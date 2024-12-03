It's Official: McCaffrey's Season Over; Mason's Too! And Hill; Bucky Irving Rising And More [Footballguys Daily Update with Bob Harris for 12/3]
9:55
17 Must Add Waiver Wire Targets for Week 14!
Sigmund Bloom and Cecil Lammey breakdown the Week 14 Waiver Wire and how fantasy football managers should approach the most added players. #fantasyfootball #fantasyfootball2024 #fantasyfootballadvice 🎧 Subscribe to the podcast for the audio version of the show! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0wf5ZBF... Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... 🏆 Become a Footballguys ELITE Subscriber: https://www.footballguys.com/plans 👾 Join the Footballguys Discord Server: / discord 📩 Stay Up-to-date with the latest NFL News: https://join.footballguys.com/emailup... Players Mentioned: 00:00 - Michael Penix 01:31 - Russell Wilson, Bryce Young, Drew Lock, Mac Jones 03:35 - Jordan Mason 04:56 - Sincere McCormick, Chris Rodriguez, Jonathon Brooks 07:27 - Adam Thielen 08:41 - Parker Washington, Josh Reynolds 10:34 - Juwan Johnson 12:00 - Tommy Tremble, Pat Freiermuth, Mike Gesicki, Theo Johnson 14:28 - SHUT EM DOWN 17:03 - Hold On! watch on YouTube -> https://youtu.be/cT87SCbi4-0
19:56
Week 13 Injury Review: Bad News; CMC, Taysom Hill Likely Done For The Season; T-Law, Too? [Footballguys Daily Update with Bob Harris for 12/2]
9:31
Week 13 Fantasy Football Instant Reactions!
Join Sigmund Bloom and Cecil Lammey as they recap all the action from Week 13 and give your their instant reactions for fantasy football in Week 14. #NFL #FantasyFootball #fantasyfootballadvice 03:00 - Colts v Patriots 08:15 - Steelers v Bengals 17:17 - Chargers v Falcons 24:00 - Seahawks v Jets 31:31 - Texans v Jaguars 35:13 - Cardinals v Vikings 39:30 - Titans v Commanders watch on YouTube -> https://youtu.be/EF8q5MCqeSg
46:52
Black Friday Special: Setting Expectations For Chiefs, Raiders RBs, Hall, CMC, Metcalf, And More [Footballguys Daily Update with Bob Harris for 11/29]
