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985 episodes
- NFL Previews are here! Chris kicks off with the NFC West, rolling through the Seahawks, Rams, 49ers and Cardinals' chances of success in the 2026 NFL season. The Seahawks still have quite the roster following their Super Bowl victory in 2025 but do have some questions, namely Sam Darnold's capabilities without Kenneth Walker and the defensive potential wioth their attrition. The Rams are the offseason darlings with their trade acquisition of Myles Garrett while the 49ers can't shake the injury label. The Cardinals are fighting for a QB in 2027. Chris then heads to the AFC West and lauds the Chiefs for their start to training camp and quest to reach the NFL's summit once again. Can the Broncos reclaim the AFC West title for a second year in a row? Is Mike McDaniel the key to overcoming Justin Herbert's playoff woes? And what should the Raiders make of Fernando Mendoza?
(00:00:00) - NFL Season Previews
(00:01:31) - NFC West
(00:03:13) - Seattle Seahawks
(00:26:00) - Los Angeles Rams
(00:41:18) - San Francisco 49ers
(00:54:10) - Arizona Cardinals
(01:06:45) - AFC West
(01:07:43) - Denver Broncos
(01:25:48) - Los Angeles Chargers
(01:52:07) - Kansas City Chiefs
(02:15:15) - Las Vegas Raiders
Have some interesting takes, some codebreaks or just want to talk to the Green Light Crew? We want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline presented by Zone Nicotine and give us your hottest takes, your biggest gripes and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open: (202) 991-0723
With the return of the Layup Line, make sure to check out the playlist here:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=YP1-ffQ3T_yUDRnJRhDtOw
Check out Green Light's YouTube Channel, where you can catch all the latest GL action:
Green Light with Chris Long:
Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you.
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- We are receiving daily NFL training camp videos and are days away from the first NFL preseason game so you know that means FOOTBALL IS BACK! Chris kicks the show off with a recap of his recent trips to Montana and Oklahoma City for the PBR Wildcatter Days presented by Zone. Chris also runs through his take on the World Cup, recent Baseball bets and LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. We then get to talk ball! Chris dissects the Atlanta Falcons signing Bijan Robinson for the next three seasons and the drama in Tampa Bay with Baker Mayfield. Chris ends the show today sending support to Chris Johnson and Ahman Green following their recent health status updates.
(00:00:00) - Football is BACK!
(00:08:49) - Summer Vacation
(00:11:04) - Oklahoma Wildcatter Days Presented By Zone
(00:24:00) - Summer Sports: World Cup, Betting Baseball & LeBron James!
(00:33:55) - San Francisco 49ers Updates
(00:37:45) - Bijan Robinson
(00:48:37) - Baker Mayfield
(01:05:26) - Buffalo Bills Jerseys
(01:08:30) - Chris Johnson & Ahman Green
Have some interesting takes, some codebreaks or just want to talk to the Green Light Crew? We want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline presented by Zone Nicotine and give us your hottest takes, your biggest gripes and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open: (202) 991-0723
With the return of the Layup Line, make sure to check out the playlist here:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=YP1-ffQ3T_yUDRnJRhDtOw
Check out Green Light's YouTube Channel, where you can catch all the latest GL action:
Green Light with Chris Long:
Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Yaya Diaby Talks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense, Baker Mayfield & NFL Training Camp07/28/2026 | 33 mins.Preparing for his fourth NFL season, Yaya Diaby joins us just before heading to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yaya rolls through the excitement surrounding the Bucs defense with the additions of Alex Anzalone, Rueben Bain and A'Shawn Robinson. He also talks about Chris Godwin picking up the leadership mantle, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka's preparation for the season, Vita Vea and his early job as an airport transport assistant!
(00:00) - Intro
(01:25) - Training Camp Preparation
(04:45) - Bucs Practice Layout
(07:30) - Practicing Against Tristan Wirfs
(10:30) - New Era in Tampa Bay
(12:40) - Rueben Bain
(15:35) - A'Shawn Robinson
(18:45) - Pass Rush Techniques
(24:15) - Wearing #0
(26:05) - Working At The Atlanta Airport
(30:25) - Tampa Bay's 2025 Season & Facing Bryce Young
Have some interesting takes, some codebreaks or just want to talk to the Green Light Crew? We want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline presented by Zone Nicotine and give us your hottest takes, your biggest gripes and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open: (202) 991-0723
With the return of the Layup Line, make sure to check out the playlist here:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=YP1-ffQ3T_yUDRnJRhDtOw
Check out Green Light's YouTube Channel, where you can catch all the latest GL action:
Green Light with Chris Long:
Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Grey Zabel, fresh off winning Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks in his rookie year, talks with Chris and Beau about the playoff run, adjusting to the NFL and Mike Macdonald's coaching abilities. Grey was thrown right into the fire in his first NFL season, having to play the Rams three times and getting to block for one of the NFL's supreme running back talents in Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker Jr. He talks about the great relationship he built with Leonard Williams, swapping OL and DL technique and adjustments in the middle of games. And the fellas end the conversation learning about Grey's love of farming!
(00:00) - Intro
(01:05) - Seahawks' Super Bowl Victory + Love Of Busch Light
(07:38) - LA Rams Rivalry & Facing Myles Garrett
(10:45) - Welcome To The NFL Moment
(12:25) - Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald
(15:45) - Seahawks Defense
(19:07) - Transition From College To NFL
(22:30) - Learning From NFL Peers
(27:50) - Kobie Turner
(30:15) - Farm Life
Have some interesting takes, some codebreaks or just want to talk to the Green Light Crew? We want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline presented by Zone Nicotine and give us your hottest takes, your biggest gripes and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open: (202) 991-0723
With the return of the Layup Line, make sure to check out the playlist here:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=YP1-ffQ3T_yUDRnJRhDtOw
Check out Green Light's YouTube Channel, where you can catch all the latest GL action:
Green Light with Chris Long:
Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Tyler Shough Talks Kellen Moore, Chris Olave & Becoming The Saints Franchise QB07/07/2026 | 46 mins.Tyler Shough, the New Orleans Saints starting QB, joins Chris to talk Saints football, taking over as the starter midway through 2025 and New Orleans' upcoming season. The signal caller is excited about the offseason additions of David Edwards and Jordyn Tyson to the squad and is can't wait to lead the team to new heights in 2026.
(00:00) - Intro
(01:30) - Saints 2025 Season
(07:25) - Offseason Training
(10:45) - Difference Between College & NFL
(18:00) - Chris Olave & Jordyn Tyson
(21:30) - Underrated Players on the Saints
(26:15) - Facing The Rams DLine
(28:30) - NFC South Rivalries
(30:00) - Learning From Taysom Hill
(31:20) - Worst Injuries
(36:55) - Quick Hitters
Have some interesting takes, some codebreaks or just want to talk to the Green Light Crew? We want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline presented by Zone Nicotine and give us your hottest takes, your biggest gripes and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open: (202) 991-0723
With the return of the Layup Line, make sure to check out the playlist here:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=YP1-ffQ3T_yUDRnJRhDtOw
Check out Green Light's YouTube Channel, where you can catch all the latest GL action:
Green Light with Chris Long:
Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Green Light with Chris Long
Former NFL player Chris Long, co-host Macon, teammate Beau Allen, and Nate 'Dr. Fax' Collins, bring you an expert look at all things NFL & a novice look at everything else. Featuring interviews with the biggest names in sports & entertainment, occasional digressions into the absurd, and frequent lapses in judgment. Join the Locals at Green Light!Podcast website
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