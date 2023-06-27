Matt Harmon and the rest of the Yahoo Sports’ world-class fantasy experts (Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski & Dalton Del Don) dish out top-notch fantasy advice...
Countdown to camp: WR, TE questions we have + Kyle Pitts talks about Falcons team on the rise
With training camps getting started across the league, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens wrap up our countdown to camp mini series by posing their biggest fantasy questions at the WR and TE position heading into August. But first, the two had to react to the big NFL news of the week: Denzel Mims getting traded to the Lions. Yes, of course they also touched on the Washington organization getting rid of Dan Snyder as well, but the two also conduct a deep dive to see if Mims could be fantasy relevant with his new team in Detroit. Harmon and Behrens then share their three biggest questions at the WR and TE position before providing some 'honorable mention' questions as well. Harmon then ends the show with one of the most intriguing TEs in fantasy football and in real life: Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts. Harmon and Pitts touch on Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson and what the expectations are for this young Falcons team heading into 2023. 4:12 - Care or don't care: Denzel Mims trade to Lions9:28 - Congrats DC fans: Dan Snyder is officially gone13:20 - Countdown to camp: Fantasy WR, TE questions we want answered in August14:20 - Can we trust these rookie 1st round WRs in fantasy?21:51 - Can Garrett Wilson live up to lofty ADP?29:03 - Making sense of the Broncos skill players34:52 - What does Odell have left?41:22 - Any fantasy viable weapons in Carolina (outside of Miles Sanders)?46:22 - Will any Chiefs WR emerge as a legit 1?53:45 - Honorable mentions59:37 - Kyle Pitts interviewSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/20/2023
1:08:01
Countdown to camp: RB questions we have + Alexander Mattison talks RB pay & being the Vikings' lead back
What a week to have a dedicated podcast for running backs. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don continue our mini countdown to camp series by looking at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered at the RB position this August.Of course the two start the pod by debating the real life and fantasy implications of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard not receiving long-term deals before the franchise tag deadline. Both agree we could see some serious hold outs from Barkley and Jacobs this summer.The two then alternate between each of their three biggest questions they want answered during the training camp and preseason at the RB position.And who better to end our RB-centric show then the newly minted RB1 in Minnesota join the pod. Alexander Mattison connects with Matt Harmon to discuss his increased role with the Vikings, the debate around the value of RBs in the NFL and his thoughts on Kirk Cousins in the new Netflix show 'Quarterbacks'.2:00 - Reaction and fantasy implications of Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard not getting long term deals12:34 - Countdown to camp: Fantasy RB questions we want answered in August13:39 - Where does Dalvin Cook sign?18:45 - Does Bijan Robinson's 'offensive weapon' role actually help Tyler Allgeier?23:45 - How far along is Breece Hall's ACL recovery?26:14 - Initial thoughts on Netflix's 'Quarterback' show28:39 - Does Damien Harris have a major role in Buffalo?32:36 - Who is Tony Pollard's backup in Dallas?39:38 - What does Saints backfield behind Kamara look like?42:38 - Rapid Fire other RB fantasy questions46:25 - Interview: Alexander Mattison46:45 - Mattison on assuming the RB1 role in Minnesota52:37 - Mattison on Vikings being disrespected54:00 - Mattison on the state of RB position in the league58:45 - Mattison's reaction to Kirk Coustin on Netflix's 'Quarterback' showSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/18/2023
1:03:11
Countdown to camp: Fantasy QB questions we want answered in August
Believe it or not, we are less than two weeks away from all 32 NFL training camps getting underway. Some teams even have rookies reporting as early as next week.To get you ready for all the action, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens begin our 'Countdown to camp' mini-series where we look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered in August. Essentially a fantasy football training camp viewer guide to what you need to be on the look out for in the preseason.First up, the six burning questions we want answered at the QB position. Harmon and Behrens take turns picking what they'll be focused on the most in July and August. Harmon and Behrens alternate between their top three biggest questions before finishing the pod with a rapid fire section of 'honorable mention' questions they have going into Training Camp and the preseason. 3:57 - Intro to countdown to camp series5:36 - Can Anthony Richardson keep other Colts skill players fantasy viable?16:49 - What is Jordan Love?25:22 - What does 'leveling up' look like for Justin Fields?32:05 - Does Kenny Pickett make Pittsburgh a valuable fantasy offense in year two?40:30 - Will Deshaun Watson ever be an elite fantasy QB again?47:30 - How does Kellen Moore unlock Justin Herbert and Chargers offense?54:05 - Rapid fire: QB questions we want answered in AugustSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/12/2023
1:01:52
Who's this year's Jalen Hurts? (Dark horse Fantasy MVP)
This time last year many were still questioning if Jalen Hurts was the answer at QB in Philadelphia. While many bought into Hurts as a fantasy QB heading into last year not many predicted the league winning type season he put together in 2022. So who is this year's Jalen Hurts? In our last installment of the "Flip the script" series Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens attempt to identify the player that goes from being a solid fantasy contributor to league winning MVP type player in 2023. But first, to start the podcast, Behrens and Harmon say goodbye to the 'Condo Cast era' of the pod as its Harmon's last time recording with the now iconic double doors. The two then debate the best QB, RB and WR options for the title of 'This year's Jalen Hurts'. 0:55 - We say our goodbyes to the CondoCast era of the pod3:00 - Important programming announcement for the pod6:05 - Flip the script: Who is this year's Jalen Hurts?13:30 - Candidate: Justin Fields22:32 - Candidate: Justin Herbert25:05 - Candidate: Trevor Lawrence30:58 - Candidate: Daniel Jones36:13 - Candidate: Anthony Richardson41:41 - Andy's secret candidate46:12 - Dark horse RB fantasy MVP candidates52:36 - Matt's dark horse fantasy MVP WR candidates58:49 - The finalistsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/29/2023
1:06:51
Who's this year's Jamaal Williams (backup RB that becomes elite fantasy play)
How many of you had Jamaal Williams finishing as a top ten running back in fantasy in 2022? Didn't think so.Continuing our 'Flip the script' series, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to identify this year's Jamaal Williams: A backup running back in real life that becomes an elite fantasy play in 2023.The two begin with an obvious conversation around David Montgomery taking over Williams' role in Detroit and what we can expect from Williams in New Orleans. Harmon then reveals one of his favorite underrated running backs that just joined Sean Payton in Denver.The two also attempt to make sense of Seattle, Philadelphia and Kansas City's backfields and what could be the best fantasy plays this season. Unlike the past few podcasts in this series, Harmon and Del Don end up far apart with their top pick for this year's title as 'this year's Jamaal Williams.' Producer Collin comes in the end to break the tie and announce the winner.2:21 - Flip the script: Who is this year's Jamaal Williams?6:28 - Candidate: David Montgomery10:44 - Who's better: Jamaal Williams or David Montgomery?13:41 - Candidate: Semajae Perine19:00 - Candidate: Jamaal Williams (again)20:27 - Candidate: Zach Charbonnet23:15 - Candidate: Tyler Alligeier27:03 - Candidate: Jaylen Warren30:43 - Candidate: Kenneth Gainwell34:35 - Candidate: Rashaad Penny39:03 - Candidate: Gus Edwards41:28 - Candidate: Clyde Edwards-Helaire43:40 - Dalton's secret list of candidates46:50 - The finalists48:03 - The pickSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
