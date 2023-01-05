Welcome to the Vortex Nation Podcast. Brought to you by lovers of hunting, shooting, public lands, the Second Amendment and dang good food. More
#10MinuteTalk - Remi Warren’s Favorite Hunting Cartridge of All Time – The .??? ???
Famed guide and hunter, Remi Warren, drops by Vortex® to drop knowledge on his favorite hunting cartridge of all time. He makes some strong points with this one and Mark Boardman agrees with everything he has to say. Listen in on this short, but impactful, cartridge-related podcast.
5/9/2023
10:33
Ep. 285 | Is the 10mm the Best Bear Defense Pistol Cartridge?
Lots of folks are heading afield in grizzly country packing 10mm pistols these days. But is that the best option? There are certainly handguns with more oomph. What about handguns with less oomph? What attributes should a person prioritize? Velocity? Foot pounds of energy? Bullet diameter? Bullet weight? Bullet construction? Shootability? Mark Boardman and Ryan Muckenhirn bear down on this topic from a position of having never been there. Luckily most of us haven't, but it is something to think about if likely finding yourself in bear country.
5/8/2023
45:57
#10MinuteTalk - What is “Apparent Field of View”, and Does it Matter?
Apparently, there's a lot to know about "apparent field of view." Good thing we have optics guru Mike McDowell to explain it to us! As per usual, Mike dazzles us with information that's fun, interesting, and useful. Tune in to get tuned up on an often-overlooked optic feature/calculation.
5/2/2023
38:24
Ep. 284 | The .325 WSM – King of the WSM’s or Lead Balloon?
The .325 WSM is 25 more than the .300 WSM, so it's 25 better, right? Interest and overall acceptance may say otherwise, but there are those who love this cartridge and will defend its honor till their death. Is the .325 designation even accurate? Mark Boardman and Ryan Muckenhirn chat about this interesting cartridge that some say is good for everything yet deemed good for nothing by many.
5/1/2023
38:48
#10MinuteTalk - Rik’s Turkey Crunchin’ 870
Slingin' Rik is back on the podcast, and he's brought his beloved, hunt-worn, Remington 870. If he cut a notch in the stock of this thing every time he killed a turkey, you'd be left with a mighty fine toothpick. It's the only shotgun he's owned for most of his life. Listen for the nostalgic backstory of his most cherished firearm. Do you have a gun like this?