Section 10 Podcast Episode 511: Sox Should've Been There

The ALCS sucks which begs the question if the Red Sox made the playoffs would they have had a chance? -ALCS Sucks -NLCS Is The World Series -FSG Don't Care 'Bout The Yanks -Let's Sign Skenes -Craig 2025 -Yoshida Surgery -Down In The DMs 0:00 - Intro 1:15 - ALCS Sucks 12:16 - Motivation From Yankees? 29:05 - Rangers Outbidding? 34:00 - Should've Been In 39:00 - Possible Offseason Moves 1:11:00 - Offseason Expectations 1:17:51 - Bold Take 1:33:52 - Yoshida Surgery 1:36:00 - Yankees To Red Sox 1:54:30 - Down In The DMs 2:14:55 - Final Thoughts