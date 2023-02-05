Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Blue Wire
Former NFL'er Chris Long, his best friend Macon, and a cast of several, join forces to bring you an expert look at all things Pro Football & a novice look at ev... More
SportsFootballNewsEntertainment News
Former NFL’er Chris Long, his best friend Macon, and a cast of several, join forces to bring you an expert look at all things Pro Football & a novice look at ev... More

Available Episodes

  • CC Sabathia! Yankees Career, Derek Jeter & Aaron Judge & Evolution of Pitching
    (2:10) - Hello, Layup Line & Green Light's Tough Softball Game (12:58) - CC Sabathia talks MLB Career, Growing Up a Football Player, Making the Transition to the MLB Right Out of High School, Playing with Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, Mentoring Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, the Evolution of Pitching and the Unwritten Rules of Baseball (51:51) - Macon's Sick House or Not Sick House (58:42) - Dillon Brooks will not be returning to Memphis UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES which leads to a great rivalry story from Chris, Macon & Kingston's high school days Have some interesting takes, some codebreaks or just want to talk to the Green Light Crew? We want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline and give us your hottest takes, your biggest gripes and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open. Green Light Hotline: ‪(202) 991-0723‬ Green Light Spotify Music: https://open.spotify.com/user/951jyryv2nu6l4iqz9p81him9?si=17c560d10ff04a9b   Spotify Layup Line: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=675d445ddb824c42   Green Light Tube YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/GreenLightTube1   Green Light with Chris Long:   Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:09:06
  • Brandon Beane! Daniel Jeremiah! NFL Draft Recap, Win Totals & Willie's 90th Birthday!
    (2:30) - Hello, Layup Line & Chris at the Hollywood Bowl for Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday (32:39) - Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane talks Dalton Kincaid, Josh Allen, Resigning Jordan Poyer and Getting his QB to Slide (1:13:00) - Daniel Jeremiah talks 2023 NFL Draft, Draft Puppies, Calling the Cardinals-Texans Trade and Forbes to the Commanders, Biggest Steals and Best Fits (1:43:07) - Analyzing the 2023 NFL Win Totals (1:47:00) - Green Light Voice Mails! With the NFL Draft coming up, we want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline on during Draft Weekend and give us your hottest takes, rate your teams pick's, favorite draft moments and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open. Green Light Hotline: ‪(202) 991-0723‬ This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/GREENLIGHT and get on your way to being your best self. Green Light Spotify Music: https://open.spotify.com/user/951jyryv2nu6l4iqz9p81him9?si=17c560d10ff04a9b   Spotify Layup Line: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=675d445ddb824c42   Green Light Tube YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/GreenLightTube1   Green Light with Chris Long:   Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:53:03
  • Mike Mayock! Raiders Draft Stories & Maxx Crosby! NBA Playoffs, Green Light Voice Mails & Softball
    (2:30) - NBA Playoffs (9:05) - Chris Long Foundation Golf Tournament & Macon no longer the Auction Host? (19:45) - Aaron Rodgers Press Conference & Potential NFL Draft Day Trades (26:34) - Green Light Voice Mails & Softball (35:00) - Mike Mayock on NFL Draft, Time with the Raiders, Courting Howie Long on his visit to Boston College & Cutting Will Compton With the NFL Draft coming up, we want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline on during Draft Weekend and give us your hottest takes, rate your teams pick's, favorite draft moments and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open. Green Light Hotline: ‪(202) 991-0723‬ Green Light Spotify Music: https://open.spotify.com/user/951jyryv2nu6l4iqz9p81him9?si=17c560d10ff04a9b   Spotify Layup Line: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=675d445ddb824c42   Green Light Tube YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/GreenLightTube1   Green Light with Chris Long:   Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    1:36:42
  • Big Cat! Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, Fatherhood & 'I'm Not Him' Moments Draft
    (1:53) - Hello, Layup Line and Rolling on the James River (16:25) - Succession Episode 5 Recap, Waylon's Eye for Four Leaf Clovers and Green Light Hotline (27:44) - Big Cat talks his Real Estate Career, Fatherhood, the Barstool Move to Chicago and Best NFL Draft Moments (1:03:49) - Best 'I'm Not Him' Moments in History Draft With the NFL Draft coming up, we want to hear from you. Call into the Green Light Hotline on during Draft Weekend and give us your hottest takes, rate your teams pick's, favorite draft moments and general thoughts. Day and night, this hotline is open. Green Light Hotline: ‪(202) 991-0723‬ Green Light Spotify Music: https://open.spotify.com/user/951jyryv2nu6l4iqz9p81him9?si=17c560d10ff04a9b   Spotify Layup Line: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=675d445ddb824c42   Green Light Tube YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/GreenLightTube1   Green Light with Chris Long:   Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    1:29:41
  • Ben Solak! Jordan Palmer! NFL Draft, QB Training & Best Edge Rushers
    (2:30) - Hello & Layup Line Roulette (14:42) - Ben Solak on the 2023 NFL Draft, Best Edge Rushers, Jalen Carter's Outlook, Wide Receiver Depth and Best Fits for OLineman presented by Miller Lite (1:01:43) - Jordan Palmer talks QBs of the 2023 NFL Draft, Training Quarterbacks, Best Practices and New Advancements in Football Training & 2023 Predictions for Trey Lance & Mac Jones presented by Miller Lite (1:48:29) - Green Light Softball Week 5 Recap & Reid Around the World: Pizza Delivery Man Hero, Rachel McAdams & Shower Debates Green Light Spotify Music: https://open.spotify.com/user/951jyryv2nu6l4iqz9p81him9?si=17c560d10ff04a9b   Spotify Layup Line: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1olmCMKGMEyWwOKaT1Aah3?si=675d445ddb824c42   Green Light Tube YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/GreenLightTube1   Green Light with Chris Long:   Subscribe and enjoy weekly content including podcasts, documentaries, live chats, celebrity interviews and more including hot news items, trending discussions from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA are just a small part of what we will be sharing with you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    2:15:02

About Green Light with Chris Long

Former NFL’er Chris Long, his best friend Macon, and a cast of several, join forces to bring you an expert look at all things Pro Football & a novice look at everything else. Featuring interviews with the biggest names in sports & entertainment, occasional digressions into the absurd, and frequent lapses in judgment.
Podcast website

