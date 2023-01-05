DeGrom to the IL, Bryce Harper Coming Soon & Gavin Stone Promotion (5/1 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)

Jacob deGrom went on the IL with elbow soreness (2:35). ... Bryce Harper could be back Tuesday (6:10). ... Grayson Rodriguez had his best start yet (10:55). ... Kevin Gausman was awesome this weekend (13:10). ... Brent Rooker continues to destroy baseballs (16:45). ... There was an absurd amount of runs scored Saturday in Mexico City (24:35). ... It sounds like Gavin Stone will be promoted by the Dodgers Wednesday (27:56). ... Which pitchers can you add with deGrom hurt (34:00)? ... News (42:49): Aaron Judge could be headed to the IL. ... Which waiver wire hitters emerged this weekend (52:15)? ... We wrap up with leftovers, bullpen updates and streamers (56:30).