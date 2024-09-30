A Bull Named Party Bus and the Rodeo Clown Showdown
JJ Harrison is the only person at a rodeo who is supposed to get hit by the bulls. As the clown, he’s responsible for everyone’s safety. The crowd loves him. It’s a good life—even if it hurts a little. Then over the summer, with JJ in the ring, a bull named Party Bus jumped the fence at the rodeo in Sisters, Oregon. Five people were injured, and it seemed like the kind of thing that might end the small-town event. Alex Ward reports on the ups and downs of the modern clown.
The Outside Podcast is made possible by our Outside Plus members. Learn more about all the benefits of membership at outsideonline.com/podplus.
--------
43:03
How We Survive
The US military is responsible for the emission of more greenhouse gasses than any other single institution in the world. It is actively planning for the consequences of climate change, but is it doing anything to prevent it? In the new season of How We Survive, the team from Marketplace looks at how rising global temperatures and more extreme weather will change the future of conflict and combat, and what that means for soldiers in the field.
The Outside Podcast is made possible by our Outside Plus members. Learn more about all the benefits of membership at outsideonline.com/podplus.
--------
34:06
Alone and Broken in the Desert
Claire Nelson was more than a mile off the trail when she fell 30 feet in Joshua Tree National Park. As she lay there with a broken pelvis, she realized she had no cell service, and no one knew where she was. As three days alone and broken in the desert turned into four, she was forced to reckon with all of the choices that had brought her there, and ask: What does it mean to be truly alone?
The Outside Podcast is made possible by our Outside Plus members. Learn more about all the benefits of membership at outsideonline.com/podplus.
--------
43:49
Navigating a Class V Marriage
When Katie Arnold and her husband Steve were invited to run the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, it was a lifelong dream come true. But then disaster struck in the opening moments of the trip, and the couple faced two daunting tasks—survive the river, and then fix their marriage.
The Outside Podcast is made possible by our Outside Plus members. Learn more about all the benefits of membership at outsideonline.com/podplus.
--------
44:52
A Holiday in Hell
Camping in 120 degree heat can be deadly. But can it also be beautiful? What started as a lark—a road trip in search of very, very hot weather—became an exercise in humility for writer Leath Tonino and his buddy Sean when they spent a night out in the desert. Their mission was to find the hottest patch of sand they could drive to, camp out, and survive. But as the mercury climbed and the sun obliterated their minds, their Mad Max adventure started to look more and more like a window into something amazing—and terrifying.
The Outside Podcast is made possible by our Outside Plus members. Learn more about all the benefits of membership at outsideonline.com/podplus.
Outside’s longstanding literary storytelling tradition comes to life in audio with features that will both entertain and inform listeners. We launched in March 2016 with our first series, Science of Survival, and have since expanded our show and now offer a range of story formats, including reports from our correspondents in the field and interviews with the biggest figures in sports, adventure, and the outdoors.