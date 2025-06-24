One of a Kind

Erika’s world shatters with a single phone call: there’s an active shooter at a Boulder, CO, supermarket—and her dad is inside. What unfolds next is a story of fear, heartbreak, and the unimaginable reality of waiting to find out if someone you love is still alive. Follow Erika Mahoney on Instagram at eri_mahoney. Her website is erikamahoney.com. Senseless is written and reported by Erika Mahoney, the host and executive producer. Krista Almanzan is the senior producer and executive editor. Original music, sound design and mastering by Hannis Brown. Audio editing and sound mixing by Jerimiah Oetting. Thank you to KGNU community radio in Boulder, Colorado for providing sound from the press conferences. News clips in this episode courtesy of ABC7 Los Angeles, Denver7, and NPR’s Morning Edition. This podcast was made possible by support from Community Foundation Boulder County and the Boulder County Arts Alliance. Special thanks to Erika’s Kickstarter supporters. The episode was recorded at Coupe Studios in Boulder, Colorado, with Ryan Dart and Aaron Garrison. Executive producers for Lemonada Media are Jessica Cordova-Kramer and Stephanie Wittles-Wachs. Subscribe to Lemonada Premium for premium content of Senseless with Erika Mahoney. Sponsors: For a full list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and all other Lemonada series, you can visit lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.