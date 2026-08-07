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- Matt Harmon and Hayden Winks are here to put a bow on ‘Draft Strategy’ week on the pod by getting a little negative. Everyone in fantasy knows that if your first round pick ‘busts’ it could sink your entire season. Harmon and Winks look at the 12 consensus first round picks this year and examine how each could ‘bust’ in 2026. The two also end the show by taking audience questions in our new ‘Fantasy Hotline’ segment.
(4:05) 1.01 - Jahmyr Gibbs
(9:10) 1.02 - Bijan Robinson
(16:20) 1.03 - Ja’Marr Chase
(19:25) 1.04 - Puka Nacua
(25:50) 1.05 - Christian McCaffrey
(32:25) 1.06 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba
(36:40) 1.07 - Jonathan Taylor
(40:30) 1.08 - Amon-Ra St. Brown
(46:45) 1.09 - CeeDee Lamb
(54:05) 1.10 - James Cook III
(59:55) 1.11 - Justin Jefferson
(1:07:40) 1.12 - Ashton Jeanty/Saquon Barkley
(1:16:00) Training Camp players we're buying and selling
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on your favorite podcast app:
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📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
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📷 @YahooFantasy: https://www.instagram.com/YahooFantasy
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- Matt Harmon and Chris Allen continue draft strategy week on the pod by identifying the player with the highest ceiling in each of the first 12 rounds of drafts this year. Harmon and Allen alternate picks to craft the 2026 'All-Upside' team in fantasy. For the fantasy managers that live by the saying 'upside wins championships' this pod is for you.
(03:39) Stefon Diggs signs with Commanders
(13:36) Round 1: Ja'Marr Chase
(23:36) Round 2: Brock Bowers
(29:30) Round 3: Malik Nabers
(37:55) Round 4: Jaylen Waddle
(47:30) Round 5: Luther Burden III
(53:10) Round 6: Mike Evans
(1:00:30) Round 7: Rhamondre Stevenson
(1:04:40) Round 8: Jordyn Tyson
(1:08:45) Round 9: Chris Godwin
(1:12:10) Round 10: Commanders RBs
(1:17:25) Round 11: Jayden Reed
(1:20:30) Round 12: Tank Bigsby
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on your favorite podcast app:
🎧 Apple Podcasts
🎧 Spotify
🖥️ YouTube
📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
And check out Matt Harmon and Yahoo Fantasy on our socials:
📷 @YahooFantasy: https://www.instagram.com/YahooFantasy
⌚ @YahooFantasy: https://www.tiktok.com/@yahoofantasy
🐦 @YahooFantasy: https://x.com/YahooFantasy
🟦 @YahooFantasy: https://www.facebook.com/YahooFantasy/
- Matt Harmon and Ray Garvin are attempting the impossible as they try to draft the 'perfect' team in fantasy. The two share their favorite pick in each round of drafts (according to Yahoo's ADP) as they craft their perfect fantasy roster. Harmon and Garvin complete a 15-round draft and give you 30 names you need to consider in your own drafts this month.
(4:35) Round 1: Jonathan Taylor + ARSB
(13:00) Round 2: De'Von Achane + Kenneth Walker III
(21:45) Round 3: George Pickens + Tee Higgins
(32:40) Round 4: Javonte Williams + Jaylen Waddle
(38:50) Round 5: Emeka Egbuka + D'Andre Swift
(45:30) Round 6: TreVeyon Henderson + Rome Odunze
(57:30) Round 7: Harold Fannin Jr. + Rhamondre Stevenson
(1:03:20) Round 8: Dak Prescott + Trevor Lawrence
(1:10:55) Round 9: Parker Washington + J.K. Dobbins
(1:15:50) Round 10: Courland Sutton + Jonathon Brooks
(1:19:15) Round 11: Michael Wilson + Jayden Reed
(1:22:00) Round 12: Romeo Doubs + Rachaad White
(1:24:20) Round 13: Jalen Coker + Oronde Gadsden II
(1:26:30) Round 14: Xavier Worthy + Jaydon Blue
(1:28:35) Round 15: Alvin Kamara + De'Zhaun Stribling
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on your favorite podcast app:
🎧 Apple Podcasts
🎧 Spotify
🖥️ YouTube
📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
And check out Matt Harmon and Yahoo Fantasy on our socials:
📷 @YahooFantasy: https://www.instagram.com/YahooFantasy
⌚ @YahooFantasy: https://www.tiktok.com/@yahoofantasy
🐦 @YahooFantasy: https://x.com/YahooFantasy
🟦 @YahooFantasy: https://www.facebook.com/YahooFantasy/
- Matt Harmon and Justin Boone are back to identify their biggest sleepers this draft season. Harmon and Boone alternate between their favorite 10 sleepers they think can outkick ADP. To end the show, Yahoo college football fantasy analyst Eric Froton joins Harmon to share his four favorite CFB sleepers.
(5:20) - Colts WR Josh Downs
(12:50) - Texans WR Jayden Higgins
(21:00) - Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
(29:10) - Dolphins QB Malik Willis
(39:20) - Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed
(46:00) - Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue
(51:45) - Broncos RB Jonah Coleman
(59:30) - Rams TE Terrance Ferguson
(1:03:00) - Falcons RB Zachariah Branch
(1:07:10) - Commanders WR Antonio Williams
(1:13:00) - Eric Froton's top 4 CFF sleepers for 2026
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on your favorite podcast app:
🎧 Apple Podcasts
🎧 Spotify
🖥️ YouTube
📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
And check out Matt Harmon and Yahoo Fantasy on our socials:
📷 @YahooFantasy: https://www.instagram.com/YahooFantasy
⌚ @YahooFantasy: https://www.tiktok.com/@yahoofantasy
🐦 @YahooFantasy: https://x.com/YahooFantasy
🟦 @YahooFantasy: https://www.facebook.com/YahooFantasy/
- We are finally back in your feeds on the daily. Kicking off our draft season coverage we have Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski providing their 12 ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ when drafting in 2026. No matter the format, no matter the the competition, these tips will help you in all fantasy walks of life.
(3:30) Rick Pearsall out for season
(10:30) Don't rush to draft a QB
(15:35) Don't wait too long at TE
(28:30) Don't draft into injuries
(38:05) Do prioritize the good ecosystems
(45:10) Do build the best WR room possible
(52:35) Don't fixate too hard on Year 2 WRs
(57:35) Don't thumb up your nose at ADP
(1:04:00) Don't be overly adherent to one draft strategy
(1:06:50) Don't insure your RB at the draft
(1:12:50) Do practice patience with rookies
(1:26:55) Do consider the early-season schedule
(1:28:25) Don't allow fantasy to ruin football
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on your favorite podcast app:
🎧 Apple Podcasts
🎧 Spotify
🖥️ YouTube
📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
And check out Matt Harmon and Yahoo Fantasy on our socials:
📷 @YahooFantasy: https://www.instagram.com/YahooFantasy
⌚ @YahooFantasy: https://www.tiktok.com/@yahoofantasy
🐦 @YahooFantasy: https://x.com/YahooFantasy
🟦 @YahooFantasy: https://www.facebook.com/YahooFantasy/
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About Yahoo Fantasy Forecast with Matt Harmon
Matt Harmon and the rest of Yahoo Sports’ world-class fantasy football experts dish out high-level fantasy advice on America’s top fantasy football platform. Matt & company bring you diverse insights and strategies to suit any play-style in a fantasy show guaranteed to make you a more informed manager. In your pocket and in your ears five days a week from August until the end of the regular season, listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.Podcast website
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