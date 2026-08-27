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About The Green Bay Beat
Green Bay Packers beat writers Matt Schneidman (The Athletic), Bill Huber (Sports Illustrated) and Paul Bretl (Wisconsin State Journal) bring you insight, analysis, opinions and news with boots on the ground at Lambeau Field every day.Podcast website
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