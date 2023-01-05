Sports news, opinion and analysis with Mike Greenberg and ESPN analysts. More
Hour 2: The Blueprint
It is time to Get Up with the NBA! Legs has the blueprint for Lakers Shutting Down Steph. AND what the Warriors NEED to Fix for Game 2. Plus, JJ Watt joins the show, what's next for the future hall of famer and HIS advice for Aaron Rodgers taking a leadership role with the Jets!
5/3/2023
46:45
Hour 1: California Classic
Time to Get Up with a California classic! Oh what a game one - was the last shot the worst shot of the entire night? Was that the AD of our wildest dreams - has the Brow's best been unlocked in time to win the Lakers a title? The most important opinion of that is YES! We'll tell you why this series may have swung last night in a way that never comes back!
5/3/2023
46:40
Hour 2: Epic Matchup
On this hour of Get Up...James Harden turns back the clock and the Celtics fall apart. How much trouble is Boston already in?...Plus, the epic showdown between LeBron and Steph starts tonight. Are their legacies on the line? What if Curry takes down the king again?...And the Jets make a big move to help Aaron Rodgers. Is he about to torch the NFL again?
5/2/2023
49:04
Hour 1: Fear the Beard
Time to Get Up with a Philadelphia fantasy - no Embiid? No problem! As James Harden and the Sixers stun the Celtics in Boston...Meanwhile, one more dance for two of the greatest NBA players ever--will Steph or Lebron go on with a chance at a title?...Plus, Aaron Rodgers continues to integrate himself in New York--Is he about to go scorched earth on absolutely everybody?!
5/2/2023
46:05
Hour 2: Chef Curry
Time to Get Up with the NBA! After the greatest Game 7 of all time... what will Chef Curry cook up as he faces King James in the Semis... who has more at stake? Plus, QB Anthony Richardson was taken 4th overall by the Colts after only starting 13 games... why does one of our analyst believe he should sit his rookie season. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has been to toast of the town in NYC.. but did the Jets do enough in the draft for their star QB to be a serious contender in the AFC.
