Ariel x Ade, episode 1: Paul vs. Canelo next? Eddie Hearn drops nuggets, more
On the debut episode of Ariel x Ade, the duo unite in studio to discuss the biggest topics from the world of boxing.First up, the aftermath of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, including Tyson's fitness, who Paul should fight next and the event's success on Netflix (03:23).Then, they tackle the fallout from the controversial result of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, before talking about the newly announced bout between Tommy Fury and Darren Till, including the madness of their first press conference (24:01).Eddie Hearn joins the show to talk about Katie Taylor's win, give his own feelings on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, and forecast whether Jai Opetaia and Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramírez will end up meeting (43:56).The pair close the show with a recap of Riyadh Season Latino Night (58:45), who Canelo could fight next, and a reaction to the latest Ryan Garcia news (01:17:37).
1:26:58
Chael Sonnen in studio, Mikey Musumeci, Conor McGregor trial update, Ian Garry's title hopes
Ariel Helwani and The Boys In The Back discuss the latest in Conor McGregor's civil trial, the drama between Darren Till and Tommy Fury at their kickoff press conference, the importance of Nov. 19 in MMA history, the state of the UFC welterweight division, and more (07:11:).Chael Sonnen joins in-studio to discuss the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall saga, Mike Tyson's loss to Jake Paul, how Chael nearly ended up managing a young Francis Ngannou, Donald Trump's UFC ties, the strategy behind contract negotiations, and much more (33:30).Mikey Musumeci discusses his defection to the UFC, what went wrong in ONE Championship, the state of his old promotion following a rash of criticism from former fighters, UFC's future plans for high-level jiu-jitsu, pizza preferences, and more (01:59:20).
2:44:52
Tom Aspinall, UFC 309 & Tyson x Paul reaction, Bo Nickal, Oban Elliott in studio
Ariel Helwani and The Boys In The Back react to Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul (11:24) and UFC 309 (48:00), breaking down every angle of Netflix's entry into combat sports, Jon Jones' one-sided title defense over Stipe Miocic, whether a Tom Aspinall fight is going to actually happen, and more.Bo Nickal discusses his UFC 309 win over Paul Craig, the boos, criticism from Daniel Cormier, why the crowd's "overrated" chant was a compliment, his assessment of his performance, whether he's ready for the Khamzat Chimaevs of the division, what's next, and more (01:35:44).Oban Elliott discusses his UFC 309 knockout win over Bassil Hafez, making history as a Welshman at Madison Square Garden, his family's reaction to the weekend, Chael Sonnen's advice before Saturday's walkout, Derek Cleary's wild scorecard, and more (02:01:43).Tom Aspinall discusses his week at UFC 309, Jon Jones' win over Stipe Miocic, his assessment of Jones' performance, whether Miocic's loss is more because of his age or Jones' abilities, how he would've fared against Saturday's version of Jones, sitting next to Jones' family on fight night, and more (02:59:09).
3:54:46
UFC 309 post-show: What's next for Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic
On the UFC 309 Post-Fight Show, Ariel Helwani reacts to Jon Jones' dominant performance against Stipe Miocic and weighs in on whether Jones will face interim champ Tom Aspinall (01:03).Next, Helwani recaps the co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler and forecasts what could be next for each, including a potential rebooking of the Conor McGregor fight for Chandler (18:06).Finally, he touches on Bo Nickal's win over Paul Craig (21:44) and the rest of the card's notable performances (25:17) before bringing in The Boys in the Back, Eric Jackman and Conner Burks, to cap off the night from Madison Square Garden (30:37).
51:07
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Post-Show: Did it disappoint? Taylor vs. Serrano robbery?
On the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Post-show, Eric Jackman and Conner Burks react to Jake Paul's decision win over Mike Tyson and whether the fight lived up to expectations. Was it a success for Netflix and who will Jake Paul fight next (00:42)?Then, they recap another instant classic fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, including the controversial scoring and refereeing (25:10).Finally, they end by reacting to breaking news related to UFC 310 and the new co-main event between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garr (33:47).