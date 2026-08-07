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1948 episodes
- Kevin opened with plenty more on Stefon Diggs to the Commanders. He shared his hunch on how the pass targets would be spread around in 2026. He also sized up Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs in terms of where they rank as a WR duo in the NFL. Also on the show, recent Stefon Diggs thoughts on the podcast from Kirk Cousins, Scott Turner, and Logan Paulsen plus the rest of Kevin's conversation with Warren Sharp.
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- Today's show was dominated by the news that Stefon Diggs signed a reported 1-year/$12 million deal with the Commanders. Kevin opened with his thoughts and reaction before bringing on ESPN's John Keim followed by Warren Sharp (Sharp Football Analysis).
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- Kevin and Thom today with plenty on the Nats' trades, Jayden Daniels' ranking in Mike Sando's The Athletic QB survey, WSOP, Bumstock, and a lot more including Thom's exceptional time-management skills.
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- Kevin opened with the Nats trading Luis Garcia Jr. to the Yankees. He reacted to Dan Quinn admitting that the Commanders' new defense under Daronte Jones will be more "front edge" or more current than the defenses of 2024 and 2025. Kevin described the area of the team that he's got the most confidence in other than the starting quarterback. Commanders' Pregame and Postgame host Denton Day jumped on to discuss the Commanders and some college football as well.
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- Kevin opened with Deebo Samuel's inexpensive deal with the 49ers. Logan Paulsen jumped on with his early training camp thoughts and insight. Kevin also talked Nats, Tony Romo, and Jayden Daniels very possibly being left off the "players" NFL Top 100 list.
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About The Kevin Sheehan Show
Kevin Sheehan is a long-time Washington DC sports-talk radio host. His passion, knowledge, and historical perspective of all things DC sports has created a legion of fans over the years. His podcast is available Monday through Friday and includes his former radio co-hosts Thom Loverro and Chris Cooley. Players, coaches, and many of Kevin's sports media friends pop in periodically as well.Podcast website
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