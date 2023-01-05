Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson bring you an NFL podcast unlike any other, because it comes backed by Pro Football Focus and their unique data insights.
Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson bring you an NFL podcast unlike any other, because it comes backed by Pro Football Focus and their unique data insights. PFF watc... More

  • Draft Grades: 2023 NFL Draft - AFC North & NFC North
    PFF's Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo review the draft selections from the AFC North and NFC North! (3:35) - Chicago Bears (16:46) - Detroit Lions (35:28) - Green Bay Packers (48:15) - Minnesota Vikings (1:05:38) - Baltimore Ravens (1:14:05) - Cincinnati Bengals (1:22:10) - Cleveland Browns (1:39:00) - Pittsburgh Steelers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:54:36
  • Draft Grades: 2023 NFL Draft - AFC South & NFC South
    PFF's Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo review the draft selections from the AFC South and NFC South! (4:00) - Houston Texans (33:58) - Indianapolis Colts (43:00) - Jacksonville Jaguars (55:03) - Tennessee Titans (1:06:28) - Atlanta Falcons (1:19:39) - Carolina Panthers (1:27:40) - New Orleans Saints (1:37:00) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:50:58
  • Draft Grades: 2023 NFL Draft - AFC West & NFC West
    PFF's Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo review the draft selections from the AFC West and NFC West! 00:00 - Intro 03:36 - Los Angeles Rams 31:18 - San Francisco 49ers 40:33 - Seattle Seahawks 56:18 - Denver Broncos 01:06:29 - Kansas City Chiefs 01:23:25 - Las Vegas Raiders 01:38:49 - Los Angeles Chargers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:55:40
  • Draft Grades: 2023 NFL Draft - AFC East & NFC East
    PFF's Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo review the draft selections from the AFC East and NFC East! (4:00) - Buffalo Bills (12:50) - Miami Dolphins (23:13) - New England Patriots (36:25) - New York Jets (49:38) - Dallas Cowboys (1:0:05) - New York Giants (1:12:00) - Philadelphia Eagles (1:29:40) - Washington Commanders Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:46:18
  • 2023 NFL Draft: Night One Recap
    PFF's Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo review night one of the 2023 NFL Draft. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    2:00:24

About The PFF NFL Podcast

Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson bring you an NFL podcast unlike any other, because it comes backed by Pro Football Focus and their unique data insights. PFF watches and grades every player on every play of the NFL season to give you a look inside the game nobody else can rival. From uncovering secret superstars around the league to discussing which teams are best positioned for a Super Bowl run, Steve and Sam use football's most in-depth database to create an informative listen for every level of NFL football fan. Come January, they turn their attention to the draft, because today's NFL has no off-season, and draw upon PFF's play-by-play grading of every FBS college game to shape their draft discussions.
