Hour 2: Chef Curry

Time to Get Up with the NBA! After the greatest Game 7 of all time... what will Chef Curry cook up as he faces King James in the Semis... who has more at stake? Plus, QB Anthony Richardson was taken 4th overall by the Colts after only starting 13 games... why does one of our analyst believe he should sit his rookie season. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has been to toast of the town in NYC.. but did the Jets do enough in the draft for their star QB to be a serious contender in the AFC.