Noah Cameron is on fire over his last 3 starts (2:30)! ... Kyle Harrison looked great in his return (12:34). ... Angel Genao picked up four hits in his debut (17:36). ... Ohtani vs. PCA For NL MVP (21:30). ... News (26:28): Judge was cleared for light activities. ... Buy or Sell (36:55): is Skenes still a Top 10 SP? ... Are we buying Trevor Rogers (48:12)? ... There were some interesting waiver wire SP on Wednesday (52:54). ... We wrap up with leftovers, bullpens and streamers (1:05:22).

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