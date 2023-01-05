It's the most comprehensive Fantasy Baseball Podcast you'll find. We're dedicated to helping you win your league while keeping you entertained at the same time.... More
Underwhelming Debuts, Sell-High on Bieber & Struggling Pitchers (5/4 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
Well, Brandon Pfaadt's debut didn't go as planned (2:30). ... Neither did Gavin Stone's debut (9:50)! ... Is now the time to sell-high on Shane Bieber (12:15)? ... The Braves slugged a bunch of homers Wednesday night (19:05). ... Who's the next wave of prospects to watch for (23:00)? ... News (29:00): Jacob deGrom will play catch soon. ... What is going on with Aaron Nola, Alek Manoah, Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer (40:11)? ... Which hitters are moving up the rankings (47:00)? ... We wrap up with leftovers, bullpen updates and streamers (52:26).
5/4/2023
1:07:03
It's Miller Time! Brandon Pfaadt Promotion & Worry-O-Meter (5/3 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
Bryce Miller looked great in his debut (1:20)! ... Mason Miller threw seven no-hit innings (5:25). ... Michael King is the Yankees' best reliever (11:40). ... Brandon Pfaadt will make his debut Wednesday (14:50). ... LaMonte Wade or Harold Ramirez (20:53)? ... News (27:30): Liam Hendriks is cleared for rehab. ... Let's fire up the Worry-O-Meter on Daulton Varsho, Jose Abreu and others (34:00). ... We recap the pitching standouts from Tuesday (45:26). ... Let's wrap up with leftovers, bullpen updates and streamers (55:00).
5/3/2023
1:07:17
German's Dominant Start, Bryce Harper is Back & April Leaders! (5/2 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
Brett Baty crushed a homer off a lefty Monday (1:15). ... Domingo German nearly threw a complete game (7:30)! ... Clay Holmes has struggled this season (12:10). ... Jarren Duran is a new player this year (17:20). ... What do we do with Riley Greene in dynasty (20:55)? ... Which hitters are available in deeper leagues (24:10)? ... Bryce Miller was promoted by the Mariners (29:05). ... Bryce Harper will make his return Tuesday (31:40)! ... News (35:22): Justin Verlander will make his Mets debut Thursday. ... Let's talk MLB trends and April leaders (38:45). ... We wrap up with leftovers, bullpen updates and streamers (50:17).
5/2/2023
1:07:41
DeGrom to the IL, Bryce Harper Coming Soon & Gavin Stone Promotion (5/1 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
Jacob deGrom went on the IL with elbow soreness (2:35). ... Bryce Harper could be back Tuesday (6:10). ... Grayson Rodriguez had his best start yet (10:55). ... Kevin Gausman was awesome this weekend (13:10). ... Brent Rooker continues to destroy baseballs (16:45). ... There was an absurd amount of runs scored Saturday in Mexico City (24:35). ... It sounds like Gavin Stone will be promoted by the Dodgers Wednesday (27:56). ... Which pitchers can you add with deGrom hurt (34:00)? ... News (42:49): Aaron Judge could be headed to the IL. ... Which waiver wire hitters emerged this weekend (52:15)? ... We wrap up with leftovers, bullpen updates and streamers (56:30).
5/1/2023
1:11:44
Prospect Report: Christian Encarnacion-Strand Coming Soon? (4/29 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
We're holding on to Jordan Walker and Taj Bradley who were recently demoted. Christian Encarnacion-Strand could be coming soon. When might we see Matt Mervis with the Cubs?
We're holding on to Jordan Walker and Taj Bradley who were recently demoted. Christian Encarnacion-Strand could be coming soon. When might we see Matt Mervis with the Cubs?
