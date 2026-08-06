NFL Previews are here! Chris kicks off with the NFC West, rolling through the Seahawks, Rams, 49ers and Cardinals' chances of success in the 2026 NFL season. The Seahawks still have quite the roster following their Super Bowl victory in 2025 but do have some questions, namely Sam Darnold's capabilities without Kenneth Walker and the defensive potential wioth their attrition. The Rams are the offseason darlings with their trade acquisition of Myles Garrett while the 49ers can't shake the injury label. The Cardinals are fighting for a QB in 2027. Chris then heads to the AFC West and lauds the Chiefs for their start to training camp and quest to reach the NFL's summit once again. Can the Broncos reclaim the AFC West title for a second year in a row? Is Mike McDaniel the key to overcoming Justin Herbert's playoff woes? And what should the Raiders make of Fernando Mendoza?



(00:00:00) - NFL Season Previews



(00:01:31) - NFC West



(00:03:13) - Seattle Seahawks



(00:26:00) - Los Angeles Rams



(00:41:18) - San Francisco 49ers



(00:54:10) - Arizona Cardinals



(01:06:45) - AFC West



(01:07:43) - Denver Broncos



(01:25:48) - Los Angeles Chargers



(01:52:07) - Kansas City Chiefs



(02:15:15) - Las Vegas Raiders



Have some interesting takes, some codebreaks or just want to talk to the Green Light Crew? We want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline presented by Zone Nicotine and give us your hottest takes, your biggest gripes and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open: ‪(202) 991-0723‬



With the return of the Layup Line, make sure to check out the playlist here:



https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=YP1-ffQ3T_yUDRnJRhDtOw



Check out Green Light's ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube Channel⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, where you can catch all the latest GL action:



Green Light with Chris Long:



Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices