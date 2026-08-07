Kevin opened with the Nats trading Luis Garcia Jr. to the Yankees. He reacted to Dan Quinn admitting that the Commanders' new defense under Daronte Jones will be more "front edge" or more current than the defenses of 2024 and 2025. Kevin described the area of the team that he's got the most confidence in other than the starting quarterback. Commanders' Pregame and Postgame host Denton Day jumped on to discuss the Commanders and some college football as well.







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