Australian Grand Prix debrief: 'We've got a three-way fight on our hands'

F1 is BACK! And with Betty sleeping through her an alarm, Greg in a dressing gown and Christian borderline delirious on Oscar Piastri's famous lamingtons in Melbourne so are our race debriefs.Are McLaren going to stroll to victory in 2025, are Lando and Oscar going to be battle each other along the way, and can Max Verstappen doing anything about it? Well after the opening round of the season we've started to speculate at answering some of those questions.Plus, did Kimi Antonelli live up to the hype, is Lewis Hamilton having teething problems at Ferrari and is the wet stuff in Charles Leclerc's seat "water"? All that and so much more in this weeks look at all the action.