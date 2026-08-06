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806 episodes
- Get Up resumes with a 6:00AM (PT) hot take! If Aaron Donald is added to a d-line already stacked with Myles Garrett, do the Rams become the best defense of all time? Wait for that coffee to kick in before you answer this one!
Meanwhile - Former Browns star Andrew Hawkins, Atlanta legend Harry Douglas, and AFC North expert Kimberley Martin give us the latest on the Browns massive QB battle!
Then - first overall pick Fernando Mendoza may start the season behind veteran Kirk Cousins, but how long will it take for him to commandeer the much sought after Raiders starting job?
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- Time to Get Up with the Hollywood superstars! After yesterday's news, the only question is, could they be the best of all time?
Meanwhile - Hurts so good! All eyes on the Eagle QB and so far the news is good enough to brotherly love in Philadelphia!
Plus - pennant pictures pixilating into view! We'll show you how all the contenders are coming together as we head to the stretch run!
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- Get Up resumes with Tarik Skubal's Dodgers debut! LA's newest star gave up 2 ER in 6 IP. In a league usually filled with playoff parody, are we staring down the barrel of a third straight Dodgers championship?
Meanwhile - last season, Drake Maye and the Patriots finally took the AFC East back from Josh and the Bills are a half decade of Buffalo dominance! Can the Bills snatch the elusive AFC East title back from those sneaky Pats??
Then - Graz is live from Cowboys training camp with updates on Dak, Jerry's behind the scenes dealings, and sensational rookie Caleb Down!
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- Time to Get Up with a dazzling Dodgers debut undone at the unfriendly confines - huge night at Wrigley, we've got you covered!
Meanwhile - oh Micah on a mission! Did you hear what he said? The question is - can he back it up in time to save the season in Green Bay?
Plus - a quarterback decision made in Cleveland - are the Browns finally gonna get it right in the spot where they always go wrong?
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- It's time to Get Up!
With the NFL season just a month away, all eyes are on Patrick Mahomes. The latest developments could have a major impact on the Chiefs heading into the season.
Then, the MLB trade deadline reshaped the league. The Get Up crew breaks down the biggest winners and losers and tackles the hot-button question: are the Dodgers ruining baseball?
Plus, revenge season has arrived in the NFL. Which coaches, players, and teams have the biggest chips on their shoulders heading into the new year?
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About Get Up
Sports news, opinion and analysis with Mike Greenberg and ESPN analysts.Podcast website
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