Nadal's Retirement, Favorite Rafa Stories and Sinner's Big Pay Day | EP 18

Following a blockbuster week of tennis, Jack, John, Sam and Stevie discuss Rafael Nadal's farewell to the sport. The boys take a deep dive into the career of one of tennis's all-time greats. From the quirks that made him iconic to their own personal stories—including Stevie shaving his moustache to avoid an iconic thrashing on clay and Isner's hook up at the Rafa Nadal Academy.The boys review Jannik Sinner's ATP Finals triumph, his massive payday, and what it means for 2025. With fellow American Taylor Fritz reaching the final, the gang breakdown his 2024 season, reflecting on what made him stand out from their first memories of Taylor on Tour.Plus, the gang answer the question: what is the most underrated accomplishment of Rafael Nadal's career?(00:00) Trailer(00:42) Intro(01:04) Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: The Experience(03:23) John's Prom King Moment(06:44) Broady Sock's ParTEE(08:17) ATP Finals Recap: Sinner's Dominance(12:02) Taylor Fritz Stepping Up(17:43) 2025 Slam Predictions(18:33) How Teenager Sinner Almost Made Steve Quit Tennis(22:48) Is Sinner the Greatest Ball Striker of All Time?(26:33) Rafael Nadal: The Most Intimidating Player(29:57) Rafa's Rituals(31:19) Stories with Rafa and Roger(33:21) Steve on Facing Rafa in Madrid(35:27) Fearing a Double-Bagel(36:35) The Moment Rafa Became a Superstar(39:00) The Most Underrated Part of Nadal's Game(40:30) Sportsmanship: On and Off the Court(42:06) The 2011 Rome Elegance Award(43:50) The Most Underrated Nadal Records(49:50) Playing Rafa in the Davis Cup(50:58) John's VIP Experience in Mallorca(53:00) Outro(53:37) Player of the Week