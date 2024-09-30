Powered by RND
KSR

Podcast KSR
iHeartPodcasts and Sports Talk 790 (WKRD-AM)
Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon.
Sports

Available Episodes

5 of 440
  • KSR Postgame UK MBB vs Lipscomb 11/19/24
    Matt and Billy recap the Cats' 97-68 win vs Lipscomb.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    54:16
  • 2024-11-19- KSR - Hour 2
    Matt, Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk UK Basketball vs. David Lipscomb, UK Football and Coach Cal's greatest hits at the Arkansas post game press conference.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:04
  • 2024-11-19- KSR - Hour 1
    KSR is Live at KSBar & Grille talking UK vs. Lipscomb, UK Football, and taking your calls.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    42:30
  • 2024-11-18- KSR - Hour 2
    Matt, Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk Tyson vs. Paul and the Kentucky media members each thinks they could beat up.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    42:58
  • 2024-11-18- KSR - Hour 1
    KSR is Live at KSBar & Grille talking UK Football, UK Women's basketball with a win over Louisville, and taking your calls.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    42:27

About KSR

Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon.
