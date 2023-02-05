Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast TrapDraw Podcast – No Laying Up
No Laying Up
There's no such thing as a 3 shot par 5 More
Available Episodes

5 of 236
  • Episode 237: NFL Owners Series pt. 1
    On this week's Trap Draw Neil, Tron and KVV take a deep dive into the lives of two owners, and a soon to be former owner, of NFL franchises.  
    5/2/2023
    2:24:42
  • Episode 236: The Booth Vol. 4 with Neil, Cody and KVV
    Neil and Cody are back in the Booth for a fourth installment to recap Neil's recent half marathon. Then, (32:45) we welcome in KVV to review his experience reporting and crafting his recent, and final, piece for ESPN on the benefits of medicinal mushroom use. You can find KVV's article here: https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/36226140/magic-mushrooms-psychedelics-pain-hope-science-collide
    4/27/2023
    1:37:41
  • Episode 235: TC Chop Session with Charlie Warzel
    With Randy out on vacation, TC welcomes Charlie Warzel back to the TrapDraw to follow up on the reaction to his article in the Atlantic on the state of tipping and a chop session covering cooking, airlines, recent AI advancements, some situations to monitor and more. 
    4/20/2023
    1:38:55
  • Episode 234: Talking The Association w/ Bob Sturm
    We're talking NBA basketball this week! Randy is joined by Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm on twitter) to discuss the joy of sitting court-side, the mess developing in Dallas, All-NBA teams, and the most interesting playoff matchups. You can check out all of Bob's great work at The Athletic and listen to him on The Ticket Sports Radio in DFW. Enjoy!
    4/12/2023
    1:14:51
  • Episode 233: TC & Randy Chop Session
    TC & Randy return to chop it up this week! They run down the biggest, most important stories from around the world. Enjoy! TrapDraw Listener Line: 1-(833)-330-8725
    4/5/2023
    1:32:26

About TrapDraw Podcast – No Laying Up

There's no such thing as a 3 shot par 5
