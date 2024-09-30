Today we got a good one, Shea in Irving is having a rough time with his therapist which includes him writing a letter of apology. We delve into Shea's issues also we talk to the other guys about their bets and we continue to pile on Shea throughout the episode. Also Happy Thanksgiving everyone!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
28:31
Episode 141: Moral Victories
On today's episode Dan talks to Shea about his marital woes and his therapy sessions. Also Shea gives us what he thinks is sound parenting advice. We also get into this week's bets and Dylan compares himself to Michael Jordan, find out why next. Enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
29:09
Episode 140: No Thank You Larry
On today's episode Dan talks to Shea in Irving about his dating life with women who worked at a certain type of establishment. Also we congratulate Bad Larry on the great job he did with his daughter's wedding plus Dan wants to bet on two members of the cast fighting. Enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
34:45
Episode 139: Swing And A Miss
On today's episode we have a little fun at Bad Larry's expense, also we give our picks for this weeks games, Dylan is annoyed with his standing as a Diego Pavia Award Winner week in and week out. Plus Dan asks Bad Larry about his daughter's wedding and his emotions going into this weekend. Enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
30:20
Episode 138: We're Best Friends Now
On today's episode Dan talks to Shea in Irving about their dinner at Dan's house this past week, the guys place their bets which includes another issue with Bad Larry and Picture Day Ray. Also Dan finds out what the dress code is for Bad Larry's daughter's wedding plus much more. Enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
