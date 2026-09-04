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Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

Fantasy Football
Fantasy SportsFootball
Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast
Latest episode

427 episodes

  • Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

    Week 1 NFL Preview + Best Ball Exposures - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting

    09/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Week 1 Preview on today’s Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast! Borg and Betz preview Week 1 discussing the slates of games, early reads on teams to stack, and which DFS salaries standout. They also review the best ball season and give their highest and lowest exposure rate players. Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on PrizePicks, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for Sept 4th, 2026
    Connect with The Fantasy Footballers:
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    Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen



    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

    DFS Strategy for Dummies & Degens + Win Totals Update - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting

    08/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    DFS Strategy on today’s Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast! Borg and Betz hammer out a number of DFS concepts including creating player pools, when to eat the chalk, and how to late swap. They also give an update on NFL team win totals and two teams they like the under on for 2026. Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on PrizePicks, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for August 28th, 2026

    Connect with The Fantasy Footballers:

    Visit us on the Web

    Support the Show

    Follow on X

    Follow on Instagram

    Join our Discord

    Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

    DFS Tournament Strategy with Chris Cash - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting

    08/21/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Tournament Strategies on today’s Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast! Borg and special guest Chris Cash talk through DFS tournament strategy and the ingredients of a good GPP lineup. They also share roster percentage data and five ways you can gain leverage on the field. Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on PrizePicks, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for August 21st, 2026

    Connect with The Fantasy Footballers:

    Visit us on the Web

    Support the Show

    Follow on X

    Follow on Instagram

    Join our Discord

    Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

    DFS Strategy & Process for 2026 + Defeating Cash Trains - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting

    08/14/2026 | 58 mins.
    Strategies and Process on today’s Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast! Borg & Betz talk through a number of DFS strategy questions submitted by listeners including the process of building cash lineups, how to be overweight or underweight the field, and optimal FLEX data. Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on PrizePicks, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for August 14th, 2026

    Connect with The Fantasy Footballers:

    Visit us on the Web

    Support the Show

    Follow on X

    Follow on Instagram

    Join our Discord

    Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

    DFS & Betting Lessons Learned for 2026 - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting

    08/07/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Lessons learned on today’s Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast! Borg & Betz give their biggest lessons learned from DFS and betting and how to sharpen your game for 2026. They also highlight a number of best ball rankings updates. Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on PrizePicks, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for August 7th, 2026

    Connect with The Fantasy Footballers:

    Visit us on the Web

    Support the Show

    Follow on X

    Follow on Instagram

    Join our Discord

    Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast
Welcome to "DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us." Join Fantasy Footballers industry experts Kyle Borgognoni and Matthew Betz as they bring you DFS-winning fantasy football advice and player prop, sports betting, and gaming insight each and every week. The guys focus on what it takes to win on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Underdog Fantasy. Take your DFS Fantasy Football and NFL Betting game to the next level. Look for special guests to join the guys each week to talk DFS and Betting!
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