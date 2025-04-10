Orange and Brown Talk: Cleveland Browns Podcast

Emergency Podcast: Joe Flacco is back: What his signing means for the Browns
Joe Flacco is back with the Browns, signing a one-year deal on Friday and reuniting with Kevin Stefanski and Co. after the magical run they had together in 2023, when he helped them reach the playoffs.
Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe had to get together for an emergency podcast on Friday to discuss Flacco's signing and what it means for the Browns.
Does adding Flacco change their draft strategy at all? What does it tell us about the offense with Kevin Stefanski taking more control? What are our expectations for Flacco now that he's back with the Browns?
Mary Kay, Ashley and Dan go over all the aspects of Flacco coming back to Cleveland.
Follow us:
On X: https://x.com/orangebrowntalk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ClevelandBrownsonclevelandcom
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orangeandbrowntalk/
Music credits:
Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3898-ice-flow
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:14
How does Travis Hunter fit with the Browns? + wide receivers, running backs and tight ends and Mock Draft 2.0
In this episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Tim Bielik, Lance Reisland and Dan Labbe dive deep into the NFL Draft, focusing on potential offensive playmakers for the Browns.
They start by discussing the dual-threat capabilities of Travis Hunter and the implications of selecting him over Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.
Then they talk through their favorite wide receiver prospects and how they fit the Browns' needs.
Then they get into the running backs the Browns could land and Tim goes over what he believes is one of the most important things to look for when evaluating running backs.
The discussion then shifts to tight ends.
Lastly, it's mock draft time. They go through a four-round, Browns-only mock draft and debate each pick.
Approximate time stamps (AI-generated)
00:00 Introduction to the Draft Show
02:00 Travis Hunter: The Dual Threat
05:40 Evaluating Travis Hunter's Potential
11:50 The Two-Way Player Dilemma
14:07 Travis Hunter vs. Shedeur Sanders
17:03 Wide Receiver Prospects for the Browns
39:04 Exploring Running Back Options
01:07:02 Tight End Talk
01:20:04 Mock Draft
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:58:58
Is the Shedeur Sanders to Cleveland momentum fading?
In this episode of the Orange Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss the latest quarterback news for the Browns, focusing on the implications of Louis Riddick's comments regarding Shedeur Sanders and the team's draft strategy.
They explore the challenges of developing quarterbacks in Cleveland, the impact of the Deshaun Watson trade, and the potential directions the team may take in the upcoming draft. The conversation highlights the complexities of the Browns' situation and the various factors influencing their decisions as they prepare for the draft.
They discuss:
* Louis Riddick's insights on Shador Sanders are significant.
* The Browns' quarterback development history under scrutiny.
* Deshaun Watson's trade has lasting implications for the team.
* Kevin Stefanski's ability to develop quarterbacks.
Follow us:
On X: https://x.com/orangebrowntalk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ClevelandBrownsonclevelandcom
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orangeandbrowntalk/
Music credits:
Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3898-ice-flow
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
40:52
How the Browns should approach a decision between Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter
The Browns appear headed for a decision between Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft.
Mary Kay Cabot wrote about her opinion on Tuesday and then jumped on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast with Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe to talk about her thoughts on the matter and hear what Ashley and Dan think about the decision.
They discuss why it might be better to land a good quarterback over a great player at another position and why they would take Sanders.
They also talk about the risk of missing on Hunter and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter vs. the risk of missing the opportunity to take a good quarterback.
Follow us:
On X: https://x.com/orangebrowntalk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ClevelandBrownsonclevelandcom
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orangeandbrowntalk/
Music credits:
Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3898-ice-flow
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
32:45
Is it Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter for the Browns at No. 2? Hey, Mary Kay!
The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and we’re brining back our Browns draft preview podcasts with Tim Bielik and Lance Reisland.
Every Friday on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, we’ll preview a different area of the draft. This week, we start with the quarterback position.
Tim, Lance and Dan Labbe compare Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders at the top of the draft and talk through if Sanders is the right option for the Browns at No. 2 overall.
They also go through the second tier of draft quarterbacks and some of the later-round options before they do a Browns-only mock of the first four rounds.
Follow us:
On X: https://x.com/orangebrowntalk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ClevelandBrownsonclevelandcom
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orangeandbrowntalk/
Music credits:
Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3898-ice-flow
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices