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3062 episodes
- Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth break down the biggest hits and misses in all of pro wrestling. Plus, Dave welcomes Natalya on The Hart Beat to hear her thoughts on Brock Lesnar's retirement.
To visit our partners at Chewy, click here.
The Master's Class is now available on its own podcast feed! SUBSCRIBE NOW to hear over 50 episodes of Dave, Bully, Mark, and Tommy taking you behind the scenes like only they can, plus BRAND NEW episodes every week.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Busted Open ad-free and get exclusive access to bonus episodes.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Tommy Dreamer sits down with indie wrestler Leo Sparrow for an Indie Spotlight. He also breaks down the AAA Luchador Tournament that Rey Mysterio announced!
To visit our partners at Chewy, click here.
The Master's Class is now available on its own podcast feed! SUBSCRIBE NOW to hear over 50 episodes of Dave, Bully, Mark, and Tommy taking you behind the scenes like only they can, plus BRAND NEW episodes every week.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Busted Open ad-free and get exclusive access to bonus episodes.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth react to Brock Lesnar announcing his retirement from WWE before remembering the life and legacy of Dory Funk Jr.
To visit our partners at Chewy, click here.
The Master's Class is now available on its own podcast feed! SUBSCRIBE NOW to hear over 50 episodes of Dave, Bully, Mark, and Tommy taking you behind the scenes like only they can, plus BRAND NEW episodes every week.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Busted Open ad-free and get exclusive access to bonus episodes.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Robin Lundberg reacts to tonight's NXT including Kendal Grey defeating Lola Vice to retain the NXT women's championship. Plus, he pays tribute to the late Dory Funk Jr.
To visit our partners at Chewy, click here.
The Master's Class is now available on its own podcast feed! SUBSCRIBE NOW to hear over 50 episodes of Dave, Bully, Mark, and Tommy taking you behind the scenes like only they can, plus BRAND NEW episodes every week.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Busted Open ad-free and get exclusive access to bonus episodes.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray break down the opening segment of Raw after SummerSlam: Roman Reigns finds a new challenger in LA Knight, but is LA Knight a believable opponent? Plus, NEW WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin joins the show!
To visit our partners at Chewy, click here.
The Master's Class is now available on its own podcast feed! SUBSCRIBE NOW to hear over 50 episodes of Dave, Bully, Mark, and Tommy taking you behind the scenes like only they can, plus BRAND NEW episodes every week.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Busted Open ad-free and get exclusive access to bonus episodes.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Busted Open
Busted Open is the only pro wrestling show bringing you daily content! Hear Dave LaGreca daily as he's joined by a rotating cast of co-hosts including WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry, ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer, AEW star Thunder Rosa, and 2x World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth for knowledgeable pro wrestling talk, entertaining debates, interviews with the biggest names in the game, and instant event reactions. Plus, peel back the curtain on the pro wrestling business with a roundtable of HOFers on “The Master’s Class." Drop Schedule: Monday-Sunday Afternoon: Daily episode of “Busted Open” Monday Morning: “The Master’s Class” Monday/Wednesday Night: “Busted Open After Dark” reacts to RAW & Dynamite Hear live episodes of Busted Open daily from 9a-12p ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156. It may pay their bills, but the real winners are the Busted Open fans. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Busted Open ad-free and get exclusive access to bonus episodes. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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Busted Open: Podcasts in Family