THE DYNASTY: A Podcast on the Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama football legends AJ McCarron and Trent Richardson join Chris Stewart, the voice of Alabama Crimson Tide football and men's basketball, to dive into the biggest offseason questions surrounding Alabama football. They discuss the quarterback competition, what the offense will look like under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and what the number of returning players and coaches says about the culture Kalen DeBoer is building as he enters his second season in Tuscaloosa.
Then, the guys get into the College Football Playoff's move to straight seeding for the 2025 season, the potential for CFP expansion in 2026 and the possibility of the SEC moving to a nine-game conference football schedule and the impact that move would have on the Crimson Tide and the rest of the league.
They wrap up the show by discussing Alabama softball falling to Oklahoma in the Super Regionals and Alabama baseball earning a No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional as they get set to kick off NCAA Tournament play vs Miami.
53:41
Introducing THE DYNASTY with AJ McCarron, Trent Richardson, and Chris Stewart
