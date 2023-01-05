Are you ready to get in the ring with the realest pro wrestling talk on the planet? Join Dave LaGreca and former champions Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Mickie James, ... More
Wrestling Biggest Draws | PLUS Magnum TA
In light of CM Punk potentially returning to AEW, Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer cover his drawing power compared to some other top stars in past and modern wrestling.Plus, Magnum TA stops by and takes everyone to school on building character and becoming a huge draw. If anyone understands that power, it's Magnum TA.
5/4/2023
43:52
Interview with Trinity Fatu
In her first full interview since leaving WWE, Trinity Fatu joins Dave LaGreca, Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer and holds nothing back as she discusses the circumstances behind leaving her old company, why she chose IMPACT as her next destination, and what fans should expect in from her now that she is back in the public eye.
5/3/2023
20:09
The Story Continues at the Draft
Dave LaGreca & Tommy Dreamer recap RAW and Night 2 of the WWE Draft. The guys break down who they're most excited to see in their new brands, and what's next for some of the main roster talent moving on from the draft. Also, Dave & Tommy react to Cody Rhodes' backstage interview and write out how they would finish the Cody Rhodes story.
5/2/2023
26:51
Draft Reactions | PLUS Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Zoey Stark
Why did the Cowboys pass on a tight end in round one? Wait, wrong draft -- Mark Henry and Dave LaGreca break down Night One of the WWE Draft, from the hits and misses of the presentation, to the re-shaping of Roman and Cody's story, before being joined by three of the main roster's newest members - recent draftees Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Zoey Stark. Is Dave finally ready to put Zoey in his top five? And is Mark finally ready to get off his back about it? (Nope.)
5/1/2023
42:47
'The Master's Class': Music in Wrestling Roundtable
Dave LaGreca, Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer are joined by an all-star panel of experts including Nita Strauss, Snake Sabo, Pete Pardo & Josh V to discuss the impact of music in wrestling and select their favorite entrance themes of al-time. It's a riveting roundtable not to be missed.
Are you ready to get in the ring with the realest pro wrestling talk on the planet? Join Dave LaGreca and former champions Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Mickie James, Tommy Dreamer, and Thunder Rosa seven days a week as they break down the latest in-ring action and backstage drama across WWE, AEW, New Japan, and beyond. The biggest names, the boldest takes, and the best fans in the business.
New episodes of daily “Busted Open” talk drop Monday afternoons through Saturday, with a special edition of “The Master’s Class” every Sunday morning where the experts will take you deep inside industry topics as only they can.
Hear live episodes of Busted Open daily at 9 AM ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156. It may pay their bills, but the real winners are the Busted Open fans.