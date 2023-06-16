Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

Best Ball Stacking + Strategy, Birthday Dads - Fantasy Football DFS & Betting

Favorite best ball stacks! On this edition of the Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting podcast, Borg & Betz talk through Best Ball stacking with data to help you win your best ball league! They discuss high-end stacks, value stacks, and which ones they are fading in 2023! Welcome to “DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us.” Take your DFS and Betting Fantasy Football game to the next level on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. -- Fantasy Football Podcast for June 9th, 2023. Dive into the 2023 Ultimate Draft Kit NOW! UltimateDraftKit.com Connect with The Fantasy Footballers: Visit us on the Web Support the Show Follow on Twitter Follow on Instagram Join our Discord Love the show? Leave us a review wherever you listen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices