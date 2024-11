This Episode is Full of Lies: Lucian's A True History (With Liv Albert from Let's Talk About Myths, Baby!)

Help keep our podcast going by contributing to our Patreon! Lucian's A True History has been called the world's first work of science fiction—but above all, Lucian of Samosata was a satirist. And he had a bone to pick with the famous historians of his time—guys like Herodotus and Ctesias of Knidos. They were Lying Liars who Lied, you see, and Lucian was mad about it. So he set out to write his OWN monument to lies—lest he be the only writer out there "exempted from the liberty of lying." The only true thing is what he tells us in his intro: "for this one thing I confidently pronounce for a truth: that I lie." This fabulous story has everything: sexy tree women, an intergalactic war, an interlude inside a whale—and we can't get enough of it. Join us and Liv Albert from Let's Talk About Myths, Baby! on this amazing adventure of which every word is a lie, and yet surprisingly relevant to our time.