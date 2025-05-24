This Strange Story | 1

9/11 & Memory: Four planes hijacked. The Pentagon attacked. The collapse of the Twin Towers. Thousands dead. And you're stranded in the middle of the ocean - with no TV, no radio, no news. What do you do when 9/11 happens and you can't see it? And how do you make sense of the radically different world you must return to?Original score by Daniel Herskedal. "What a Diff'rence A Day Makes" performed by Dinah Washington, written by Maria Grever & Stanley Adams. Courtesy of Verve Records under license from Universal Music Enterprises.