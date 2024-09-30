Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsSection 10
Listen to Section 10 in the App
Listen to Section 10 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Section 10

Podcast Section 10
Underdog Fantasy
Section 10 is back and better than ever as Jared Carrabis reunites the team -- Coley Mick, Steve Perrault and Tyler Milliken -- to talk Red Sox Baseball.
More
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

5 of 68
  • Section 10 Podcast Bonus Episode: Quinn Priester
    The Section 10 boys visit Worcester to check in with Red Sox top prospect Quinn Priester. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    16:30
  • Section 10 Podcast Episode 514: We're Excited (feat. Lou Merloni)
    There’s reason to believe the Red Sox are making a splash this offseason and we’re officially excited. -Juan Soto (We Want Him) -Scoop Shop Updates -This Offseason Feels Different -Garrett Crochet -Duran’s Future With Red Sox -Pivetta QO -Other FA Pitchers -Roki Sasaki Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu Section 10 Merch: section10merch.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    3:07:48
  • Section 10 Podcast Episode 513: Da Jankees Lose World Series
    It’s been a few days but in case you forgot the Yankees lost the World Series. -Da Jankees Lose (Always Funny) -Twitter Tournament -Gerrit Cole Opts Out -Soto Free Agency -Jeter Not Having Fun -Wilyer Gold Glove -Tyler’s AI Tweets Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu Section 10 Merch: section10merch.com 0:00 - Twitter Tournament 15:27 - Yankees Lose 1:01:45 - Soto Free Agency 1:15:00 - Tyler’s Twitter 1:40:00 - Offseason 1:59:50 - Tyler’s Notes 2:05:00 - 10 Tattoos Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:25:36
  • Section 10 Podcast Episode 512: The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox
    Colin Barnicle, director of “The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox” joins the show to talk about the release of his new documentary on Netflix. -Best ’04 Doc Of All-Time -Nomar/Millar Beef -Grady Little Leaves Pedro In -Varitek On Wakefield -Rivalry Culture 20 Years Ago -Curt Schilling Conversation Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu Section 10 Merch: section10merch.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:30:58
  • Section 10 Podcast Episode 511: Sox Should've Been There
    The ALCS sucks which begs the question if the Red Sox made the playoffs would they have had a chance? -ALCS Sucks -NLCS Is The World Series -FSG Don’t Care ‘Bout The Yanks -Let’s Sign Skenes -Craig 2025 -Yoshida Surgery -Down In The DMs Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu Section 10 Merch: section10merch.com 0:00 - Intro 1:15 - ALCS Sucks 12:16 - Motivation From Yankees? 29:05 - Rangers Outbidding? 34:00 - Should’ve Been In 39:00 - Possible Offseason Moves 1:11:00 - Offseason Expectations 1:17:51 - Bold Take 1:33:52 - Yoshida Surgery 1:36:00 - Yankees To Red Sox 1:54:30 - Down In The DMs 2:14:55 - Final Thoughts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:30:02

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Section 10

Section 10 is back and better than ever as Jared Carrabis reunites the team -- Coley Mick, Steve Perrault and Tyler Milliken -- to talk Red Sox Baseball.
Podcast website

Listen to Section 10, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Section 10: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:35:49 AM