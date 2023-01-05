Kevin Sheehan is a long-time Washington DC sports-talk radio host. His passion, knowledge, and historical perspective of all things DC sports has created a legi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1113
Washington's Draft
Kevin today with a Washington Commanders draft recap. Kevin also talked about being at the DC Defenders playoff game yesterday. Some NBA/Steph Curry talk too with longtime Wizards radio voice Glenn Consor.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:15:10
Forbes & More Fred!
Kevin with Fred Smoot today on Washington's selection of Emmanuel Forbes in last night's first-round of the NFL Draft. Smoot weighed in on the rest of the first round as well including the picks he liked and the one he didn't like. Before Smoot, Kevin recapped the pick, looked ahead to tonight's 2nd and 3rd rounds, and weighed in on the Washington Post story that indicated where the sale of the team currently stands.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
1:12:12
NFL Draft Show 2023
Kevin and Thom today with a menu that includes lots of NFL Draft talk and a tin can of potato chips. The guys discuss who they want the Commanders to pick at 16 and who they think Washington will take at 16. Lots of draft nuggets along with Kevin's thoughts on another gem from Jimmy Butler.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/27/2023
1:33:36
No Chase Option + Smoot On Draft
Kevin today with Sam Fortier/Washington Post to start on the Commanders' decision to not exercise the 5th year option on Chase Young. The guys talked a ton of NFL Draft as well. The incomparable Fred Smoot jumped on and talked about his memories of being drafted here in DC and then talked about his 5 "unicorns" in the NFL Draft. There was an Anthony Richardson/Washington report from Albert Breer. Wait until you hear what Smoot thinks Washington should be willing to do for Richardson.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
1:19:53
The Rodgers Steal
Kevin and Thom today with a full menu of excellent treats including....Hawaii NFL watching, beer can collecting, a major house fire, what Josh Harris shouldn't say, the Aaron Rodgers deal, Jimmy Butler's epic performance, LeBron's finish, Jury Duty, and more. Don't eat before listening.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Kevin Sheehan is a long-time Washington DC sports-talk radio host. His passion, knowledge, and historical perspective of all things DC sports has created a legion of fans over the years. His podcast is available Monday through Friday and includes his former radio co-hosts Thom Loverro and Chris Cooley. Players, coaches, and many of Kevin's sports media friends pop in periodically as well.