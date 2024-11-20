Tom Aspinall, UFC 309 & Tyson x Paul reaction, Bo Nickal, Oban Elliott in studio

Ariel Helwani and The Boys In The Back react to Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul (11:24) and UFC 309 (48:00), breaking down every angle of Netflix's entry into combat sports, Jon Jones' one-sided title defense over Stipe Miocic, whether a Tom Aspinall fight is going to actually happen, and more.Bo Nickal discusses his UFC 309 win over Paul Craig, the boos, criticism from Daniel Cormier, why the crowd's "overrated" chant was a compliment, his assessment of his performance, whether he's ready for the Khamzat Chimaevs of the division, what's next, and more (01:35:44).Oban Elliott discusses his UFC 309 knockout win over Bassil Hafez, making history as a Welshman at Madison Square Garden, his family's reaction to the weekend, Chael Sonnen's advice before Saturday's walkout, Derek Cleary's wild scorecard, and more (02:01:43).Tom Aspinall discusses his week at UFC 309, Jon Jones' win over Stipe Miocic, his assessment of Jones' performance, whether Miocic's loss is more because of his age or Jones' abilities, how he would've fared against Saturday's version of Jones, sitting next to Jones' family on fight night, and more (02:59:09).