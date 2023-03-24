This is what adventure sounds like. Climb. Ski. Hike. Bike. Paddle. Run. Travel. Whatever your passion, we are all dirtbags. Outdoor writer Fitz Cahall and the ... More
The Confluence
Kate and Ani Williams have been adventuring together for more than two decades. Last year, they leveled up on a backpacking trip to Argentine Patagonia, where a challenging river crossing marked a shift in their relationship as mother and daughter.
4/28/2023
43:04
The Shorts--Esker Calling
When Kari Hedin’s life is turned upside down, she found solace on her habitual lunchtime trail runs in the wooded eskers of Minnesota.
4/14/2023
13:05
Diaries+ Preview: More with Majka Burhardt
How many things can you balance being really good at in your life? Fitz and Majka Burhardt discuss ice climbing, entrepreneurship, risk, parenting twins and her new book More: Life on the Edge of Motherhood and Adventure.
4/7/2023
6:35
Mt. Doom Magic
For 12-year-old Rory Rielly and 77-year-old James Niehues, the ski map is an object of wonder and a portal to adventure. Their love for depicting mountain landscapes enriches their passion for skiing and demonstrates the importance of having someone to show us the way.
Check out more of James’ art and his recently published book, The Man Behind The Maps, with over 200 ski maps.
3/24/2023
31:28
The Elk
In 2018, backcountry skier Kjell Redal decided he wanted to try his hand at bowhunting for elk. The only trouble is, he had no prior experience or mentors and was living in Miami, FL. Over the course of four years Kjell goes from a newbie, thrashing his way off trail and never seeing an elk, to a once in a lifetime experience.
