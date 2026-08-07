We are finally back in your feeds on the daily. Kicking off our draft season coverage we have Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski providing their 12 ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ when drafting in 2026. No matter the format, no matter the the competition, these tips will help you in all fantasy walks of life.



(3:30) Rick Pearsall out for season



(10:30) Don't rush to draft a QB



(15:35) Don't wait too long at TE



(28:30) Don't draft into injuries



(38:05) Do prioritize the good ecosystems



(45:10) Do build the best WR room possible



(52:35) Don't fixate too hard on Year 2 WRs



(57:35) Don't thumb up your nose at ADP



(1:04:00) Don't be overly adherent to one draft strategy



(1:06:50) Don't insure your RB at the draft



(1:12:50) Do practice patience with rookies



(1:26:55) Do consider the early-season schedule



(1:28:25) Don't allow fantasy to ruin football



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