God Bless Football
God Bless Football

Stugotz, Billy Gil
  A Bone to Pick
    Stugotz, Billy, Mikey A and Fuentes are all together again. The crew introduces Stugotz to "Here's a Headline" and "anonymous sources". Plus, Fuentes is up to his old tricks with Blind Ranking wide receivers. And Billy has a bone to pick with someone on the show. Spoiler: It's Stugotz.
    55:10
  Merry Mel-mas
    It's Mel Kiper Jr. week and we got the man himself on the show to talk all things NFL draft as well as being a grandfather and some of his bucket list football destinations. Mel breaks down everything from quarterbacks, to volleyball and lacrosse players to his own granddaughter.
    54:28
  Stugotz. Is. Back!
    Stugotz is back. Stu, Mikey A, and Fuentes are joined by Golic who gives his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' comments about the Jets. Plus, how many quarterbacks will go in the first round of the draft? Stu and Mikey A blindly rank QB's and it doesn't go well for one of them. More Mikely asks the question if it is better to not play, or to play and be terrible.
    55:20
  Anonymous Sources
    Billy, Mikey A and Fuentes discuss all the NFL headlines including the Cowboys trade for a QB, the Browns admitting a mistake and the Olympic flag football team. Plus, should the NFL Awards have a "beauty pageant" feel to it? We debut a new game called "anonymous sources" and we say goodbye to a deal friend in the NFL.
    55:15
  So Many Upsets
    Billy, Mikey A and Fuentes run through the latest headlines including; Russell Wilson signing with the New York Giants and Stefon Diggs getting a three year contract with the New England Patriots. Bracket Bonanza is back and bigger than ever as the Selection Committee seeded all 32 NFL teams. More Mikely's hit on AFC East wide receivers, comeback players and huge 2025 seasons.
    55:11

About God Bless Football

Join our congregation as Stugotz, Billy, and a rotating host of family and friends discuss America's favorite pastime like only they can.
