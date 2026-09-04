Fantasy Footballers DFS & Betting - Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome to "DFS and Sports Betting For The Rest of Us." Join Fantasy Footballers industry experts Kyle Borgognoni and Matthew Betz as they bring you DFS-winning fantasy football advice and player prop, sports betting, and gaming insight each and every week.

The guys focus on what it takes to win on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Underdog Fantasy. Take your DFS Fantasy Football and NFL Betting game to the next level. Look for special guests to join the guys each week to talk DFS and Betting!