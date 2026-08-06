Locked On Bengals - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Bengals

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PANIC? Why Bengals Fans Shouldn't Overreact to Orlando Brown Losing Rep to Cashius Howell08/06/2026 | 31 mins.Orlando Brown Jr. has been a hot topic for Cincinnati Bengals fans through a week of training camp, and the temperature is only rising after rookie Cashius Howell had an impressive pass rush win on Thursday.
Jake Liscow and Joe Goodberry break down why you shouldn't be TOO concerned just yet about the Bengals' left tackle, Colbie Young forcing his way into a real WR3 battle, and how the CB3 depth battle is developing between DJ Ivey and Tacario Davis.
Photo Credit: Kareem Elgazzar, Frank Bowen IV
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PROBLEM SOLVED? Bengals Defense "Stock Up" | Demetrius Knight & Barrett Carter Flash at Training Camp08/05/2026 | 32 mins.Cincinnati Bengals training camp has been full of impressive performances, and it's more than Dexter Lawrence standing out. Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. have flashed throughout camp, and Al Golden's defense is trending in the right direction.
Jake Liscow and Joe Goodberry break down the stock report after one week of training camp practices, from Erick All potentially transforming the offense, to Colbie Young earning trust. While games will ultimately answer our questions, camp is off to a promising start.
Photo Credit: Katie Stratman
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UNBLOCKABLE: Dexter Lawrence Continues GAME-WRECKING Training Camp For Cincinnati Bengals08/04/2026 | 33 mins.Dexter Lawrence has been so good in Bengals training camp he's overshadowed Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow! If you'd only ever watched the Bengals for the last week, you'd think Lawrence was the best player on the team.
Jake Liscow and Joe Goodberry break down Lawrence's continued dominance, Bryan Cook's first splash play of camp, and Boye Mafe stacking impressive pass rushing plays. Plus, why Cashius Howell needs to get work with the first team and Colbie Young's playmaking continue to stand out!
Photo Credit: Sam Greene & Frank Bowen IV
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Indeed
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- The Cincinnati Bengals have made it a point to work the under center part of the playbook early in training camp, but the early returns suggest that they still need to work out the kinks. Meanwhile, a defense that was maligned in 2025 is off to a strong start.
Jake Liscow and Joe Goodberry break down why it looks like Joe Burrow's offense is struggling under center, and seemingly the whole defense, from Dexter Lawrence to Jordan Battle, making big plays on Monday. Plus, Colbie Young and Tajh Brooks are getting some work with the first team, Tacario Davis showed off his ball skills, and Connor Lew is out there for 11-on-11 work!
Photo Credit: Sam Greene
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FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
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Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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EARLY CAMP TAKEAWAYS: Bengals SHIFT to 3-4 Defense, Joe Burrow Working Under Center08/02/2026 | 32 mins.Two of the biggest takeaways from Cincinnati Bengals' training camp so far are: this is a 3-4 base defense, and they are taking the under center part of the playbook seriously.
Jake Liscow and Joe Goodberry analyze the new defensive identity centered around Dexter Lawrence anchoring a 3-4 front, and Joe Burrow going under center even more than anticipated. Plus, we update camp battles at WR3, slot corner, interior defensive line, tight end, and Kyle Dugger's role.
Photo Credit: Phil Didion
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FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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About Locked On Bengals - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Bengals
Locked On Bengals podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Cincinnati Bengals and the National Football League. Hosted by football analysts Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow, the Locked On Bengals podcast provides your daily Bengals fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the venerable Bengals franchise. Locked On Bengals takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Bengals locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Bengals podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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