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The Green Bay Beat

mschneidman
FootballSports
The Green Bay Beat
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Recapping Packers-Cardinals joint practice

    08/27/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Matt Schneidman, Bill Huber and Paul Bretl dive into everything they saw on both sides of the ball on Wednesday in Green Bay.

  • Can the Packers get over the hump in 2026?

    08/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In their debut episode, Matt Schneidman, Bill Huber and Paul Bretl dive into Packers training camp and the season ahead.
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About The Green Bay Beat
Green Bay Packers beat writers Matt Schneidman (The Athletic), Bill Huber (Sports Illustrated) and Paul Bretl (Wisconsin State Journal) bring you insight, analysis, opinions and news with boots on the ground at Lambeau Field every day.
Podcast website
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