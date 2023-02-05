TrapDraw Podcast – No Laying Up

Episode 236: The Booth Vol. 4 with Neil, Cody and KVV

Neil and Cody are back in the Booth for a fourth installment to recap Neil's recent half marathon. Then, (32:45) we welcome in KVV to review his experience reporting and crafting his recent, and final, piece for ESPN on the benefits of medicinal mushroom use. You can find KVV's article here: https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/36226140/magic-mushrooms-psychedelics-pain-hope-science-collide