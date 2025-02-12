Lawson OUT: Yuki IN: Emergency Episode with Will Buxton
Will Buxton joins Betty Glover and Christian Hewgill to discuss one of the most brutal driver moves in Formula 1 history. After just two races Liam Lawson is dropped from Red Bull as he swaps seats with Yuki Tsunoda. We'll discuss where this leaves Liam? Should Yuki have been given the seat in the first place? Does this threaten Max's future with the team? And could the axe fall on Christian Horner?
45:38
Chinese GP Debrief | McLaren title battle ON | Lawson Struggles | Miami GP Winner Announced
Betty Glover and Christian Hewgill review the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri takes his first win of the season to bounce back from his home race heartbreak. But can anyone other than a McLaren win the title? Plus Liam Lawson struggles at Red Bull, Ferrari have a shocker and all of Haas climb in to Christian's cubby hole. Which is nice for them. We're also giving away tickets to the 2025 Formula One Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix and we remember F1 legend Eddie Jordan.
56:22
China Grand Prix & F1 Academy preview ft Chloe Chong & Ferrari's new merch
As we role into the second week of the 2025 season Greg, Betty and Christian (from his island retreat) look ahead to the Chinese Grand Prix. This weekend also sees the return of F1 Academy so we're joined by Charlotte Tilbury and Rodin Motorpsort driver Chloe Chong who goes through your listener questions and previews her season opener. Plus, there time to take a look at Ferrari's interesting new line of merch and some incredible stats about the drivers championship leaderboard as Lando Norris leads the way for the fist time.
38:28
Australian Grand Prix debrief: 'We've got a three-way fight on our hands'
F1 is BACK! And with Betty sleeping through her an alarm, Greg in a dressing gown and Christian borderline delirious on Oscar Piastri's famous lamingtons in Melbourne so are our race debriefs.Are McLaren going to stroll to victory in 2025, are Lando and Oscar going to be battle each other along the way, and can Max Verstappen doing anything about it? Well after the opening round of the season we've started to speculate at answering some of those questions.Plus, did Kimi Antonelli live up to the hype, is Lewis Hamilton having teething problems at Ferrari and is the wet stuff in Charles Leclerc's seat "water"? All that and so much more in this weeks look at all the action.
27:13
'Oscar could WIN it' | Australian Grand Prix preview | Christian's in Melbourne!
Christian Hewgill is in Australia chatting to Greg James and Betty Glover for a The Fast And The Curious Australian Grand Prix race preview. There's reaction to Oscar Piastri's new contract at McLaren, the team's thoughts on why the young Aussie is so special and some race day predictions, one of them may be a Williams win.Plus some usual TFATC nonsense including terrible impressions and a reminder of our huge competition where you can win tickets to the Miami Grand Prix.
