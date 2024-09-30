There’s reason to believe the Red Sox are making a splash this offseason and we’re officially excited.
-Juan Soto (We Want Him)
-Scoop Shop Updates
-This Offseason Feels Different
-Garrett Crochet
-Duran’s Future With Red Sox
-Pivetta QO
-Other FA Pitchers
-Roki Sasaki
3:07:48
Section 10 Podcast Episode 513: Da Jankees Lose World Series
It’s been a few days but in case you forgot the Yankees lost the World Series.
-Da Jankees Lose (Always Funny)
-Twitter Tournament
-Gerrit Cole Opts Out
-Soto Free Agency
-Jeter Not Having Fun
-Wilyer Gold Glove
-Tyler’s AI Tweets
0:00 - Twitter Tournament
15:27 - Yankees Lose
1:01:45 - Soto Free Agency
1:15:00 - Tyler’s Twitter
1:40:00 - Offseason
1:59:50 - Tyler’s Notes
2:05:00 - 10 Tattoos
2:25:36
Section 10 Podcast Episode 512: The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox
Colin Barnicle, director of “The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox” joins the show to talk about the release of his new documentary on Netflix.
-Best ’04 Doc Of All-Time
-Nomar/Millar Beef
-Grady Little Leaves Pedro In
-Varitek On Wakefield
-Rivalry Culture 20 Years Ago
-Curt Schilling Conversation
2:30:58
Section 10 Podcast Episode 511: Sox Should've Been There
The ALCS sucks which begs the question if the Red Sox made the playoffs would they have had a chance?
-ALCS Sucks
-NLCS Is The World Series
-FSG Don’t Care ‘Bout The Yanks
-Let’s Sign Skenes
-Craig 2025
-Yoshida Surgery
-Down In The DMs
0:00 - Intro
1:15 - ALCS Sucks
12:16 - Motivation From Yankees?
29:05 - Rangers Outbidding?
34:00 - Should’ve Been In
39:00 - Possible Offseason Moves
1:11:00 - Offseason Expectations
1:17:51 - Bold Take
1:33:52 - Yoshida Surgery
1:36:00 - Yankees To Red Sox
1:54:30 - Down In The DMs
2:14:55 - Final Thoughts
