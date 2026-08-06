TrapDraw Podcast – No Laying Up

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406 episodes
- We’re back to our regularly scheduled chop session as TC and Randy catch up on recent travels and clear out our monitoring list.
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- To follow up on Things That Are Sick, Big and TC are joined by D.J. and Neil to run through the list of Things We're Out On. From everyday annoyances to overhyped trends, there is something for everyone.
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Support our sponsors:
Rhoback
Mux
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If you enjoyed this episode, consider joining The Nest: No Laying Up’s community of avid golfers. Nest members help us maintain our light commercial interruptions (3 minutes of ads per 90 minutes of content) and receive access to exclusive content, discounts in the pro shop, and an annual member gift. It’s a $90 annual membership, and you can sign up or learn more at nolayingup.com/join
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- What started as a bit between TC and DJ now gets the full TrapDraw episode treatment as Randy, Neil and Cody join to help work through our definitive list of Things That Are Sick.
Join us in our support of the Evans Scholars Foundation: https://nolayingup.com/esf
Support our sponsors:
Rhoback
Jonny Pops
East Sands Golf Co.
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Newsletter here:
https://newsletter.nolayingup.com/
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Podcast channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@NoLayingUpPodcast
If you enjoyed this episode, consider joining The Nest: No Laying Up’s community of avid golfers. Nest members help us maintain our light commercial interruptions (3 minutes of ads per 90 minutes of content) and receive access to exclusive content, discounts in the pro shop, and an annual member gift. It’s a $90 annual membership, and you can sign up or learn more at nolayingup.com/join
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- The Seamsters welcome Dom Cotroneo to the pod for an All-Star break edition of the pod as we discuss the top storylines from the 2026 season. We also get into Dom’s podcast Service Time, which explores the history of baseball’s complex labor negotiations as the MLBPA and Owners look to sign a new CBA ahead of the 2027 season.
Join us in our support of the Evans Scholars Foundation: https://nolayingup.com/esf
Support our sponsors:
Rhoback
Mux
The Nest
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Newsletter here:
https://newsletter.nolayingup.com/
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Podcast channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@NoLayingUpPodcast
If you enjoyed this episode, consider joining The Nest: No Laying Up’s community of avid golfers. Nest members help us maintain our light commercial interruptions (3 minutes of ads per 90 minutes of content) and receive access to exclusive content, discounts in the pro shop, and an annual member gift. It’s a $90 annual membership, and you can sign up or learn more at nolayingup.com/join
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- THG returns for a second 2026 World Cup TrapDraw as we debrief and conduct a thorough post-mortem on the USMNT’s performance against Belgium on Monday night. On the back half, we take a look at the entire tournament thus far ahead of the start of the quarterfinals and some non-soccer monitoring items.
Join us in our support of the Evans Scholars Foundation: https://nolayingup.com/esf
Support our sponsors:
Rhoback
Jonny Pops
NLU Pro Shop
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Newsletter here:
https://newsletter.nolayingup.com/
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Podcast channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@NoLayingUpPodcast
If you enjoyed this episode, consider joining The Nest: No Laying Up’s community of avid golfers. Nest members help us maintain our light commercial interruptions (3 minutes of ads per 90 minutes of content) and receive access to exclusive content, discounts in the pro shop, and an annual member gift. It’s a $90 annual membership, and you can sign up or learn more at nolayingup.com/join
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About TrapDraw Podcast – No Laying Up
The TrapDraw is No Laying Up’s podcast playground for all topics beyond the world of golf. Episode formats vary week to week and usually include Chop Sessions (where hosts TC & Randy explore their many eclectic interests), The Booth (where Neil & Cody interrogate each other), Interviews (with subject-matter experts from a wide swath of society), and Perfect Clubs (in-depth examinations of pop culture phenomenons). Through the TrapDraw members of No Laying Up are able to share glimpses into their daily lives with their most ardent, engaged audience.Podcast website
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