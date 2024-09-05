Scoop City: A show about the NFL

Should you believe in the Eagles and Bills? + Chase Brown on the Bengals fighting for dear life, playing with Joe Burrow and hopping into a fine

The Bills and the Eagles posted huge wins this weekend as the playoff picture came into clearer view. Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel share what they're hearing and seeing about the teams in serious contention and ask each other whether they believe in the Eagles, Bills, Lions, Chiefs, Rams, Texans and Broncos. Then, Bengals running back Chase Brown stops by to talk about his role in a late-season surge that has kept his team's playoff hopes hanging by a thread, what it's like to play in an offense with Joe Burrow and how he's responding to the league fining him for a celebration on Monday Night Football last week. Plus, Dianna and Chase dish out their Uncrustables for the best of Week 15 and Dianna gets Chase's read on her reporting that Bill Belichick's inner circle quietly reached out to the Jets before he ultimately agreed to be the new coach at North Carolina. Hosts: Dianna Russini, Chase Daniel Producer: Marissa Dunn Executive Producer: Michael Martinez Follow Scoop City on YouTube Follow Dianna Russini: @DMRussini Follow Chase Daniel: @ChaseDaniel