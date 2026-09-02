PICK EM - CFB Playoff/Bowl Preview | Rico Bosco negotiates his deal with Dave Portnoy live on Pick Em, Dave addresses the current state of Michigan and Barstool's new deal with Netflix, and more.



PICK EM - CFB Playoff/Bowl Preview | Rico Bosco negotiates his deal with Dave Portnoy live on Pick Em, Dave addresses the current state of Michigan and Barstool's new deal with Netflix, and more.



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