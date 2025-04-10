Orange and Brown Talk: Cleveland Browns Podcast

How does Travis Hunter fit with the Browns? + wide receivers, running backs and tight ends and Mock Draft 2.0

In this episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Tim Bielik, Lance Reisland and Dan Labbe dive deep into the NFL Draft, focusing on potential offensive playmakers for the Browns. They start by discussing the dual-threat capabilities of Travis Hunter and the implications of selecting him over Shedeur Sanders at No. 2. Then they talk through their favorite wide receiver prospects and how they fit the Browns' needs. Then they get into the running backs the Browns could land and Tim goes over what he believes is one of the most important things to look for when evaluating running backs. The discussion then shifts to tight ends. Lastly, it's mock draft time. They go through a four-round, Browns-only mock draft and debate each pick. Approximate time stamps (AI-generated) 00:00 Introduction to the Draft Show 02:00 Travis Hunter: The Dual Threat 05:40 Evaluating Travis Hunter's Potential 11:50 The Two-Way Player Dilemma 14:07 Travis Hunter vs. Shedeur Sanders 17:03 Wide Receiver Prospects for the Browns 39:04 Exploring Running Back Options 01:07:02 Tight End Talk 01:20:04 Mock Draft