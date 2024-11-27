The Optimist Project with Yara Shahidi | Coming November 20th!

On this podcast, we’ll discover: what gives you hope? Join Yara Shahidi as she sits down with some of the best thought leaders of our time - artists, comedians, scientists, and more - to find out how optimism plays a role in their lives. Together, we’ll unpack how to access resilience and joy in our everyday lives. Join us every Wednesday starting November 20th for your weekly optimism drop!