Locked On Fantasy Basketball – Daily NBA Fantasy Basketball Podcast

It's Dalton Knecht Day - The New Fantasy Basketball Must Add
NBA Fantasy Basketball fans, get ready for a thrilling update on the latest injury news and waiver wire trends. The Los Angeles Lakers' Dalton Knecht is on fire, scoring 37 points with an impressive 9/12 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum continues to shine with a standout performance of 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists.Join Josh Lloyd from the Locked On Podcast Network as he breaks down the Celtics' victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs' surprising win against the Oklahoma City Thunder without Victor Wembanyama. With Norman Powell, Zach Edey, and Bradley Beal sidelined, how will these injuries impact your Fantasy Basketball strategy? Is Dalton Knecht's shooting streak sustainable, or is it time to sell high?Don't miss out on the latest insights and strategies to enhance your NBA Fantasy Basketball game. Watch or listen now to stay ahead of the competition!The Locked On Fantasy Basketball Podcast is brought to you by Basketball MonsterYour favorite podcast now has a newsletter! In One-stop for ultimate team and league coverage delivered right to your in box. Sign up for free now, at lockedondaily.com.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!PrizePicksDownload the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONNBA and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNBA ChimeMake your fall finances a little greener by working towards your financial goals with Chime. Open your account in 2 minutes at chime.com/NBA.Chime. Feels like progress.BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Rediscover your curiosity with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA today to get 10% off your first month. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
--------
52:44
Wednesday Fantasy Basketball Preview, Streams, Waiver Wire & Strategy
Get ready for an action-packed NBA Fantasy Basketball breakdown! With eight thrilling NBA games on the horizon, we dive into how these matchups could impact your fantasy basketball strategy and betting lines.Join Josh Lloyd as he previews the upcoming games, offering expert advice on streaming options and player additions for leagues of all sizes. From the Orlando Magic's favourable back-to-back schedule to Amen Thompson's athletic prowess and Jalen Suggs' shooting challenges, this episode is packed with insights. Are you prepared to make the most of your fantasy basketball lineup?Stay ahead of the game with strategic tips and last-minute updates. Don't miss out on the chance to enhance your NBA Fantasy Basketball experience – watch or listen now!The Locked On Fantasy Basketball Podcast is brought to you by Basketball MonsterYour favorite podcast now has a newsletter! In One-stop for ultimate team and league coverage delivered right to your in box. Sign up for free now, at lockedondaily.com.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!PrizePicksDownload the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONNBA and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNBA ChimeMake your fall finances a little greener by working towards your financial goals with Chime. Open your account in 2 minutes at chime.com/NBA.Chime. Feels like progress.BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Rediscover your curiosity with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA today to get 10% off your first month. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
--------
33:43
Fantasy Basketball TRADES To Look At In Your NBA Fantasy League
Discover the latest NBA Fantasy Basketball insights as Josh Lloyd breaks down the buy low/sell high opportunities in the league. Dive into the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard's shooting slump and why he's a prime buy low candidate. Explore Mikal Bridges' recent underperformance with the New York Knicks and why improvement is on the horizon.Josh also examines Franz Wagner's impressive yet unsustainable production with the Orlando Magic and Jalen Green's shooting struggles with the Houston Rockets, highlighting why these players are worth considering for your fantasy team. With expert analysis and projections, this episode is packed with actionable insights for Fantasy Basketball enthusiasts.Don't miss out on these crucial NBA Fantasy Basketball strategies—watch or listen now to gain the edge in your league!The Locked On Fantasy Basketball Podcast is brought to you by Basketball MonsterYour favorite podcast now has a newsletter! In One-stop for ultimate team and league coverage delivered right to your in box. Sign up for free now, at lockedondaily.com.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!PrizePicksDownload the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONNBA and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNBA ChimeMake your fall finances a little greener by working towards your financial goals with Chime. Open your account in 2 minutes at chime.com/NBA.Chime. Feels like progress.BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Rediscover your curiosity with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA today to get 10% off your first month. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
--------
42:19
Wild Night In The NBA With Ellis, Black, Vucevic All Going Off! Fantasy Basketball Implications
Anthony Black's breakout performance for the Orlando Magic, with a stunning 20-point, 9-assist game, has NBA Fantasy Basketball buzzing. Meanwhile, Keon Ellis of the Sacramento Kings shocked everyone with a 33-point explosion, including nine three-pointers, showcasing the unpredictable nature of Mike Brown's rotations. Brook Lopez delivered a monstrous line for the Milwaukee Bucks, racking up 27 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 4 blocks, earning the title of "Monstrous Line of the Night." Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks had an unusual stat line, scoring just 7 points but dishing out 19 assists, sparking discussions on his unique play style.Nikola Vucevic also made waves with a solid performance, contributing significantly to his team's efforts and adding depth to the discussion on key players making an impact this season.Join Josh Lloyd as he breaks down these standout performances and challenges the notion that the NBA regular season lacks excitement. With insights into player dynamics and team strategies, this episode is a must-listen for anyone passionate about NBA Fantasy Basketball.Don't miss out on these thrilling NBA insights—watch or listen now to stay ahead in your Fantasy Basketball league!The Locked On Fantasy Basketball Podcast is brought to you by Basketball MonsterYour favorite podcast now has a newsletter! In One-stop for ultimate team and league coverage delivered right to your in box. Sign up for free now, at lockedondaily.com.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!PrizePicksDownload the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONNBA and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNBA ChimeMake your fall finances a little greener by working towards your financial goals with Chime. Open your account in 2 minutes at chime.com/NBA.Chime. Feels like progress.BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Rediscover your curiosity with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA today to get 10% off your first month. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
--------
58:15
Fantasy Basketball Preview & Waiver Wire Streaming Moves For Tuesday
Get ready for an action-packed NBA Fantasy Basketball update! With six thrilling NBA games on the horizon, discover the latest on player injuries and availability, including Nikola Jokic's status for the Denver Nuggets and Victor Wembanyama's potential absence for the San Antonio Spurs.Join Josh Lloyd as he breaks down the best streaming options for your fantasy basketball league, whether you're in a 10-team or 12-team setup. From Ben Simmons to Aaron Wiggins, find out which players can give your team the edge. Plus, get insights into upcoming schedules and how to leverage back-to-back games to maximise your fantasy points. Keep an eye on Keyonte George's performance for the Utah Jazz and Dalton Knecht's impressive run with the Los Angeles Lakers.Don't miss out on these crucial updates and strategies to boost your fantasy basketball game. Watch or listen now to stay ahead in your league!The Locked On Fantasy Basketball Podcast is brought to you by Basketball MonsterYour favorite podcast now has a newsletter! In One-stop for ultimate team and league coverage delivered right to your in box. Sign up for free now, at lockedondaily.com.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!PrizePicksDownload the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONNBA and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNBA ChimeMake your fall finances a little greener by working towards your financial goals with Chime. Open your account in 2 minutes at chime.com/NBA.Chime. Feels like progress.BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Rediscover your curiosity with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA today to get 10% off your first month. GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
About Locked On Fantasy Basketball – Daily NBA Fantasy Basketball Podcast
Locked On Fantasy Basketball podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for all things fantasy basketball. Host Josh Lloyd will help guide your team to glory as he takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from all over the NBA but with a distinct fantasy slant. Locked On Fantasy Basketball podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.