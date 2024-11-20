Locked On Fantasy Basketball – Daily NBA Fantasy Basketball Podcast

Wild Night In The NBA With Ellis, Black, Vucevic All Going Off! Fantasy Basketball Implications

Anthony Black's breakout performance for the Orlando Magic, with a stunning 20-point, 9-assist game, has NBA Fantasy Basketball buzzing. Meanwhile, Keon Ellis of the Sacramento Kings shocked everyone with a 33-point explosion, including nine three-pointers, showcasing the unpredictable nature of Mike Brown's rotations. Brook Lopez delivered a monstrous line for the Milwaukee Bucks, racking up 27 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 4 blocks, earning the title of "Monstrous Line of the Night." Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks had an unusual stat line, scoring just 7 points but dishing out 19 assists, sparking discussions on his unique play style.Nikola Vucevic also made waves with a solid performance, contributing significantly to his team's efforts and adding depth to the discussion on key players making an impact this season.