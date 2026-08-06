Get Up resumes with a 6:00AM (PT) hot take! If Aaron Donald is added to a d-line already stacked with Myles Garrett, do the Rams become the best defense of all time? Wait for that coffee to kick in before you answer this one!



Meanwhile - Former Browns star Andrew Hawkins, Atlanta legend Harry Douglas, and AFC North expert Kimberley Martin give us the latest on the Browns massive QB battle!



Then - first overall pick Fernando Mendoza may start the season behind veteran Kirk Cousins, but how long will it take for him to commandeer the much sought after Raiders starting job?

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