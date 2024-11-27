Faith, Fatherhood and Finding Optimism with Hasan Minhaj
This week, comedian and social commentator Hasan Minhaj joins us for a moving conversation about how his faith has been foundational in shaping his sense of optimism. We explore how Hasan's ever-deepening belief system influences his approach to life as a father, brother, caregiver, and partner to his brilliant wife—each role guiding his broader personal journey. Hasan shares how he moves with purpose, actively seeks growth moments, and explains why he believes it's important to "keep receipts". As we continue adding new ideas—or seeds—to our optimism garden, Hasan reminds us that the answers we seek may already be within us.
49:01
Optimism Through Art and Identity with Janelle Monáe
In this episode, I am excited to be in conversation with the phenomenal Janelle Monáe—she is a singer, songwriter, producer, actress and more. In this inspiring conversation, Janelle Monáe shares her personal take on optimism, the pure potentiality of believing in yourself and her must-have items that support her emotional health and boundless creativity while on tour and at home.
50:04
The Optimist Project with Yara Shahidi | Coming November 20th!
On this podcast, we’ll discover: what gives you hope? Join Yara Shahidi as she sits down with some of the best thought leaders of our time - artists, comedians, scientists, and more - to find out how optimism plays a role in their lives. Together, we’ll unpack how to access resilience and joy in our everyday lives. Join us every Wednesday starting November 20th for your weekly optimism drop!
1:29
