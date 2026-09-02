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166 episodes
How Many New Advertisers Does Rico Bosco Bring To Barstool? | PICK EM - WEEK 109/02/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Barstool Pick Em is back for the 2026 College Football season. Dave Portnoy, Rico Bosco and Big Cat are joined by Ryan Whitney to discuss Rico's performance at the company along with the week 1 slate.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
- Barstool Pick Em - Semifinal Preview | Dave Portnoy, Big Cat, and Rico Bosco preview the College Football Playoff Semifinals, Rico gets a contract update from Dave, and more.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
Rico Bosco Negotiates His Contract With Dave Portnoy | PICK EM - BOWL PREVIEW12/19/2025 | 1h 27 mins.PICK EM - CFB Playoff/Bowl Preview | Rico Bosco negotiates his deal with Dave Portnoy live on Pick Em, Dave addresses the current state of Michigan and Barstool's new deal with Netflix, and more.
PICK EM - CFB Playoff/Bowl Preview | Rico Bosco negotiates his deal with Dave Portnoy live on Pick Em, Dave addresses the current state of Michigan and Barstool's new deal with Netflix, and more.
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).
21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new customer. Must register new account to receive reward Token. Must select Token BEFORE placing min. $5 bet to receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Min. -500 odds req. Token and Bonus Bets are single-use and non-withdrawable. Token expires 1/11/26. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app today and use code PICKEM for $20 off your first purchase
NUTRAFOL: Get $10 off your first month’s subscription plus free shipping when you go to https://Nutrafol.com and use promo code PICK.
AURAFRAMES: Exclusive $35 off Carver Mat at https://on.auraframes.com/PICKEM. Promo Code PICKEM
EA Sports: Play for postseason glory in both CFB 26 and Madden NFL 26 with 40% off the Playoff Bundle on the Microsoft Store until Jan 7 at http://www.ea.com/cfb26.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
- BARSTOOL PICK EM | WEEK 15 (Conference Championships) - Rico gets his year end review from Dave Portnoy and Big Cat, a close friend and business companion storms onto the show to spill the truth about his business endeavors with Rico, Gaz sabotages Rico with stats, Dave reacts to Ohio State dominating Michigan, and the crew previews the Conference Championships.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
- Pick Em - Week 14 | Rico get's questioned for recruiting Ryders at a high school speaking event, the boys preview rivalry week, Dave gives his final predictions on Ohio State vs Michigan, feast week rolls on, and more.
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).
21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new customer. Must register new account to receive reward Token. Must select Token BEFORE placing min. $5 bet to receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Min. -500 odds req. Token and Bonus Bets are single-use and non-withdrawable. Token expires 1/11/26. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app today and use code PICKEM for $20 off your first purchase
Ro.Co: Connect with a provider at RO.co/PICK to find out if prescription Ro Sparks are right for you and get $15 off your first order
AURAFRAMES: Exclusive $45-off Carver Mat at https://on.auraframes.com/PICKEM. Promo Code PICKEM
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
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About Barstool Pick Em
If you're looking for winners, you've found the right place. Fade hosts Big Cat, Pres, and Rico Bosco as they give you all their losing picks with extreme confidence. Weekly talk about bad beats, close misses, and skells. Rule number 1 of gambling, always bet the Over. Rule number 2, if a mascot dies the week of a big game, it's an automatic mortal lock.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickemPodcast website
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