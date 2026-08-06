Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth break down the biggest hits and misses in all of pro wrestling. Plus, Dave welcomes Natalya on The Hart Beat to hear her thoughts on Brock Lesnar's retirement.



To visit our partners at Chewy, click here.



The Master's Class is now available on its own podcast feed! SUBSCRIBE NOW to hear over 50 episodes of Dave, Bully, Mark, and Tommy taking you behind the scenes like only they can, plus BRAND NEW episodes every week.



Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Busted Open ad-free and get exclusive access to bonus episodes.



Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.