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Vortex Nation Podcast

Vortex Optics
SportsWilderness
Vortex Nation Podcast
Latest episode

942 episodes

  • Vortex Nation Podcast

    #10MinuteTalk | The 25 GT | Most Versatile Quarter Bore and it’s NOT Commercially Available!

    08/04/2026 | 28 mins.
    The perfect blend of velocity, recoil, bullet profile, bullet weight, wind deflection, splash, and versatility. And at press time, there’s not a commercial option. Long range competition to medium-size game, the 25 GT has a lot going for it. Does it make sense for you? Listen to find out!

    As always, we want to hear your feedback! Let us know if there are any topics you'd like covered on the Vortex Nation™ podcast by asking us on Instagram @vortexnationpodcast
  • Vortex Nation Podcast

    Ep. 457 | New Studio Reveal + Listener Q&A

    08/03/2026 | 2h 19 mins.
    The NEW podcast studio is in full effect.  In this special listener Q&A, the Vortex Nation and CARE podcast teams join forces to answer your best hunting, shooting, CARE, and just-for-fun questions. A .308 SUPER update to the best beef jerky flavor and more, the guys tackle your hard-hitting questions and have fun doing it!

    As always, we want to hear your feedback! Let us know if there are any topics you'd like covered on the Vortex Nation™ podcast by asking us on Instagram @vortexnationpodcast
  • Vortex Nation Podcast

    #10MinuteTalk | Could Oregon Ban Hunting, Fishing & Ranching? The PEACE Act Explained

    07/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    Rob Sexton, Senior Vice President of the Sportsmen's Alliance, joins Mark Boardman to explain Oregon Initiative Petition 28, also known as the PEACE Act (People for Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions).

    It seeks to eliminate long-standing legal exemptions that effectively eliminate hunting, fishing, trapping, livestock production, wildlife management, pest control, and other traditional practices.

    In this episode, Rob breaks down what the initiative proposes, who could be affected, and why sportsmen and other affected groups across the country are paying attention.

    If you care about hunting, conservation, fishing, ranching, or wildlife policy, this is an episode you won't want to miss. 

    As always, we want to hear your feedback! Let us know if there are any topics you'd like covered on the Vortex Nation™ podcast by asking us on Instagram @vortexnationpodcast
  • Vortex Nation Podcast

    Ep. 456 | Waterfowl Competition Calling, Quill Creek Calls, and Hunting Tactics | Chance Wadsworth

    07/27/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Three-time Live World Goose Calling Champion and founder of Quill Creek Calls, Chance Wadsworth, drops into our podcast decoys to talk contest calling, waterfowl hunting tactics, what makes his calls so good, and his entrepreneurial journey. If you’re a waterfowl hunter, competition caller, or looking to get into either, this is the podcast for you!

    As always, we want to hear your feedback! Let us know if there are any topics you'd like covered on the Vortex Nation™ podcast by asking us on Instagram @vortexnationpodcast
  • Vortex Nation Podcast

    #10MinuteTalk | NEW Crossfire® II Red Dots | Features, Performance & Models Explained

    07/21/2026 | 18 mins.
    The all-new Vortex Crossfire® II Dot Sight delivers fast target acquisition, rugged reliability, and upgraded performance for ARs, rifles, shotguns, and PCCs. In this episode, Vortex director of product development, Rob Morell, breaks down everything you need to know about the latest Crossfire® II lineup, including features, performance improvements, mounting options, and available configurations. Solar/battery-powered, battery-powered, red or green dot reticle, black and tan finishes, there's a Crossfire® II built for you. Learn what makes the new Crossfire® II one of the most versatile and dependable red dot sights for hunting, competition, home defense, and recreational shooting.

    As always, we want to hear your feedback! Let us know if there are any topics you'd like covered on the Vortex Nation™ podcast by asking us on Instagram @vortexnationpodcast
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About Vortex Nation Podcast
Welcome to the Vortex Nation Podcast. Brought to you by lovers of hunting, shooting, public lands, the Second Amendment and dang good food.
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