TrapDraw Podcast – No Laying Up

The Seamsters welcome Dom Cotroneo to the pod for an All-Star break edition of the pod as we discuss the top storylines from the 2026 season. We also get into Dom’s podcast Service Time, which explores the history of baseball’s complex labor negotiations as the MLBPA and Owners look to sign a new CBA ahead of the 2027 season.



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