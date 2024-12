The Optimist Project with Yara Shahidi

Faith, Fatherhood and Finding Optimism with Hasan Minhaj

This week, comedian and social commentator Hasan Minhaj joins us for a moving conversation about how his faith has been foundational in shaping his sense of optimism. We explore how Hasan's ever-deepening belief system influences his approach to life as a father, brother, caregiver, and partner to his brilliant wife—each role guiding his broader personal journey. Hasan shares how he moves with purpose, actively seeks growth moments, and explains why he believes it's important to "keep receipts". As we continue adding new ideas—or seeds—to our optimism garden, Hasan reminds us that the answers we seek may already be within us.