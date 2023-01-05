Locked On Bengals - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Goodberry breaks down the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 draft decisions, including passing on tight end
Joe Goodberry joins Jake to break down what he knew about the Bengals draft decisions as they were playing out, and shares his thoughts on the draft class. Plus, we break down how the Bengals may be better in 2023, and need growth in a few areas compared to 2022.
