Rob Sexton, Senior Vice President of the Sportsmen's Alliance, joins Mark Boardman to explain Oregon Initiative Petition 28, also known as the PEACE Act (People for Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions).



It seeks to eliminate long-standing legal exemptions that effectively eliminate hunting, fishing, trapping, livestock production, wildlife management, pest control, and other traditional practices.



In this episode, Rob breaks down what the initiative proposes, who could be affected, and why sportsmen and other affected groups across the country are paying attention.



If you care about hunting, conservation, fishing, ranching, or wildlife policy, this is an episode you won't want to miss.



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