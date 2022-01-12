Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Barstool Pick Em in the App
Listen to Barstool Pick Em in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Barstool Pick Em

Barstool Pick Em

Podcast Barstool Pick Em
Podcast Barstool Pick Em

Barstool Pick Em

Barstool Sports
add
If you're looking for winners, you've found the right place. Fade hosts Big Cat, Pres, and Rico Bosco as they give you all their losing picks with extreme confi...
More
SportsFootball
If you're looking for winners, you've found the right place. Fade hosts Big Cat, Pres, and Rico Bosco as they give you all their losing picks with extreme confi...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 114
  • 2023 CBB Tournament Preview
    The boys are back after a winter hiatus. Rico would live and die for Nate Oats and Big Cat tries to get him back into them for the first round of streams.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
    3/14/2023
    51:58
  • 2022 CFB Pick Em Bowl Special Part 2
    We address the madness of the past week and think everyone is in a better spot. It's been a couple weeks but we're back to talking football and cover all the upcoming Bowl games.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
    12/22/2022
    1:37:52
  • 2022 CFB Pick Em Bowl Special Part 1 - Unfinished Business
    He's back.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
    12/15/2022
    1:35:28
  • 2022 CFB Pick Em Army Vs. Navy
    "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened" -Dr. SuessYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
    12/9/2022
    51:00
  • 2022 CFB Pick Em Week 14
    The regular season is coming to an end but there's plenty of drama from the weekend including: Two GOTY's, Cyber Monday, and the Dozen Live Tournament in Boston.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
    12/1/2022
    1:15:16

More Sports podcasts

About Barstool Pick Em

If you're looking for winners, you've found the right place. Fade hosts Big Cat, Pres, and Rico Bosco as they give you all their losing picks with extreme confidence. Weekly talk about bad beats, close misses, and skells. Rule number 1 of gambling, always bet the Over. Rule number 2, if a mascot dies the week of a big game, it's an automatic mortal lock.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolpickem
Podcast website

Listen to Barstool Pick Em, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Barstool Pick Em

Barstool Pick Em

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Barstool Pick Em: Podcasts in Family