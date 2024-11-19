Playoff hopes for teams on the bubble: Bengals, 49ers, Colts, Broncos & more
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon take an in-depth look at the middle class of the NFL as they determine whether each playoff-hopeful team should be preparing for a playoff push or packing their bags.First, the duo start with the news that the New York Jets fired their general manager Joe Douglas. This move was mostly expected, but it really puts in perspective how far this franchise has fallen from the optimism surrounding the Aaron Rodgers acquisition just two offseasons ago. Nate and Matt also discuss whether Rodgers could return (on another team) in 2025.Moving on to some teams more deserving of attention, Nate and Matt start with teams on the bubble in the AFC playoff race, as they diagnose the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals (both sit under 10% playoff odds), Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and decide whether they are ready to make a playoff push or are destined for Cancun.The NFC race is even tighter than the AFC, as Nate and Matt give their predictions on the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before attempting to parse out a neck-and-neck NFC West that includes the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.(3:35) Jets fire GM Joe Douglas(10:05) Playoffs or pack it up: Dolphins(17:05) Playoffs or pack it up: Bengals(26:10) Playoffs or pack it up: Colts(34:25) Playoffs or pack it up: Broncos(43:25) Playoffs or pack it up: Falcons(51:00) Playoffs or pack it up: Buccaneers(54:40) Playoffs or pack it up: Seahawks(1:02:40) Playoffs or pack it up: 49ers(1:10:05) Playoffs or pack it up: Cardinals(1:18:25) Playoffs or pack it up: Rams
2025 NFL Draft deep dive with Dane Brugler & NFL Week 11 preview
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.Nate and Charles start off the show with the five biggest games of Week 11, as they discuss how the Pittsburgh Steelers can beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, how Patrick Mahomes will attack the Buffalo Bills two-high defense, what to watch for when Joe Burrow takes on Jesse Minter's fierce Los Angeles Chargers defense, how the Atlanta Falcons can beat the Denver Broncos and whether or not the Chicago Bears can rise to the challenge against the rival Green Bay Packers.Next, the Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Nate to deep dive into the 2025 NFL Draft class. The duo start off by breaking down the class as a whole by position, discussing strengths and weaknesses, giving insights into an unusual quarterback class, brain-dumping on running backs and wide receivers and much more. Next, Nate and Dane compare their latest 2025 big boards by discussing players they disagreed most on, which guys they wish they could've included in their top 50, their favorite players to watch overall and more.(2:05) Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers(8:30) Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills(14:45) Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers(18:20) Atlanta Falcons @ Denver Broncos(20:50) Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears(26:15) 2025 NFL Draft class overview(1:08:15) Comparing big boards: biggest differences, favorite players
NFL midseason special: best rookies, true Super Bowl contenders, surprises/disappointments & more
The three man weave returns as Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald for a special midseason awards show. The trio check in on their preseason takes, predict true Super Bowl contenders, give their biggest surprises & disappointments so far this season and much more.Nate, Matt and Charles kick things off with their short list of true Super Bowl contenders, as everyone has the same top four teams, but things get interesting after that. On the flip side, the hosts also predict which three NFL teams will end up with the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they all happened to have the exact same list. The trio also give their thoughts on the Chicago Bears parting ways with OC Shane Waldron after a disastrous few weeks coming out of the bye.Nate, Matt and Charles move on to their biggest surprises & disappointments on offense and defense and their standout rookies through ten weeks, breaking down the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers wide receivers, the Dallas Cowboys defense, the Los Angeles Chargers defense and more.Later, the three hosts wrap up the show with their favorite thing they've watched this season (Charles has some words on Antonio Pierce), looking back at preseason takes they made and either taking a victory lap or eating crow, their favorite niche players to watch and favorite coordinators and position coaches.(2:55) Teams that can actually win the Super Bowl(11:30) Predicting the three worst NFL teams this season(19:10) Thoughts on Bears firing OC Shane Waldron(25:50) Biggest surprises & disappointments: offense(39:15) Biggest surprises & disappointments: defense(50:20) Biggest surprises & disappointments: rookies(58:25) Favorite thing we've watched this season(1:07:00) Preseason take victory laps(1:10:50) Preseason takes we want back(1:16:00) Favorite niche players(1:17:35 Favorite coordinators & position coaches
Week 10 lookahead: Lions-Texans deep dive, one thing to watch in EVERY game
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald as they look ahead to Week 10 of the NFL season by deep diving on the biggest matchup of the weekend and giving one thing to watch in every single game.Nate and Charles start with the Detroit Lions taking on the Houston Texans on Sunday night, as it's hard to see how Houston can stop the Lions from dominating both sides of the ball, but Nate points out that having Joe Mixon on the field makes a big difference. Both predict a Lions win, but there is a scenario where C.J. Stroud can play enough hero ball to keep it close.Next, Nate and Charles give one thing to watch for every Week 10 matchup as they get into the one interesting matchup in the Munich game, a big rookie quarterback battle, the Pope sending encouraging words to the New Orleans Saints, how Bo Nix can beat the Spagnuolo defense, Jayden Daniels vs. Mike Tomlin, how Aaron Rodgers will attack the Arizona defense and much more.Nate finishes up with a mailbag question on the Los Angeles Chargers run game as he takes a closer look at the offense in its first year under Jim Harbaugh.(4:35) Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans(20:25) New York Giants @ Carolina Panthers(26:10) New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears(31:10) Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints(34:55) Buffalo Bills @ Indianapolis Colts(38:15) San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers(42:25) Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs(47:30) Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers(51:20) Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars(53:15) Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys(57:25) New York Jets @ Arizona Cardinals(1:01:30) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders(1:06:40) Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams(1:12:20) What's wrong with the Chargers run game?
NFL trade deadline instant analysis, Steelers land Mike Williams & Week 9 takeaways
Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to give their instant reactions and analysis for every major trade after a wild NFL trade deadline before diving into their favorite (and least favorite) things they saw in Week 9 of NFL action.The duo start off with the eight biggest trades from trade deadline day, as they give thumbs up or down on every transaction, including Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys and more.Later, Nate and Matt dive into their six favorite (and two least favorite) things they saw in Week 9. Matt highlights Liam Coen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Jets passing game and the Los Angeles Chargers defense, while Nate highlights the Detroit Lions, Bijan Robinson and the new faces showing up big on the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles defenses. Matt is upset about the Jermaine Burton saga, while Nate is flabbergasted at the Shane Waldron Chicago Bears offense.(2:10) Trade deadline instant analysis: thumbs up or down(32:45) Liam Coen is crushing it(41:30) Lions are juggernauts(49:05) Jets passing game came alive(53:30) Bijan Robinson(58:15) Chargers defense is scary(1:05:15) New faces on Rams & Eagles defenses show up big(1:12:10) Least favorite things from Week 9
