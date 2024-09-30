Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon.

KSR is Live at KSBar & Grille talking UK Football, UK Women's basketball with a win over Louisville, and taking your calls.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Matt, Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk Tyson vs. Paul and the Kentucky media members each thinks they could beat up.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

KSR is Live at KSBar & Grille talking UK vs. Lipscomb, UK Football, and taking your calls.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Matt, Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk UK Basketball vs. David Lipscomb, UK Football and Coach Cal's greatest hits at the Arkansas post game press conference.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Matt and Billy recap the Cats' 97-68 win vs Lipscomb.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon.

Listen to KSR, The Bill Simmons Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app