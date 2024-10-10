Alexander Bublik Joins The Pod and Debating Best ATP Party Squad | EP 19
World No. 34 and tennis’ ultimate showman, Alexander Bublik takes a break from his Swiss mountain vacation to join the show. Known for his personality and flair on and off the court, Bublik dives into the mentality behind his playing style and how he balances entertainment with calculated risk.He shares his struggles with the US hard court swing and shifting his mindset from chasing prize money to titles and big wins.Later, the team takes a wild detour to Las Vegas for a fantasy snakedraft: which players would make the ultimate party crew? With Sam’s choices leave everyone questioning his judgment...--(00:00) Intro(00:59) Thanksgiving x Christmas Debate(08:04) Bublik Joins the Pod(08:43) Swiss Escapades: A Month of Vacation Bliss(11:00) Why Maldives Doesn’t Make the Cut(11:35) “Tennis Isn’t a Job”(14:44) No Big Dreams, Just Big Talent(16:47) The Art of Being a Showman(19:43) Underhand Serve: Strategy or Fun?(24:08) The Real Player(25:21) Regret Saying That? (25:59) Change of Mentality: Wins > Money(27:53) Buying Everything He Wanted(29:42) Rivals He Owns—and Who Owns Him(31:07) Discomfort playing in the US(33:28) “Too f* early to smile”(35:45) Cincinnati’s Culinary Misses(36:25) The Dumbest Rule in Tennis(37:15) Partying in Moscow and St. Petersburg(39:17) Complaints about his Playing Style(41:17) Slam title or $15M?(43:07) Las Vegas Draft(50:34) Fan Poll Results and Final Thoughts(52:05) Outro Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Nadal's Retirement, Favorite Rafa Stories and Sinner's Big Pay Day | EP 18
Following a blockbuster week of tennis, Jack, John, Sam and Stevie discuss Rafael Nadal's farewell to the sport. The boys take a deep dive into the career of one of tennis’s all-time greats. From the quirks that made him iconic to their own personal stories—including Stevie shaving his moustache to avoid an iconic thrashing on clay and Isner’s hook up at the Rafa Nadal Academy.The boys review Jannik Sinner’s ATP Finals triumph, his massive payday, and what it means for 2025. With fellow American Taylor Fritz reaching the final, the gang breakdown his 2024 season, reflecting on what made him stand out from their first memories of Taylor on Tour.Plus, the gang answer the question: what is the most underrated accomplishment of Rafael Nadal's career?(00:00) Trailer(00:42) Intro(01:04) Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: The Experience(03:23) John’s Prom King Moment(06:44) Broady Sock’s ParTEE(08:17) ATP Finals Recap: Sinner's Dominance(12:02) Taylor Fritz Stepping Up(17:43) 2025 Slam Predictions(18:33) How Teenager Sinner Almost Made Steve Quit Tennis(22:48) Is Sinner the Greatest Ball Striker of All Time?(26:33) Rafael Nadal: The Most Intimidating Player(29:57) Rafa's Rituals(31:19) Stories with Rafa and Roger(33:21) Steve on Facing Rafa in Madrid(35:27) Fearing a Double-Bagel(36:35) The Moment Rafa Became a Superstar(39:00) The Most Underrated Part of Nadal's Game(40:30) Sportsmanship: On and Off the Court(42:06) The 2011 Rome Elegance Award(43:50) The Most Underrated Nadal Records(49:50) Playing Rafa in the Davis Cup(50:58) John's VIP Experience in Mallorca(53:00) Outro(53:37) Player of the Week Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2025 Predictions, ATP Finals and Jack Hitting His Opponents | EP 17
With the ATP Finals underway, Jack, John, Steve, and Sam discuss the end-of-year tournament featuring the top 8 men’s players in the world and review this year’s finalists.Jack and John reflect on their personal experiences playing in the prestigious event, while Sam shares what it’s like to be an alternate at one of tennis’s biggest stages.The crew dive into some early predictions for 2025, quiz Jack on the numerous times he’s struck an opponent with his forehand, and decide to debate the best cereals on the market.--(00:00) Trailer(00:35) Intro(00:56) Catching Up(04:15) Breakfast Debate(10:16) Securing a Spot at the ATP Finals(13:29) ATP Bonus Pool Breakdown(15:03) Best Weapon in the Field(16:10) Biggest Surprise(17:05) Most Improved Player(19:21) Sinner Testing New Racquets(21:19) Dream Slam to Win(23:11) Jack’s Slam Titles Journey(24:06) Buying Stocks for 2025(26:45) Hot Take: Sam Selling Alcaraz(28:03) ATP Finals Player Experience & Insights(29:50) John’s Great Escape Call-Out(32:41) Do Alternates Even Practice?(33:46) Jack’s ATP Finals Runs(39:02) Hitting Opponents: Doubles Drama(42:02) John Replacing Rafa?(44:09) Outro(44:49) Random Player(s) of the Week Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Major Mailbag, Ranking the Masters 1000s, and Electing a Commissioner of Tennis | EP 16
Jack, John, Sam, and Stevie dive back into the Major Mailbag to answer some of your best questions. The crew ranks the nine Masters 1000 events from best to worst and offers an insight into how tennis racket and clothing sponsorships really work. Plus, they tackle their toughest question yet: which streak of dominance is more impressive—Rafael Nadal on clay or Steve Johnson in college?And with it being election week, the Nothing Major team holds their own important debate: If you were the Commissioner of Tennis, in charge of directing the future of the sport, what would your vision look like, and what changes would you propose?(00:00) Intro(00:36) Welcome and Weekend Recap(02:30) Jack Sock Joins the Podcast(03:38) Jack's Pickleball Experience(04:16) John's Support for Dallas Flash(04:27) Fan Questions(04:39) Ranking the Masters 1000 Events(08:40) Why Indian Wells is a Favorite(09:34) John's Machine Return Saga(11:10) Should Catching a Ball Toss be a Fault?(14:00) Clothing and Racket Sponsorship(17:10) Novak and Sergio Tacchini Rumor(19:09) Changing Rackets During Career(21:05) Comparing Skills(22:56) Steve College vs Rafa Clay winning streak(27:02) Craziest Courts Experiences(34:20) Trolling Steve + CVs(37:09) The Best Commissioner of Tennis(45:52) Outro Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Coach Craig Boynton Joins the Pod, Takes the Hot Seat and Sam Confronts His Ultimate Hater | EP 15
For the first time, Jack, John, Sam, and Stevie welcome their coach, Craig Boynton, to the podcast! Having coached all four members of the Nothing Major crew, Craig shares some unforgettable stories—from almost stopping a match to introduce Sam Querrey to David Beckham, to how his bladder hasn’t been the same since witnessing the legendary Isner vs. Mahut Wimbledon marathon. Plus The boys put Coach Craig on the Hot Seat, hitting him with tough questions about his former players, including who was the hardest to coach.As the ATP Tour heads to Paris, Jack reminisces about his memories in the City of Lights, while Sam reveals a bizarre reason for his aversion to the city.And in the show’s wildest segment yet, Sam finally confronts his ultimate hater, face-to-face... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Join former American tennis stars Sam Querrey, John Isner, Steve Johnson, and Jack Sock as they hope to serve up more laughs than Grand Slam titles in a brand new podcast "Nothing Major". Expect untold tales, a behind the scenes look at life on tour, and relentless banter that only comes from guys who've seen it all (except that elusive major win). Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.