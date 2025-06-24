Erika looks back on when she covered a mass shooting for a national news outlet. As more information comes to light about what unfolded in Boulder, she realizes she’s on the other side of the story now, answering the questions instead of asking them. Follow Erika Mahoney on Instagram at eri_mahoney. Her website is erikamahoney.com. Senseless is written and reported by Erika Mahoney, the host and executive producer. Krista Almanzan is the senior producer and executive editor. Original music, sound design and mastering by Hannis Brown. Audio editing and sound mixing by Jerimiah Oetting. News clips in this episode are courtesy of NPR’s Morning Edition, KGNU Community Radio, CNN, and 9 News Denver. This podcast was made possible by support from Community Foundation Boulder County and the Boulder County Arts Alliance. Special thanks to Brad Turner. The episode was recorded at Coupe Studios in Boulder, Colorado. Executive producers for Lemonada Media are Jessica Cordova-Kramer and Stephanie Wittles-Wachs. Sponsors: For a full list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and all other Lemonada series, you can visit lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
41:19
One of a Kind
Erika's world shatters with a single phone call: there's an active shooter at a Boulder, CO, supermarket—and her dad is inside. What unfolds next is a story of fear, heartbreak, and the unimaginable reality of waiting to find out if someone you love is still alive. Follow Erika Mahoney on Instagram at eri_mahoney. Her website is erikamahoney.com. Senseless is written and reported by Erika Mahoney, the host and executive producer. Krista Almanzan is the senior producer and executive editor. Original music, sound design and mastering by Hannis Brown. Audio editing and sound mixing by Jerimiah Oetting. Thank you to KGNU community radio in Boulder, Colorado for providing sound from the press conferences. News clips in this episode courtesy of ABC7 Los Angeles, Denver7, and NPR's Morning Edition. This podcast was made possible by support from Community Foundation Boulder County and the Boulder County Arts Alliance. Special thanks to Erika's Kickstarter supporters. The episode was recorded at Coupe Studios in Boulder, Colorado, with Ryan Dart and Aaron Garrison. Executive producers for Lemonada Media are Jessica Cordova-Kramer and Stephanie Wittles-Wachs.
32:16
Senseless (Official Trailer)
Mass shootings have become a daily, uniquely American tragedy. But what happens to those left behind afterward? In Senseless, journalist Erika Mahoney presents her deeply personal, unfiltered journey through grief, trauma, resilience, and moving forward, and a look at the complex web of pain left behind after your world shatters forever. From Lemonada Media, out June 17th, wherever you get your podcasts.
Everything changed one ordinary Monday, when Erika Mahoney’s mom called to say there was an active shooter at the grocery store nearby. In a matter of seconds, ten people were killed – including Erika’s father. With the high-profile trial of the shooter as a backdrop, Erika speaks to survivors of mass shootings, community leaders, and others affected directly by the tragedy in Boulder on her quest to move forward after the unthinkable.