Locked On Bengals - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it a point to work the under center part of the playbook early in training camp, but the early returns suggest that they still need to work out the kinks. Meanwhile, a defense that was maligned in 2025 is off to a strong start.



Jake Liscow and Joe Goodberry break down why it looks like Joe Burrow's offense is struggling under center, and seemingly the whole defense, from Dexter Lawrence to Jordan Battle, making big plays on Monday. Plus, Colbie Young and Tajh Brooks are getting some work with the first team, Tacario Davis showed off his ball skills, and Connor Lew is out there for 11-on-11 work!



Photo Credit: Sam Greene



Everydayer Club

If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub







Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!



FanDuel



Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.







KALSHI



For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.



Square



Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod



Gametime



Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.



Indeed



Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.



FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.