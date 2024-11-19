Dead Sixers, Franz’s growth, feisty Clippers, Fox’s hot scoring & Cavs-Celtics battle
Kevin O'Connor is joined by Mo Dakhil to give their thoughts and takeaway's from Monday night's NBA action. The duo start off with the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Golden State Warriors, as they discuss the Clippers' playoff aspirations and how much the Warriors should still scare teams in the Western conference. Next up is the Atlanta Hawks' dramatic victory over the Sacramento Kings, as the duo discus De'Aaron Fox and Zachary Risacher, among others. In other news, Franz Wagner looks to be coming into his own just as Kevin predicted, and the Cleveland Cavaliers look to keep their undefeated streak alive against the Boston Celtics. Kevin and Mo also touch on the NBA Cup and a rumored change to the All-Star Game structure.Later, Spike Eskin joins the show to do a deep dive on the utterly depressing Philadelphia 76ers, who blew a 19-point lead to fall to 2-11 tonight. Spike vents about the apparent lack of effort on the court and why the Joel Embiid return has been such a disaster so far. Kevin isn't ready to give up on the Sixers just yet due to some star talent still performing at a high level and a weak conference, but they're nevertheless off to a nightmarish start. Kevin & Spike finish off the show with their thoughts on Linkin Park's latest album.(1:20) - Clippers beat Warriors(13:05) - Hawks beat Kings(27:00) - Magic beat Suns(32:45) - Are the Cavs in the same tier as the Celtics?(41:00) - Thoughts on the NBA Cup & potential All-Star Game changes(47:40) - Sixers deep dive with Spike Eskin(1:10:30) - Linkin Park's new album
--------
1:21:36
Mavs are in trouble, Wembanyama catches fire, LeBron's crazy stats & NBA rookie rankings
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh discuss the worrying Mavericks and Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama's and LeBron James's hot shooting, and their rankings of the top NBA rookies so far this season. (00:40) - Are the Mavericks in trouble?(12:20) - Are the Timberwolves worse off than the Mavericks?(17:45) - Is Donovan Clingan the best rookie in this class?(22:35) - Victor Wembanyama's red-hot 3-pt shooting(30:30) - LeBron James continues to amaze(41:10) - 2024-25 NBA rookie rankings On this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Tom Haberstroh. The guys kick off the episode by talking about the Dallas Mavericks, who have lost four consecutive games and don't look like the defending Western Conference Champions.Similarly, the Minnesota Timberwolves do not look like a team that would've made it to the Western Conference Finals. Is it Anthony Edwards' fault? Do they miss Karl Anthony-Towns? Should the Timberwolves be concerned about the clunky fit of their current roster?Portland Trail Blazers' rookie center Donovan Clingan racked up 8 blocks against Minnesota on Wednesday, and he's starting to look like he might be the best big man in this year's draft class.Victor Wembanyama must've been listening last week when Kevin and Tom told him to stop shooting so many 3s, because he's made 20 of them in his last 3 games and seems to be breaking basketball on both ends of the floor.LeBron James has posted three consecutive triple-doubles, as he nears his 40th birthday. Tom has an incredible stat that doesn't feel real but sums up just how productive this season has been for James. However, the Lakers still have major issues they need to work out.Finally, the guys go through a way too early look at the 2024-25 NBA rookie rankings. There's a big surprise at the #1 spot and a few guys that are ready to jump up the list in a hurry. Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts
--------
1:02:46
Peak Jokic, Westbrook’s revival, the undefeated Cavaliers & NBA injury madness
Kevin O'Connor is joined by Adam Mares to break down the biggest storylines from around the NBA, including Nikola Jokic's early bid for another MVP, Luka Doncic's struggles with the Dallas Mavericks, the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, whether Oklahoma City should go all-in, some key injury news and much more.Kevin and Adam start with Nikola Jokic's big night, as the duo break down what's changed about the Joker's game this year that's made him even more dangerous and why Russell Westbrook fits so well in Denver's scheme. On the other side of Sunday night's game, the Dallas Mavericks are now 5-5, and Luka Doncic's lack of development so far this season is starting to catch up with them.Joel Embiid makes his return Tuesday night, and Kevin and Adam discuss how the Philadelphia 76ers can best utilize him if they want to be a legitimate playoff team. The Sixers aren't the only team affected by injuries so far this season, as the Oklahoma City Thunder are treading water without a few key players. The hosts discuss whether or not OKC needs to break the bank and go all-in this season with a player like Giannis.Later, Kevin and Adam discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers starting the season 12-0 and how far that could last, plus what's not clicking with the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo finish up by answering a mailbag question on how Jayson Tatum's early successes could raise the ceiling for the Boston Celtics.(0:50) - Why Nikola Jokic is already playing at an MVP level(16:15) - Luka Doncic's early struggles(22:30) - How Sixers can best build around Joel Embiid(29:30) - NBA injury madness: time for OKC to make a move?(39:55) - How long can the Cavaliers stay undefeated?(45:10) - Things just aren't clicking yet in Milwaukee(47:20) - Does Jayson Tatum's play raise Celtics ceiling?Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts
--------
52:19
9 NBA Observations: Wemby needs to step up, Sixers in trouble & more
The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.Can the Philadelphia 76ers survive their atrocious start without Tyrese Maxey and with Joel Embiid slated to play his first game of the season this Tuesday against New York? What adjustments need to be made in San Antonio to get Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul playing complementary basketball that bolsters Wemby's strengths? Will Zion Williamson ever be Zion Williamson again? All that and more on today's Kevin O'Connor Show.(0:50) - Sixers aren't who we thought they were(5:10) - Can anything fix the east vs. west conference imbalance?(7:10) - Cavs are 9-0, can they get to 60 wins?(10:30) - Should NBA abandon conferences and go to 58 games?(16:00) - How can CP3 and Wemby get on the same page?(25:45) - Kings can reach a new level with DeRozan add(28:40) - Can Zion ever be Zion again?(34:20) - Jalen Johnson's usage is crazy(38:22) - Ja Morant is back with a vengeance🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTubeCheck out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts
--------
46:26
Are the Warriors for real? Plus Haliburton’s struggles, NBA Soap Opera teams & is Gradey Dick making a leap?
On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by True Hoops' David Thorpe to discuss the biggest headlines from the start of the NBA season. They break down the reason for the Golden State Warriors' hot start this year and what has held back Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.Also on today's show, they discuss the emergence of Gradey Dick for the Toronto Raptors and what will happen to the San Antonio Spurs without Gregg Popovich. They wrap up the episode with mailbag questions from listeners, ranging from how the Pistons can become competitive and which team will turn into a soap opera. (5:54) The Warriors hot start(13:30) Gradey Dick's big second year(21:47) Gregg Popovich's health issue(24:22) What is wrong with Tyrese Haliburton?(33:25) Pacers trade targets(40:02) Fixing the Pistons(43:03) Soap Opera teams(51:31) Bright future teams
Big news, hoop-heads. Kevin O'Connor is joining Yahoo Sports and his new podcast, The Kevin O'Connor Show, is premiering this October ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Subscribe for in-depth discussions, interviews & special guests as KOC navigates the ins and outs of everything NBA (and maybe a little college hoops too).