In the first episode of 9/12, a TV crew was stranded on a boat in the middle of the ocean with no access to TV, radio, or internet. This took place during one of the most catastrophic events in American history. One day later, on September 12, 2001, they learned the horrible truth of what occurred on 9/11. This series explores how people from all walks of life picked up the pieces to navigate a new, radically altered world following 9/11.
This Strange Story | 1
This Strange Story | 1

9/11 & Memory: Four planes hijacked. The Pentagon attacked. The collapse of the Twin Towers. Thousands dead. And you're stranded in the middle of the ocean - with no TV, no radio, no news. What do you do when 9/11 happens and you can't see it? And how do you make sense of the radically different world you must return to?Original score by Daniel Herskedal. "What a Diff'rence A Day Makes" performed by Dinah Washington, written by Maria Grever & Stanley Adams. Courtesy of Verve Records under license from Universal Music Enterprises.
Introducing: 9/12
Introducing: 9/12

A documentary series from host Dan Taberski about the world after September 11th. Stories of people who wake up on 9/12 having to navigate a new, radically different reality."What a Diff'rence A Day Makes" performed by Dinah Washington, written by Maria Grever & Stanley Adams. Courtesy of Verve Records under license from Universal Music Enterprises.
How did 9/11 the day become 9/11 the idea? That question drives Pineapple Street Studios and award-winning host Dan Taberski (Missing Richard Simmons, Running From COPS, The Line) to shift the focus to what happened on 9/12, and every day after that. 9/12 is a poignant, surprising, and surprisingly funny seven episode series about people who wake up on 9/12 having to navigate a new, radically altered world. A teenager gets caught up in an out-of-control conspiracy theory that he helped start. A Pakistani business owner finds hundreds of his Brooklyn neighbors are disappearing. Joke-writers at The Onion must figure out just how soon is "too soon"? 9/12 asks what it all means. We know what happened on 9/11. But what happened on 9/12 to alter our memory and our perspective forever?The series 9/12 earned three Podcast Academy Awards at the 2022 Ambies, including Podcast of the Year.