It's Official: McCaffrey's Season Over; Mason's Too! And Hill; Bucky Irving Rising And More [Footballguys Daily Update with Bob Harris for 12/3]

🎧 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-footballguys-daily-update/id1772339269 🎵 Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3dnYMSH0hUMreDqRD7XZxI?si=90db6c7317174bbb 📺 Subscribe to the Audible on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheAudible 🏆 Become a Footballguys ELITE Subscriber: https://www.footballguys.com 👾 Join the Footballguys Discord Server: https://discord.gg/footballguys