CC Sabathia! Yankees Career, Derek Jeter & Aaron Judge & Evolution of Pitching
(2:10) - Hello, Layup Line & Green Light's Tough Softball Game
(12:58) - CC Sabathia talks MLB Career, Growing Up a Football Player, Making the Transition to the MLB Right Out of High School, Playing with Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, Mentoring Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, the Evolution of Pitching and the Unwritten Rules of Baseball
(51:51) - Macon's Sick House or Not Sick House
(58:42) - Dillon Brooks will not be returning to Memphis UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES which leads to a great rivalry story from Chris, Macon & Kingston's high school days
