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2425 episodes
- Bryce Miller keeps trending down (3:00). ... Dylan Cease is dominating (8:12). ... Nathaniel Lowe is doing some nice things (15:01). ... Ronald Acuña just had a wild game (17:00). ... News (22:04): Hunter Greene is unlikely to return. ... Let's do a temperature check on Cristopher Sanchez (36:35). ... What's up with Foster Griffin (44:55)? ... Who's hot and who's not (55:16)? ... Bombs away for the Reds (1:00:54). ... We wrap up with waiver wire adds, bullpens and streamers (1:06:05).
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- Frank Stampfl and Scott White break down the biggest prospects who were moved at the deadline. Zyhir Hope headlined the return for Tarik Skubal. What is Anthony Eyanson's upside? The Cardinals actually got a haul in return for Dustin May and JoJo Romero.
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Buy or Sell! Noah Cameron Midseason Breakout? (8/6 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)08/06/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Noah Cameron is on fire over his last 3 starts (2:30)! ... Kyle Harrison looked great in his return (12:34). ... Angel Genao picked up four hits in his debut (17:36). ... Ohtani vs. PCA For NL MVP (21:30). ... News (26:28): Judge was cleared for light activities. ... Buy or Sell (36:55): is Skenes still a Top 10 SP? ... Are we buying Trevor Rogers (48:12)? ... There were some interesting waiver wire SP on Wednesday (52:54). ... We wrap up with leftovers, bullpens and streamers (1:05:22).
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Should I Stay Or Should I Go? Guardians Promote Angel Genao! (8/5 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)08/05/2026 | 1h 14 mins.With Jose Ramirez banged up, the Guardians are promoting Angel Genao (2:35)! ... Grayson Rodriguez got his revenge (8:44)! ... Caleb Durbin won't stop hitting (14:18). ... News (19:52): James Wood went on the IL with an oblique strain. ... We had a bunch of successful new team debuts (36:37). ... Should I stay or should I go (41:43)? ... Time to drop Joey Cantillo (49:10)? ... Add Royce Lewis or Caleb Durbin (54:55)? ... We wrap up with leftovers, bullpens, streamers (1:05:43).
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More Prospect Promotions! Add George Lombard Jr. & Hector Rodriguez? (8/4 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)08/04/2026 | 1h 10 mins.The Yankees are promoting George Lombard Jr. (2:47)! ... The Reds are promoting Hector Rodriguez (10:10)! ... Brandon Pfaadt had another strong start (20:15). ... Justin Wrobleski has had two stinkers in a row (25:25). ... News (27:20): James Wood left with a side injury. ... Any concern with Schlittler (41:02)? ... We had a ton of homers in NY (43:53). ... Let's rank OFs (52:44). ... Ian Seymour showed up in Coors Field (58:57). ... We wrap up with leftovers, bullpens and streamers (1:03:32)
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About Fantasy Baseball Today
It's the most comprehensive Fantasy Baseball Podcast you'll find. We're dedicated to helping you win your league while keeping you entertained at the same time. Find out who to add, drop, start and sit while getting the best advice every day.Podcast website
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