Scoop City: A show about the NFL

Should you believe in the Eagles and Bills? + Chase Brown on the Bengals fighting for dear life, playing with Joe Burrow and hopping into a fine
The Bills and the Eagles posted huge wins this weekend as the playoff picture came into clearer view. Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel share what they’re hearing and seeing about the teams in serious contention and ask each other whether they believe in the Eagles, Bills, Lions, Chiefs, Rams, Texans and Broncos. Then, Bengals running back Chase Brown stops by to talk about his role in a late-season surge that has kept his team’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread, what it’s like to play in an offense with Joe Burrow and how he’s responding to the league fining him for a celebration on Monday Night Football last week. Plus, Dianna and Chase dish out their Uncrustables for the best of Week 15 and Dianna gets Chase’s read on her reporting that Bill Belichick’s inner circle quietly reached out to the Jets before he ultimately agreed to be the new coach at North Carolina.
Hosts: Dianna Russini, Chase Daniel
Producer: Marissa Dunn
Executive Producer: Michael Martinez
Follow Scoop City on YouTube
Follow Dianna Russini: @DMRussini
Follow Chase Daniel: @ChaseDaniel
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
What people inside the NFL and the college ranks are saying about Belichick going to UNC
It actually happened: Bill Belichick is going be the next head football coach at UNC, not another NFL team. Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel talk with The Athletic’s national college football insider, Bruce Feldman, about what people inside the NFL and college football are saying about why he took the job, whether he’ll be successful and what this means for the next NFL hiring cycle. Dianna also shares with Chase what she learned while reporting at the NFL owners meeting in Texas this week, including scoops on Brock Purdy’s future with the 49ers, the Cowboys’ plans for Mike McCarthy and Micah Parsons, what the Browns might do with GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski and how these past weeks have affected Bryce Young’s standing with the Panthers. And they close the show dishing on the things they’re most excited to watch in this weekend’s slate of games.
1:02:31
Would coaching college make Bill Belichick miserable? + Did the Falcons make a bad bet on Cousins?
Could the coach with the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history be happy working at the college level for the first time? Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel ask legendary coach Bruce Arians, who worked in the pros and in major college programs, what taking a job at a place like UNC would be like for Bill Belichick. They also get insight from Arians on what this year’s class of rookie quarterbacks is bringing to the Bears, Commanders, Patriots and Broncos, on what he sees in Jameis Winston’s recent play and on how the Buccaneers stack up at this point in the season. Plus, Dianna and Chase reflect with each other about which teams made the best and worst bets this year and whether the Falcons bet on Kirk Cousins was a bad one. Finally, they close the show dishing out Uncrustables for the best things they saw in Week 14.
Wishlists for the Ravens, Chiefs, Jets and Bears + The scoop on Andrew Luck coming back to football
Scoop City has made a list and checked it twice for the NFL’s contenders and bottom dwellers. Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel square what the teams trying to make a run need with what they can do, from the Ravens and Chiefs to the Texans and Commanders. They also make wishes for teams trying to bounce back from the bottom like the Browns, Jets, Bears and Bengals. Then, The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, host of the narrative podcast “Luck,” drops by to talk about Andrew Luck taking a job as the GM of Stanford’s football team. And Dianna and Chase close out the show talking about Justin Tucker, when athletes get the yips… and when all of us get the yips in ordinary moments.
How messed up are things in Chicago? + Inside San Francisco’s season from hell
The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a disastrous loss to the Lions on Thanksgiving. Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel get into what got us here, how the locker room is reacting to the moment and what the organization has to do to fix it. They also go deep on the top teams in the NFC, including the Lions and Eagles, and explore how the Bills managed to wrap up the AFC East on December 1. Then, The Athletic’s Michael Silver joins the show to share what he knows about San Francisco’s season from hell and the reporting he did for a recent feature on Lions QB Jared Goff. Plus, Dianna and Chase wrap the show dishing out Uncrustables for the best things that happened in Week 13.
For all the NFL conversation you’d ever want or need, there’s only one place to go: Scoop City, where there’s something for every football fan! The Athletic’s Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini and longtime NFL quarterback Chase Daniel share inside information you need to know about your favorite team, discussions going on in and around the league - and some scoop on life. New episodes on Tuesdays and Fridays.