fairways and Fundays
Mixed by Lenny Sterner
Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
- Mike and Eli document their opening rounds of the 2026 Ireland trip at Portmarnock and Royal Dublin.
Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch
Kudos to Fairways and Fundays
Mixed by Lenny Sterner
Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
- Right before getting on the plane to Ireland, we make predictions, answer questions, define success, and try to prepare for the biggest golf trip of our lives.
Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch
Kudos to Lagoon: Get 15% off at lagoonsleep.com/scratch
Kudos to Mizzen+Main: use code SCRATCH20 at mizzenandmain.com for 20% off your first purchase
Kudos to Swaggerty's - https://www.swaggertys.com/
MUSIC CREDITS:
"Faceoff" by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-fre…isrc=USUAN1100414
Artist: incompetech.com/
"Summer Noir" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"Meaningful Change" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"Amazing World Time Lapse" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
The Lincoln Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPLFqtV7dGY
"Epic Battle Speech" is by Wayne Jones
"C Major Prelude" is by Bach
"Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell
"Connect The Dots" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"The Latest Scandal" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"The Old Tale" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"Philosophy" by Eskimotion purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"The Reason" Karoake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk5JYEFcGnU&list=RDMk5JYEFcGnU&start_radio=1
Mixed by Lenny Sterner
Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
- Mike and Eli recap their July 4th rounds & then hit a legendary set of questions for the Mid-Year Mailbag.
Want bonus content? Join the Velcro: patreon.com/chasingscratch
Kudos to Titleist: titleist.com
Kudos to LMNT: drinkLMNT.com/chasingscratch
MUSIC CREDITS:
"Dangerous" by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-fre…isrc=USUAN1100414
Artist: incompetech.com/
"Summer Noir" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"Meaningful Change" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"Amazing World Time Lapse" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
The Lincoln Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPLFqtV7dGY
"Epic Battle Speech" is by Wayne Jones
"C Major Prelude" is by Bach
"Air to the Throne" is by Doug Maxwell
"Connect The Dots" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"The Latest Scandal" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"The Old Tale" purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"Philosophy" by Eskimotion purchased via PremiumBeat.com
"The Reason" Karoake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk5JYEFcGnU&list=RDMk5JYEFcGnU&start_radio=1
Mixed by Lenny Sterner
Copyright © Drupelets Media LLC
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Two friends. One goal. Unlimited optimism.Podcast website
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