Matt and Billy recap the Cats' 97-68 win vs Lipscomb.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
54:16
2024-11-19- KSR - Hour 2
Matt, Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk UK Basketball vs. David Lipscomb, UK Football and Coach Cal's greatest hits at the Arkansas post game press conference.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
43:04
2024-11-19- KSR - Hour 1
KSR is Live at KSBar & Grille talking UK vs. Lipscomb, UK Football, and taking your calls.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
42:30
2024-11-18- KSR - Hour 2
Matt, Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk Tyson vs. Paul and the Kentucky media members each thinks they could beat up.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
42:58
2024-11-18- KSR - Hour 1
KSR is Live at KSBar & Grille talking UK Football, UK Women's basketball with a win over Louisville, and taking your calls.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.