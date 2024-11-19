Mavs are in trouble, Wembanyama catches fire, LeBron's crazy stats & NBA rookie rankings

Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh discuss the worrying Mavericks and Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama's and LeBron James's hot shooting, and their rankings of the top NBA rookies so far this season. (00:40) - Are the Mavericks in trouble?(12:20) - Are the Timberwolves worse off than the Mavericks?(17:45) - Is Donovan Clingan the best rookie in this class?(22:35) - Victor Wembanyama's red-hot 3-pt shooting(30:30) - LeBron James continues to amaze(41:10) - 2024-25 NBA rookie rankings On this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Tom Haberstroh. The guys kick off the episode by talking about the Dallas Mavericks, who have lost four consecutive games and don't look like the defending Western Conference Champions.Similarly, the Minnesota Timberwolves do not look like a team that would've made it to the Western Conference Finals. Is it Anthony Edwards' fault? Do they miss Karl Anthony-Towns? Should the Timberwolves be concerned about the clunky fit of their current roster?Portland Trail Blazers' rookie center Donovan Clingan racked up 8 blocks against Minnesota on Wednesday, and he's starting to look like he might be the best big man in this year's draft class.Victor Wembanyama must've been listening last week when Kevin and Tom told him to stop shooting so many 3s, because he's made 20 of them in his last 3 games and seems to be breaking basketball on both ends of the floor.LeBron James has posted three consecutive triple-doubles, as he nears his 40th birthday. Tom has an incredible stat that doesn't feel real but sums up just how productive this season has been for James. However, the Lakers still have major issues they need to work out.Finally, the guys go through a way too early look at the 2024-25 NBA rookie rankings. There's a big surprise at the #1 spot and a few guys that are ready to jump up the list in a hurry. Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts