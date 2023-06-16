Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome to "DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us." Join Fantasy Footballers industry experts Kyle Borgognoni and Matthew Betz as they bring you DFS-winning...
Best Ball Champions + Weekly Winners Strategy - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting
Best ball league winners! On this edition of the Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast, Borg & Betz pick the biggest difference makers at each position! Plus, Underdog's new Weekly Winners format and optimal lineup strategy. Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for July 7th, 2023.
7/7/2023
Best Ball Traps & Mistakes to Avoid - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting
It’s a trap! On this edition of the Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast, Best Ball Mistakes to avoid! Plus, which players have been moving recently in best ball rankings? Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for June 30th, 2023.
6/30/2023
Best Ball Live Draft + Dockers Pants - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting
Live Best Ball Draft picks and strategy! On this edition of the Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast, on-the-clock decisions from Borg & Betz in a 12-team draft on Underdog Best Ball! Plus, QBs to take a stance on in 2023! Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for June 23rd, 2023.
6/23/2023
Best Ball Mailbag Extravaganza + Mattison ADP Rise - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting
Best ball draft advice and more! On this edition of the Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast, Borg & Betz answer best ball questions including zero exposure players, Alexander Mattison's rise in ADP, and roster construction best practices. Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for June 16th, 2023.
6/16/2023
Best Ball Stacking + Strategy, Birthday Dads - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting
Favorite best ball stacks! On this edition of the Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast, Borg & Betz talk through Best Ball stacking with data to help you win your best ball league! They discuss high-end stacks, value stacks, and which ones they are fading in 2023! Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for June 9th, 2023.
Welcome to "DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us." Join Fantasy Footballers industry experts Kyle Borgognoni and Matthew Betz as they bring you DFS-winning fantasy football advice and player prop, sports betting, and gaming insight each and every week. The guys focus on what it takes to win on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Underdog Fantasy. Take your DFSFantasy Football and NFL Betting game to the next level. Look for special guests to join the guys each week to talk DFS and Betting!